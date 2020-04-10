New Car Ratings
September 4th, 2020
SUVs
2020 Acura MDX
The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2021 Acura RDX
The 2021 Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Overflowing with personality and style, the Stelvio falls a bit short on practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Audi Q3
The 2020 Audi Q3 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, full of attractive features and high-tech equipment.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Audi Q5
Stylish and efficient, the Audi Q5 remains one of the most well-rounded luxury crossovers.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Audi Q7
The Q7 has a meticulously crafted interior with cutting-edge technology. It's a great pick for a luxury SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Audi Q8
The Q8 is one of the more practical coupe-like SUVs thanks to its above-average passenger and cargo room.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Audi SQ5
The SQ5 has an impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2021 Bentley Bentayga
With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 BMW X1
The smallest of BMW's crossovers offers ample space and enjoyable performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 BMW X2
The BMW X2 is sleeker than most small crossovers, but its compromises keep it from greatness.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 BMW X3
The BMW X3 strikes a good balance between capable daily driver and luxurious-but-utilitarian SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 BMW X3 M
The BMW X3 M dials up huge levels of performance without compromising an ounce of practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 BMW X4
If you're looking for a stylish SUV, the 2020 BMW X4 easily satisfies.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 BMW X5
The X5 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, with a high-tech interior and impressive on-road performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 BMW X6
It's not much of an SUV, and it's definitely not a coupe. But for its peculiar niche, the X6 satisfies.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 BMW X7
The X7 is big on luxury. But it's also big on price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Buick Enclave
The Enclave is more upscale than most three-row family SUVs, but it comes at a cost.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2019 Buick Encore
The Encore comes with more features and luxury touches than similar competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Buick Envision
This middle-of-the-road crossover SUV scores points for value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Cadillac Escalade
The Escalade embodies big luxurious SUVs, but its age is showing.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV
The Escalade ESV excels at providing space, comfort and the ability to tow your boat.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Cadillac XT4
More established and similarly priced competitors outclass Cadillac's smallest SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Cadillac XT5
The refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5 is a comfortable and accessible alternative to European competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Cadillac XT6
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 combines Escalade style in a smaller and more practical three-row SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
Distinctive and muscular styling sets the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer apart from the rest of the midsize SUV crowd.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox is a solid crossover SUV, but some rival models are more appealing overall.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Suburban
Capable but aging, the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban can still haul cargo and people with ease.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is still a real workhorse, but it lacks the sophistication of its rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse offers class-leading cabin space, but it comes at a premium.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Dodge Journey
The Dodge Journey is practical and affordable but remains in desperate need of countless updates.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.6 out of 10
2020 Fiat 500X
A comfortable ride and a peppy new engine are highlights for the refreshed 2020 Fiat 500X.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Ford EcoSport
Underpowered engines and a choppy ride might make shoppers reconsider buying Ford's smallest SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2020 Ford Edge
Capable engines and one of the roomiest, quietest cabins in the class make the Ford Edge a compelling choice.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Ford Escape
New changes and features make the 2020 Ford Escape more competitive with small-SUV rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Ford Expedition
The 2020 Ford Expedition combines modern engineering with versatility and impressive capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Ford Explorer
The redesigned Explorer doubles down on safety and tech as it moves to a totally new platform.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2019 GMC Acadia
The Acadia is a good choice for a midsize crossover SUV, but it offers few distinct benefits.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 GMC Terrain
The Terrain has lots of standard safety features and available options, but it's not a top contender.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.5 out of 10
2020 GMC Yukon
The Yukon is a capable, spacious and versatile SUV, but less refined than most rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 GMC Yukon XL
Spacious and capable of pulling a large trailer, the Yukon XL might just fit your family's needs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Honda CR-V
The 2020 Honda CR-V is one of the best small crossover SUVs available thanks to its mix of utility, features and performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Honda HR-V
Sprightly handling and a flexible cargo area make the HR-V one of the better small SUVs available.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Honda Passport
The Passport offers superlative utility and comfort at an agreeable price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2021 Honda Pilot
A smooth ride, plenty of room, and a powerful yet efficient engine give the Pilot an edge over rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2021 Hyundai Kona
Feature-packed and fun to drive, the Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite vehicles in the class.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2021 Hyundai Palisade
Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Hyundai Palisade is one of the top picks in the three-row crossover SUV segment.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a jack-of-all-trades compact SUV and an overachiever at basic transportation.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson's mix of value, ease of use, comfort, and inherent practicality make it a strong choice.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2019 INFINITI QX30
Whether called a hatchback, SUV or four-door coupe, the QX30 is a zippy car that's ideal for the city.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2019 INFINITI QX50
The 2019 QX50 is a much more versatile luxury crossover SUV this time around.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 INFINITI QX60
The 2020 INFINITI QX60 is a street-focused, roomy three-row SUV with an excellent highway ride.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2019 INFINITI QX80
The 2019 QX80 does its best to hide its age by adding a new luxurious trim level.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
The F-Pace brings sporty driving and Jaguar aesthetics to a roomy SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Jeep Cherokee
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a distinctive pick for a small SUV thanks to its class-leading towing and off-road capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 Jeep Compass
Easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities distinguish the Jeep Compass its competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Versatile, customizable and well-built, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice for a midsize SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Jeep Renegade
The Jeep Renegade is one of the only small crossovers with genuine off-road performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2021 Jeep Wrangler
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is unrelentingly capable off-road and offers extensive customization options.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Kia Niro
The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle that provides plenty of value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is one of the more affordable hybrids in the segment with plenty of standard and optional features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2021 Kia Seltos
A tougher look and all-wheel drive make the 2021 Kia Seltos a welcome companion to the funky, street-oriented Soul in Kia's lineup.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Kia Sorento
With its available V6 and third-row seat, the Sorento should be a just-right size for many families.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2019 Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage is the small SUV that's big on value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2021 Kia Telluride
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Land Rover Discovery
The Discovery deftly walks the line between on-road comfort and off-road performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover is one of the only luxury SUVs that offers true off-road performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
The Evoque is more than just a luxurious subcompact SUV. It's a serious off-roader too.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.1 out of 10
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
If you're uninspired by the glut of dowdy-looking crossovers, the Velar might change your tune.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Lexus GX 460
As capable off-road as the GX 460 is, its age has been showing for a while.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2020 Lexus LX 570
The stately 2020 Lexus LX 570 comes fully loaded, and it's one of the few large SUVs that can tackle off-road trails with ease.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2021 Lexus NX 300
A comfortable ride and high-tech safety features make the NX 300 desirable, but it's far from a top choice.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2021 Lexus NX 300h
The NX 300h is a comfortable, efficient hybrid with city-friendly dimensions and a luxury feel.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2019 Lexus RX 350
The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is a luxury crossover with elegance, a comfortable ride and plenty of versatility.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Lexus RX 350L
The RX 350L's technology updates for 2020 make it a more desirable three-row SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Lexus RX 450h
The Lexus RX is an impressive luxury SUV with a comfortable cabin and class-leading fuel economy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Lexus UX 200
It could use a bit more power, but the Lexus UX 200 is efficient, well-built and attractive.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2019 Lexus UX 250h
With the new UX 250h, Lexus brings its expertise in hybrid vehicles to the subcompact SUV category.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln shrinks down the winning formula of its full-size SUV into an upscale midsize package.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Corsair
All-new for 2020, the Lincoln Corsair is a tech-heavy and upscale small luxury SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2019 Lincoln MKC
It's quiet and comfortable, but the MKC does come up short in a few areas.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
The Nautilus meets small luxury SUV expectations, but many rivals tend to exceed them.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Navigator
The Lincoln Navigator combines serious presence with tons of capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Maserati Levante
Power, performance and Italian style combine to make the compelling Maserati Levante.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Mazda CX-3
The 2020 CX-3 offers an engaging driving experience and impressive fuel economy for a crossover.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Mazda CX-5
The CX-5 is an exciting standout in an otherwise plain field of competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Mazda CX-9
Plush interior and a delightful drive make the 2020 Mazda CX-9 a standout three-row crossover.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Luxurious and off-roadable, the G-Class shows that image is nothing without true capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The second-generation GLA is comfortable and suitably refined for an entry-level SUV, and is a huge improvement over its predecessor.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
The GLB 250 crushes everything in its class and surpasses some larger and more expensive SUVs
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Already our top compact luxury SUV pick, the GLC's updates continue to make it a class leader.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a versatile crossover that stands out from the crowd.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE has the makings of a class leader with refinement, technology and capabilities.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The GLS is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.6 out of 10
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The Eclipse Cross has a peppy engine and a solid warranty but suffers from poor ride and handling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Despite its generous list of standard features, the 2020 Outlander has many other drawbacks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.6 out of 10
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
We expect more from the Outlander PHEV, and so should you.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.5 out of 10
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
A strong warranty, value-oriented pricing and four wheels make the Outlander Sport good for basic transportation needs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.1 out of 10
2020 Nissan Armada
The Armada is a lot of SUV for the money, but it lacks the refinement of competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Nissan Murano
Comfortable and striking, the Nissan Murano offers good value if your lifestyle fits inside.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
The Pathfinder is capable and well rounded, but it lags behind newer, more compelling competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2020 Nissan Rogue
Comfortable and roomy, the Nissan Rogue only lacks the power needed for confident daily driving.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
The Rogue Sport gets the basics right and offers a few unique features. However, most rivals make fewer compromises.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Porsche Macan
Despite its shocking price tag, the Macan is one of the most well-rounded small SUVs out there.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
The Cayenne Coupe is an ideal luxury SUV for the performance-minded buyer, rivaling high-performance sports cars in handling and acceleration capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Subaru Ascent
The Ascent combines distinctive Subaru DNA with three-row seating and lots of practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Compact and capable, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is an economical way to go exploring.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Subaru Forester
Standard all-wheel drive makes the Forester perfect for outdoorsy weekend warriors in any trim.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Subaru Outback
The redesigned 2020 Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y hopes to build on the success of the Model 3 with added practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner gets some major upgrades for 2020 without losing its rough-and-tumble nature.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Toyota C-HR
Amid building pressure from newer rivals, the C-HR is driven further down our rankings.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Toyota Highlander
Many small changes to the 2020 Toyota Highlander add up to a pleasing three-row package.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the few old-school SUVs left. It's capable off-road and pretty comfortable, but it makes some compromises in other areas.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 remains wildly popular among shoppers, even though it falls short of our class favorites.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Toyota Sequoia
Updated tech, new off-road gear and lots of safety features help the 2020 Sequoia stay relevant.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2021 Toyota Venza
If you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient, the 2021 Toyota Venza is an excellent pick.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2021 VW Atlas is a compelling contender among three-row family SUVs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
If you're looking for an SUV that's roomy but also stylish, the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport might be what you need.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
The Tiguan has plenty of space for people and cargo, but it falls short on power and fuel economy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Volvo XC40
The XC40 will win you over with its Scandinavian aesthetic and many standard features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 has never looked better, and it has what it takes to compete in a heavily contested luxury SUV class.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Volvo XC90
The XC90 has plenty to offer, but it faces an uphill battle against some seriously luxurious rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
Sedans
2020 Acura ILX
The ILX sounds like a bargain -- luxury quality for a Honda-like price -- but it's a case of getting what you pay for.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.6 out of 10
2020 Acura TLX
It's not as flashy as other small luxury sedans; the Acura TLX's appeal lies in its substance and capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Updated interior, tech and safety features address our biggest criticisms with the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2019 Audi A3
Despite its age, the A3 continues to shine among compact entry-level luxury sedans.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Audi A4
Audi has freshened up the A4, both inside and out, to keep it up front in a competitive class.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2020 Audi A6
If technology and performance are what you really want, look no further than the A6.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Audi A7
An impressive machine, with a supple interior, strong engine and surprisingly sporty handling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Audi A8
The Audi A8 has all the trappings of luxury but lacks that last little bit of personality and luxury you'll find in other large luxury sedans.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Audi RS 3
If you value a car with compact size and plenty of power, the RS 3 is absolutely a future classic.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Audi S4
For 2020, the S4 receives a styling refresh, more power and sharper handling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Audi S6
The S6 has pleasing performance and lots of advanced technology features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2020 BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series marries performance and refinement like few other sedans.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
The Gran Coupe is the only way to get a four-door BMW with the dynamics of the previous 3 Series.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 BMW 5 Series
This midsize luxury sedan offers a masterful blend of technology, performance and comfort.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2021 BMW 7 Series
The 2021 BMW 7 Series is well worth consideration if you're in the market for a big, comfortable and tech-laden sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2021 BMW Alpina B7
The BMW Alpina B7 exceeds whatever your expectations might be -- it's an effortless cruiser that's immensely powerful and surprisingly agile.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 BMW M5
The BMW M5 is an engineering marvel, complete with stunning acceleration and a price tag to match.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.6 out of 10
2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe
The M8 Gran Coupe provides rapid, effortless acceleration at all speeds but lacks the raw performance thrills of some rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2019 Buick LaCrosse
The LaCrosse has Buick personality, with a twist of technology for efficiency and convenience.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.3 out of 10
2019 Cadillac CT6
The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a roomy sedan with advanced tech and assist features and modern styling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2019 Cadillac CTS
The 2019 Cadillac CTS is an often-overlooked performance luxury sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Cadillac CTS-V
The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V combines classic American muscle with advanced luxury and handling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2019 Cadillac XTS
The XTS is something of an old-school cruiser. Comfort is king, but it also packs modern tech.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
The Cruze is a contender if you value in-car infotainment tech, great handling and a diesel engine.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Impala
Comfort and space are the Impala's strengths.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Chrysler 300
A throwback to simpler times, the Chrysler 300 expertly aims for stylish, near-luxury cruising.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Dodge Charger
This is the sedan to get if you have an appetite for performance but need some practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2019 Ford Fiesta
The Fiesta offers a lot of personality at a low price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.7 out of 10
2020 Ford Fusion
Modern tech, sharp driving dynamics and a sleek style make the Fusion an appealing midsize sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Ford Taurus
The Taurus is an outdated large sedan, but at least the SHO trim provides some thrills.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Genesis G70
Genesis has built an engaging sport sedan that offers what you'd expect from the brand: value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Genesis G80
Thanks to a wide range of engine options and strong value, the G80 is a solid pick for a midsize luxury sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Genesis G90
With new style, and upgraded interior and safety tech, the G90 is the best of new-school luxury.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Honda Accord
The Accord continues to impress with strong engines, a smooth ride and a well-packaged interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2020 Honda Civic
The Civic stands out for its roomy cabin, spunky yet fuel-efficient engines, and strong value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity offers a vision of the future that is efficient and accessible if not sexy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Honda Insight
The Insight is a more grown-up affordable hybrid: refined and nice to drive, without flaunting its green cred.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2021 Hyundai Accent
The Accent might look budget, but impressive handling and fuel efficiency make it a compelling pick.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Elantra
The Hyundai Elantra costs much less than its rivals but lacks the polish to keep up.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2019 Hyundai Sonata
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata's usability, technology and efficiency make it desirable.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Infiniti Q50
The Q50 gets points for performance, but it's not fast enough to outrun its age.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.4 out of 10
2019 Infiniti Q70
Lacking any notable updates, the 2019 Infiniti Q70 just doesn't stand out from the crowd.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.6 out of 10
2020 Jaguar XE
The XE is a smaller and tidier Jaguar sedan that keeps the brand's flair for performance and style.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Jaguar XF
An elegant and sporty alternative to German luxury sedans with a British twist.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2019 Jaguar XJ
While Jaguar's SUVs have been stealing the limelight, the full-size XJ is still plenty luxurious.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Kia Cadenza
The Kia Cadenza provides near-luxury cabin materials, the latest technology features and an emphasis on passenger comfort.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Kia Forte
The Kia Forte is a competitive small car that offers more features at a lower price than its rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2021 Kia K5
The Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2019 Kia K900
The K900 delivers plenty of value but misses the mark in a couple of key areas.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Kia Optima
The Optima epitomizes Kia's value ethos with a long list of standard features and reasonable price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Kia Rio
Kia's likable little Rio is easy to use and pleasant to drive.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Kia Stinger
The Kia Stinger offers a pleasing mix of performance, practicality and value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Lexus ES 300h
The ES 300h fills a large gap between economy hybrids and pricey hybrid performance sedans.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Lexus ES 350
The Lexus ES is one of the better luxury sedans around thanks to its mix of comfort, quality and style.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Lexus GS 350
The GS 350 is drama-free but lacks the personality of newer competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Lexus GS F
The 2020 Lexus GS F, though dated, is a compelling luxury sport sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Lexus IS 300
The Lexus IS 300 has all-star value and comfort, but it suffers from outdated tech and other hiccups.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Lexus IS 350
If comfort is your priority over performance, the Lexus IS may be a good pick.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Lexus LS 500
Exquisite materials and exceptional comfort are the hallmarks of the Lexus LS 500.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental has enticing luxury appeal but ultimately falls short of its lofty legacy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Lincoln MKZ
The Lincoln MKZ comes well-equipped with features but falls a little short of providing a true luxury experience.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 is one of the most engaging sedans in this class to drive and boasts a sophisticated interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Mazda 6
In the land of dry midsize sedans, the Mazda 6 stands out with unusual looks and athleticism.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The A-Class is a nearly perfect small sedan loaded with tech and luxury features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Sedan
The AMG GT sedan has a simple, gorgeous design and thrilling acceleration from its powerful V8.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C-Class is a competent luxury car with high marks for its stylish interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
The Mercedes CLA's price may entice you, but we suggest checking out the competition first.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
A beautifully rendered four-door with less space than the E-Class sedan from which it's derived.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Classic luxury and technology come together to lift the E-Class to the top spot in the segment.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
For buyers that want maximum exclusivity from their Mercedes sedan, the Maybach is happy to oblige.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
The Mirage G4 provides many big-car features yet is economical in price and fuel use.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.9 out of 10
2020 Nissan Altima
Improved design, performance and driver safety make today's Altima more competitive than its predecessors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Nissan Maxima
The Maxima offers an appealing mix of dynamic performance and entry-level midsize luxury.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Nissan Sentra
The redesigned Sentra is inexpensive, value-rich, and more competitive than ever before.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Nissan Versa
The Versa is worth a look if you need an inexpensive subcompact car with modern features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2021 Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 delivers on enough fronts to move close to being in pole position for the best mid-priced EV on the market.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Porsche Panamera
The Panamera has refined interior design with the latest technology, along with strong acceleration.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Subaru Impreza
The Impreza is comfortable and roomy, but its weak engine and cheap interior are hard to overlook.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Subaru Legacy
The 2020 Subaru Legacy offers new levels of refinement and a wealth of standard safety features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Subaru WRX
Built to endure grueling all-terrain racing, the Subaru WRX performs just as well on regular roads and highways.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Toyota Avalon
An accommodating cabin, pillowy ride and surprising performance elevate the Avalon.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Toyota Camry
Though not the most desirable midsize sedan, the Camry stands out for its overall practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2021 Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla is a strong competitor in the small sedan class, worthy of consideration against top-ranked rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Toyota Mirai
If you keep score of your green points and absolutely love to talk about your car to total strangers, the 2020 Toyota Mirai should be on your short list.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Toyota Yaris
One of Toyota's best small cars is really a Mazda and it's all the better for that.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Arteon
The VW Arteon prioritizes the driving experience with its spacious interior and refined handling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
The 2020 Jetta has a pleasingly smooth ride and ample storage inside the cabin.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI provides an excellent balance between performance and practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Passat
The aging Passat lacks the refinement of modern sedans, but it's still roomy and comfortable.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Volvo S60
Ultra-customizable and packed with safety tech, the S60 is a strong choice for luxury-sedan shoppers.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Volvo S90
It's an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
Trucks
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado provides a little bit of something for everyone and compromises very little along the way.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The 2020 Silverado gets a few updates right after last year's full redesign. It's a capable truck, especially for towing.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
The Silverado 2500HD lacks the frills of competitors but offers abundant capability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
When the job calls for more than a pickup, heavy-duty giants like the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD get it done.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Ford F-150
The 2020 Ford F-150, now with standard Wi-Fi hotspot, remains a top choice for full-size pickup trucks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
The Ford F-250 blurs the conventional lines between light- and heavy-duty pickups.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger is outclassed by rival trucks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 68 out of 10
2021 GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon has struggled to establish its own identity in the midsize pickup truck segment, but it looks to change that for 2021.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
The 2020 Sierra 1500 gets some big additions that make this full-size GMC a lot more appealing.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
General Motors revises its massive GMC Sierra 2500HD for the show horse breeder in us all.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Honda Ridgeline
Versatile, practical and comfortable, the Honda Ridgeline is an excellent suburban pickup truck.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2021 Jeep Gladiator
The Gladiator is just as comfortable with your cargo as it is on your rockiest trail.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Nissan Frontier
The Frontier is ancient compared to its younger midsize pickup rivals, but it still delivers legitimate utility and off-road skill.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2020 Nissan Titan
The Titan has a strong V8 and impressive utility, but it's up against some seriously capable rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2019 Nissan Titan XD
Bigger than full-size trucks but less capable than heavy-duty rigs, the Titan XD has limited appeal.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2021 Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 sets the bar for its class in terms of technology, interior quality and ride comfort while providing stout towing and hauling capabilities.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.6 out of 10
2020 Ram 2500
The Ram 2500 is a highly capable and well-appointed truck for all your heavy-duty needs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Several tweaks and refinements add up to the most competitive Tacoma in years.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Toyota Tundra
The Tundra is a capable and appealing full-size rig, but rivals offer more refinement and customization.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.7 out of 10
Hybrid/Electric
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid
The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Acura RLX Hybrid
In dire need of an update, the 2020 Acura RLX feels outdated in places a luxury sedan should excel.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.6 out of 10
2019 Audi e-Tron
The e-tron is big on usability, quality and overall enjoyability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid
Style, comfort, speed, technology: The 7 Series is a supreme luxury machine.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 BMW X3 Hybrid
The 2020 BMW X3 is an impressive SUV that's easy to recommend if you're shopping in the small luxury SUV category.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
With a long range and roomy interior, the Bolt is one of the most practical EVs on sale today.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid
The Escape Hybrid sacrifices little for its improved fuel economy, offering excellent tech, a roomy cabin, and a smooth and easy-to-drive demeanor.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid
The Explorer hybrid has sharp steering and stable handling, with pleasing acceleration from the hybrid powertrain.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's unique drawbacks make it difficult to recommend over other Fusion models.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
The Fusion Hybrid remains a strong pick due to its practical interior and healthy list of features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
The Accord Hybrid has a roomy cabin and excellent fuel economy for a midsize hybrid.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity gives you a choice of three different powertrains. The plug-in hybrid version is our favorite.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.2 out of 10
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
With its high fuel economy, roomy seating and comfortable ride, the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a tempting choice for a small hybrid SUV.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
The 2019 Ioniq Electric is a low-cost way to test the EV waters.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric
Fun to drive and feature-packed, the Kona Electric is one of the best EVs on the market.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Hyundai fully redesigned the Sonata for 2020, giving it a striking new look and impressive technology features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Kia Niro EV
Thanks to above-average range and plenty of standard features, the Niro EV is a smart pick for an electric vehicle.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
For an electric vehicle experience without being tethered by a cord, consider the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid
Unless you plan on charging frequently, there's little reason to opt for the hybrid powertrain.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.4 out of 10
2020 Lexus UX 250h
This hybrid Lexus UX provides great fuel economy but comes up short in other areas.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid
The Aviator Hybrid has useful electric range, but it's only available as a top-level Touring trim and that will cost you quite a bit of extra money.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
Thanks to its efficient powertrain, the MKZ is an appealing pick for an entry-level luxury sedan.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door Electric
The Cooper SE is a new battery-powered version of Mini's Hardtop 2 Door that bets more on style and affordability than maximum range.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf proves that electric vehicles are no longer just for the wealthy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Nissan Rogue
It's comfortable and roomy, but the Nissan Rogue Hybrid doesn't do much else to impress.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.1 out of 10
2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid
The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is one of the few small SUVs available that offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the most complete electric vehicle to date, especially at this price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2019 Tesla Model X
While it's quirky, the Model X is one of the few pure EV three-row SUVs available.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
The new Avalon Hybrid combines efficiency with near-luxury accommodations.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
The Camry Hybrid has high fuel efficiency and a comfortable and spacious interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
If you want the fuel economy of a Toyota Prius but don't want to drive one, the Corolla Hybrid is an excellent substitute.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
If high fuel economy and utility are priorities, the Highlander Hybrid is a great choice.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2021 Toyota Prius
The Prius has many strengths, but a handful of drawbacks prevent it from being a must-have.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The RAV4 Hybrid adopts some aggressive style along with its impressive fuel efficiency.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
The RAV4 Prime isn't particularly fun to drive, but it is a compelling plug-in hybrid that delivers exceptional economy and practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
Flagship luxury sedan spaciousness and luxury for the price of a midsize.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid
The 2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid is comfortable and well-equipped. But with the T8 powertrain, driving dynamics aren't class-leading.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid
Small changes add up to a more refined driving experience for the refreshed Volvo XC90.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
Hatchbacks
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo blurs the line between function and style.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 BMW i3
The i3 is a distinctive and sporty electric vehicle, but its elevated price, mediocre range and compromised practicality are significant drawbacks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Buick Regal Sportback
The Regal Sportback is a premium sedan with the practicality of a hatchback.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Upgraded range helps the solid Chevrolet Bolt fend off growing EV competition.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Volt
The 2019 Chevy Volt is a plug-in hybrid with class-leading range and lots of modern tech.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda still believes in more standard features and more stick shifts with the 2020 Honda Civic hatchback.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2019 Honda Civic Type R
With a high-performance turbocharged engine and excellent driving dynamics, the 2019 Civic Type R is a class leader.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
The Hyundai Elantra GT is a sensible and spacious hatchback that's especially fun with the optional turbo engine.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2021 Hyundai Veloster
Spirited handling, great utility and three-door style layout set the Veloster apart from other compact hatchbacks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2020 Hyundai Veloster N
Spirited handling, great utility and three-door style layout set the veloster-n apart from other compact hatchbacks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Jaguar I-Pace
The I-Pace is an impressive luxury EV. It does, however, lack the drivetrain refinement of some competitors.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Mazda 3
This economical hatchback makes you feel like a million bucks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2019 MINI Clubman
While not quite as fun as the smaller Hardtop, the Clubman is much more practical.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
The Hardtop is expensive, but its performance and luxurious cabin make it a standout in the class.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.9 out of 10
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
Can you have fun and practicality? Mini says yes with the relatively roomy Cooper 4-door hatchback.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
The Mirage's low price is appealing, but rivals have a lot more to offer in terms of value and quality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.7 out of 10
2020 Nissan Kicks
The Kicks can seem appealing because of its low price, but other subcompact SUVs are more compelling overall.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Toyota Corolla
The Corolla Hatchback is surprisingly fun to drive and packed with features.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback might surprise you with its stylish looks and appealing driving performance, without diminishing comfort or utility.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2019 Toyota Prius
Fuel efficiency, practicality and high marks for comfort make the Prius one of our top hybrid picks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Toyota Prius Prime
The Prius Prime gets high marks for efficiency, but it makes some sacrifices in day-to-day convenience.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback
The Yaris hatchback offers Mazda dynamics and a solid set of features for an affordable price.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Golf
The Golf has excellent handling for a car in this price range, but is less powerful than similarly priced hatchbacks.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
The VW Golf GTI is one of the best small sporty cars available, fun to drive but also practical.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2019 Volkswagen Golf R
It's a serious performance car that will set your pulse racing, yet it also provides comfort and practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.6 out of 10
Coupes
2020 Acura NSX
An abundance of technology results in a lack of excitement.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C
The 4C has abundant performance and panache, but driving one every day means compromises.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.0 out of 10
2020 Audi R8
One of our favorite sports cars gets some timely updates.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2019 Audi RS 5
The RS 5 is a compelling blend of price, performance and luxury. But it lacks the emotional appeal of some rival performance cars.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2019 Audi TT
Small, stylish and agile, the Audi TT is filled with tech and is comfortable for long trips.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.3 out of 10
2020 Audi TT RS
Audi applies its high-performance RS formula to the TT, and the result is impressive, hitting all the right numbers.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2019 BMW 2 Series
The 2 Series is BMW's closest link to its sporty and compact heritage.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.6 out of 10
2019 BMW 4 Series
The 2019 BMW 4 Series remains a top sport-luxury car, but its rivals are just as compelling.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 BMW 8 Series
A new six-cylinder engine means a wider range of shoppers can enjoy the excellent BMW 8 Series.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 BMW i8
Sports cars filled with performance are awesome. Top-down driving makes them better.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 BMW M2
The M2 may be the smallest and least expensive M model, but it's not lacking when it comes to fun.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 BMW M4
The M4 offers daily civility when you need it and racetrack performance when you want it.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
Sharp handling with four- and six-cylinder engine power gives the ATS serious performance chops.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2019 Cadillac ATS-V
The ATS-V is as capable on the track or an open road as its high-performance German rivals.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro is the best-driving muscle car of its segment, edging out more expensive sports cars when it comes to behind-the-wheel thrills.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
The ZL1's 650-horsepower supercharged V8 and plenty of trick tech features make it one of the wildest cars you can buy today.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
The mid-engine Corvette offers exotic-car-like performance and style for a price others can't touch.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.4 out of 10
2020 Dodge Challenger
Wildly powerful yet still practical, the Dodge Challenger is a true muscle car.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Ford Mustang
The most well-rounded Mustang ever brings back the Bullitt, the California Special and still secretive, mega GT500.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.9 out of 10
2020 Ford Shelby GT350
A world-class sports car in the form of a Mustang, the Shelby GT350 is both practical and powerful.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Ford Shelby GT500
The Shelby GT500 returns to claim its spot among world-class high-performance cars.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Honda Civic Coupe
The Civic stands out for its roomy cabin, spunky yet fuel-efficient engines, and strong value.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.5 out of 10
2020 Jaguar F-Type
The F-Type may not be the class leader, but it is wildly entertaining, stylish and refined.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Lamborghini Huracan
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo combines disorienting levels of performance with a composed and comfortable ride and a well-finished interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2021 Lexus LC 500
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is a sleek and stylish luxury coupe that serves as the flagship car for the Japanese luxury automaker.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.7 out of 10
2021 Lexus LC 500h
The LC 500h trades speed and performance for grand touring comfort, style and hybrid fuel economy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Lexus RC 300
It looks the part but can't compete when it comes to performance.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Lexus RC 350
The RC 350 is stylish but lacks the performance to go with its look. It's a sheep in wolf's clothing.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Lexus RC F
While it can't keep up with the fastest sports cars, the RC F sounds and feels like it can.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.6 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe
A distinctive design and a sublime V8 make the AMG GT a top choice for a high-performance sports car.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Nissan 370Z
Meant for the purist, the Z delivers raw driving performance and not much else.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.6 out of 10
2020 Nissan GT-R
Even after a decade, few cars will get you from point A to point B as quickly as the Nissan GT-R.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Polestar 1
The first car from Volvo’s former sub-brand is a striking, powerful and fun-to-drive plug-in hybrid.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Porsche 911
The new 911 is an evolution not a revolution, but it's still one of the best sports cars you can buy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Subaru BRZ
The Subaru BRZ remains a purist's sports car, but it's left wanting for more power and better tech.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Toyota 86
The 86 is among the least expensive and most approachable ways to experience rear-wheel drive.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Toyota GR Supra
The Supra is back after a long absence. Thanks to potent power and lively handling, it's definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a sports car.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
Minivan/Van
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
The Pacifica scores where it matters most with minivans: versatility, safety and economy.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
The Pacifica Hybrid sacrifices some versatility for EV operation and fuel efficiency, but it's a worthwhile trade.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.9 out of 10
2021 Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey offers versatility for passengers and cargo that SUVs simply can't match.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
You'll pay more for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris, but its toughness advantage is undeniable.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.1 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The 2020 Sprinter is one of the most refined in its class, and offers a superior driving experience.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2020 Toyota Sienna
Minivans feature flexible interiors and technology, and the Sienna offers both in spades.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
Convertibles
2019 Audi A3
Despite its age, the A3 continues to shine among compact entry-level luxury convertibles.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 Audi R8 Convertible
One of our favorite sports cars gets some timely updates.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.3 out of 10
2020 BMW 4 Series
Consider the 4 Series a cushy luxury convertible instead of the sport-minded drop-top it wants to be.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2020 BMW Z4
Fun to drive and excellently built, the 2020 BMW Z4 is one of the segment's most appealing luxury convertibles.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2019 Buick Cascada
The Cascada aims to be a fun and practical convertible, but there are others that do it better.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.6 out of 10
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
The Corvette is a top choice for incredible performance per dollar.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.2 out of 10
2020 Fiat 124 Spider
The Fiat 124 Spider, much like the related Mazda Miata, offers plenty of top-down motoring fun.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2020 Ford Mustang Convertible
The modern Mustang is more than just a muscle car. It's a comfortable coupe with a lot to offer.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
The Lexus LC 500 convertible manages to take everything we love about the standard LC coupe and offer open-sky motoring without much sacrifice.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Mazda has made the MX-5 Miata virtually unassailable in the realm of fun-to-drive sports cars.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
In a world of ever more complex performance cars, the refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata RF shows everyone how it's done.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C-Class is a competent luxury car with high marks for its stylish interior.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.5 out of 10
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
A grand tourer through and through, the SL is aging but still worthy of respect.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
The retractable hardtop is nice to have, but otherwise the SLC is showing its age.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.2 out of 10
2019 Mini Convertible
Classic retro charm meets lively power and handling, a high-quality interior and top-down fun.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
When it comes to open-air thrills, few can compete with the Porsche 718 Boxster.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.0 out of 10
Wagons
2020 Audi A4 Allroad
The A4 Allroad is a comfortable, well-trimmed, capable and quiet car that's ideally suited to long drives.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 8.1 out of 10
2020 Buick Regal TourX
This no-frills, reasonably priced wagon boasts a massive cargo hold and all-wheel-drive utility.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2019 Fiat 500L
The 2019 Fiat 500L fails to replicate the charm and playfulness of the diminutive Fiat 500 city car.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 5.8 out of 10
2019 Ford Flex
The Flex is still funky and versatile, but its dated design is becoming a significant liability.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.0 out of 10
2020 Jaguar XF
A luxurious alternative to SUVs with an artful blend of performance, style and practicality.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10
2020 Kia Soul
A roomy interior and fun attitude set the redesigned Kia Soul apart from other small crossovers.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Mini Countryman
The 2020 Countryman gets major revisions, including a more powerful performance model.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Cavernous cargo space and traditional Golf goodness make the Alltrack a great alternative to larger crossovers.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.4 out of 10
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen
When an SUV is too tall and a hatchback too small, the Golf SportWagen cuts just the right shape.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 6.8 out of 10
2019 Volvo V60
This Volvo is a stylish and engaging alternative between family sedans and crossover SUVs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.8 out of 10
2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
The Volvo V90 is a stylish and lust-worthy alternative to other European luxury wagons and SUVs.
- Edmunds Rating:
- 7.6 out of 10