New Car Ratings

September 4th, 2020
The Edmunds Testing Team evaluates some 200 cars each year. Each vehicle is driven on a standardized road test loop and visits our test track for instrumented testing in controlled conditions. Our time behind the wheel is used to develop ratings that describe how a car stacks up against its direct rivals in a particular size and price class.

SUVs

2020 Acura MDX

The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.
8.0 out of 10

2021 Acura RDX

The 2021 Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Overflowing with personality and style, the Stelvio falls a bit short on practicality.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Audi Q3

The 2020 Audi Q3 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, full of attractive features and high-tech equipment.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Audi Q5

Stylish and efficient, the Audi Q5 remains one of the most well-rounded luxury crossovers.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Audi Q7

The Q7 has a meticulously crafted interior with cutting-edge technology. It's a great pick for a luxury SUV.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Audi Q8

The Q8 is one of the more practical coupe-like SUVs thanks to its above-average passenger and cargo room.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Audi SQ5

The SQ5 has an impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV.
7.7 out of 10

2021 Bentley Bentayga

With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet.
8.2 out of 10

2020 BMW X1

The smallest of BMW's crossovers offers ample space and enjoyable performance.
8.0 out of 10

2020 BMW X2

The BMW X2 is sleeker than most small crossovers, but its compromises keep it from greatness.
7.3 out of 10

2020 BMW X3

The BMW X3 strikes a good balance between capable daily driver and luxurious-but-utilitarian SUV.
7.8 out of 10

2021 BMW X3 M

The BMW X3 M dials up huge levels of performance without compromising an ounce of practicality.
7.9 out of 10

2020 BMW X4

If you're looking for a stylish SUV, the 2020 BMW X4 easily satisfies.
7.5 out of 10

2020 BMW X5

The X5 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, with a high-tech interior and impressive on-road performance.
7.9 out of 10

2019 BMW X6

It's not much of an SUV, and it's definitely not a coupe. But for its peculiar niche, the X6 satisfies.
6.9 out of 10

2020 BMW X7

The X7 is big on luxury. But it's also big on price.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Buick Enclave

The Enclave is more upscale than most three-row family SUVs, but it comes at a cost.
7.7 out of 10

2019 Buick Encore

The Encore comes with more features and luxury touches than similar competitors.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Buick Envision

This middle-of-the-road crossover SUV scores points for value.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Cadillac Escalade

The Escalade embodies big luxurious SUVs, but its age is showing.
6.9 out of 10

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The Escalade ESV excels at providing space, comfort and the ability to tow your boat.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Cadillac XT4

More established and similarly priced competitors outclass Cadillac's smallest SUV.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Cadillac XT5

The refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5 is a comfortable and accessible alternative to European competitors.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Cadillac XT6

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 combines Escalade style in a smaller and more practical three-row SUV.
7.3 out of 10

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

Distinctive and muscular styling sets the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer apart from the rest of the midsize SUV crowd.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a solid crossover SUV, but some rival models are more appealing overall.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Capable but aging, the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban can still haul cargo and people with ease.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is still a real workhorse, but it lacks the sophistication of its rivals.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse offers class-leading cabin space, but it comes at a premium.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Dodge Journey

The Dodge Journey is practical and affordable but remains in desperate need of countless updates.
5.6 out of 10

2020 Fiat 500X

A comfortable ride and a peppy new engine are highlights for the refreshed 2020 Fiat 500X.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Ford EcoSport

Underpowered engines and a choppy ride might make shoppers reconsider buying Ford's smallest SUV.
6.8 out of 10

2020 Ford Edge

Capable engines and one of the roomiest, quietest cabins in the class make the Ford Edge a compelling choice.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Ford Escape

New changes and features make the 2020 Ford Escape more competitive with small-SUV rivals.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Ford Expedition

The 2020 Ford Expedition combines modern engineering with versatility and impressive capability.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Ford Explorer

The redesigned Explorer doubles down on safety and tech as it moves to a totally new platform.
7.4 out of 10

2019 GMC Acadia

The Acadia is a good choice for a midsize crossover SUV, but it offers few distinct benefits.
7.4 out of 10

2020 GMC Terrain

The Terrain has lots of standard safety features and available options, but it's not a top contender.
6.5 out of 10

2020 GMC Yukon

The Yukon is a capable, spacious and versatile SUV, but less refined than most rivals.
6.9 out of 10

2020 GMC Yukon XL

Spacious and capable of pulling a large trailer, the Yukon XL might just fit your family's needs.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Honda CR-V

The 2020 Honda CR-V is one of the best small crossover SUVs available thanks to its mix of utility, features and performance.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Honda HR-V

Sprightly handling and a flexible cargo area make the HR-V one of the better small SUVs available.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Honda Passport

The Passport offers superlative utility and comfort at an agreeable price.
8.1 out of 10

2021 Honda Pilot

A smooth ride, plenty of room, and a powerful yet efficient engine give the Pilot an edge over rivals.
8.2 out of 10

2021 Hyundai Kona

Feature-packed and fun to drive, the Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite vehicles in the class.
7.9 out of 10

2021 Hyundai Palisade

Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Hyundai Palisade is one of the top picks in the three-row crossover SUV segment.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a jack-of-all-trades compact SUV and an overachiever at basic transportation.
7.8 out of 10

2021 Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson's mix of value, ease of use, comfort, and inherent practicality make it a strong choice.
8.0 out of 10

2019 INFINITI QX30

Whether called a hatchback, SUV or four-door coupe, the QX30 is a zippy car that's ideal for the city.
6.9 out of 10

2019 INFINITI QX50

The 2019 QX50 is a much more versatile luxury crossover SUV this time around.
7.6 out of 10

2020 INFINITI QX60

The 2020 INFINITI QX60 is a street-focused, roomy three-row SUV with an excellent highway ride.
7.1 out of 10

2019 INFINITI QX80

The 2019 QX80 does its best to hide its age by adding a new luxurious trim level.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

The F-Pace brings sporty driving and Jaguar aesthetics to a roomy SUV.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Jeep Cherokee

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a distinctive pick for a small SUV thanks to its class-leading towing and off-road capability.
7.8 out of 10

2021 Jeep Compass

Easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities distinguish the Jeep Compass its competitors.
7.3 out of 10

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Versatile, customizable and well-built, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice for a midsize SUV.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade is one of the only small crossovers with genuine off-road performance.
7.2 out of 10

2021 Jeep Wrangler

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is unrelentingly capable off-road and offers extensive customization options.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Kia Niro

The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle that provides plenty of value.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is one of the more affordable hybrids in the segment with plenty of standard and optional features.
6.9 out of 10

2021 Kia Seltos

A tougher look and all-wheel drive make the 2021 Kia Seltos a welcome companion to the funky, street-oriented Soul in Kia's lineup.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Kia Sorento

With its available V6 and third-row seat, the Sorento should be a just-right size for many families.
7.6 out of 10

2019 Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is the small SUV that's big on value.
7.0 out of 10

2021 Kia Telluride

The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery deftly walks the line between on-road comfort and off-road performance.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

The Land Rover Range Rover is one of the only luxury SUVs that offers true off-road performance.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The Evoque is more than just a luxurious subcompact SUV. It's a serious off-roader too.
6.1 out of 10

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

If you're uninspired by the glut of dowdy-looking crossovers, the Velar might change your tune.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Lexus GX 460

As capable off-road as the GX 460 is, its age has been showing for a while.
6.8 out of 10

2020 Lexus LX 570

The stately 2020 Lexus LX 570 comes fully loaded, and it's one of the few large SUVs that can tackle off-road trails with ease.
6.8 out of 10

2021 Lexus NX 300

A comfortable ride and high-tech safety features make the NX 300 desirable, but it's far from a top choice.
7.0 out of 10

2021 Lexus NX 300h

The NX 300h is a comfortable, efficient hybrid with city-friendly dimensions and a luxury feel.
7.1 out of 10

2019 Lexus RX 350

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is a luxury crossover with elegance, a comfortable ride and plenty of versatility.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Lexus RX 350L

The RX 350L's technology updates for 2020 make it a more desirable three-row SUV.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Lexus RX 450h

The Lexus RX is an impressive luxury SUV with a comfortable cabin and class-leading fuel economy.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Lexus UX 200

It could use a bit more power, but the Lexus UX 200 is efficient, well-built and attractive.
7.1 out of 10

2019 Lexus UX 250h

With the new UX 250h, Lexus brings its expertise in hybrid vehicles to the subcompact SUV category.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln shrinks down the winning formula of its full-size SUV into an upscale midsize package.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Corsair

All-new for 2020, the Lincoln Corsair is a tech-heavy and upscale small luxury SUV.
7.6 out of 10

2019 Lincoln MKC

It's quiet and comfortable, but the MKC does come up short in a few areas.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

The Nautilus meets small luxury SUV expectations, but many rivals tend to exceed them.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator combines serious presence with tons of capability.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Maserati Levante

Power, performance and Italian style combine to make the compelling Maserati Levante.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Mazda CX-3

The 2020 CX-3 offers an engaging driving experience and impressive fuel economy for a crossover.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Mazda CX-5

The CX-5 is an exciting standout in an otherwise plain field of competitors.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Mazda CX-9

Plush interior and a delightful drive make the 2020 Mazda CX-9 a standout three-row crossover.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Luxurious and off-roadable, the G-Class shows that image is nothing without true capability.
7.0 out of 10

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The second-generation GLA is comfortable and suitably refined for an entry-level SUV, and is a huge improvement over its predecessor.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

The GLB 250 crushes everything in its class and surpasses some larger and more expensive SUVs
8.1 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Already our top compact luxury SUV pick, the GLC's updates continue to make it a class leader.
8.3 out of 10

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a versatile crossover that stands out from the crowd.
8.0 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The GLE has the makings of a class leader with refinement, technology and capabilities.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The GLS is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines.
8.6 out of 10

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Eclipse Cross has a peppy engine and a solid warranty but suffers from poor ride and handling.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Despite its generous list of standard features, the 2020 Outlander has many other drawbacks.
6.6 out of 10

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

We expect more from the Outlander PHEV, and so should you.
6.5 out of 10

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

A strong warranty, value-oriented pricing and four wheels make the Outlander Sport good for basic transportation needs.
6.1 out of 10

2020 Nissan Armada

The Armada is a lot of SUV for the money, but it lacks the refinement of competitors.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Nissan Murano

Comfortable and striking, the Nissan Murano offers good value if your lifestyle fits inside.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

The Pathfinder is capable and well rounded, but it lags behind newer, more compelling competitors.
6.8 out of 10

2020 Nissan Rogue

Comfortable and roomy, the Nissan Rogue only lacks the power needed for confident daily driving.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

The Rogue Sport gets the basics right and offers a few unique features. However, most rivals make fewer compromises.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Porsche Macan

Despite its shocking price tag, the Macan is one of the most well-rounded small SUVs out there.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Porsche Cayenne

The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The Cayenne Coupe is an ideal luxury SUV for the performance-minded buyer, rivaling high-performance sports cars in handling and acceleration capability.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Subaru Ascent

The Ascent combines distinctive Subaru DNA with three-row seating and lots of practicality.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Compact and capable, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is an economical way to go exploring.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Subaru Forester

Standard all-wheel drive makes the Forester perfect for outdoorsy weekend warriors in any trim.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Subaru Outback

The redesigned 2020 Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y hopes to build on the success of the Model 3 with added practicality.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Toyota 4Runner

The 4Runner gets some major upgrades for 2020 without losing its rough-and-tumble nature.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Toyota C-HR

Amid building pressure from newer rivals, the C-HR is driven further down our rankings.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Toyota Highlander

Many small changes to the 2020 Toyota Highlander add up to a pleasing three-row package.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the few old-school SUVs left. It's capable off-road and pretty comfortable, but it makes some compromises in other areas.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 remains wildly popular among shoppers, even though it falls short of our class favorites.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Toyota Sequoia

Updated tech, new off-road gear and lots of safety features help the 2020 Sequoia stay relevant.
6.9 out of 10

2021 Toyota Venza

If you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient, the 2021 Toyota Venza is an excellent pick.
7.8 out of 10

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

The 2021 VW Atlas is a compelling contender among three-row family SUVs.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

If you're looking for an SUV that's roomy but also stylish, the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport might be what you need.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan has plenty of space for people and cargo, but it falls short on power and fuel economy.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Volvo XC40

The XC40 will win you over with its Scandinavian aesthetic and many standard features.
7.8 out of 10

2021 Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 has never looked better, and it has what it takes to compete in a heavily contested luxury SUV class.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Volvo XC90

The XC90 has plenty to offer, but it faces an uphill battle against some seriously luxurious rivals.
8.0 out of 10

Sedans

2020 Acura ILX

The ILX sounds like a bargain -- luxury quality for a Honda-like price -- but it's a case of getting what you pay for.
6.6 out of 10

2020 Acura TLX

It's not as flashy as other small luxury sedans; the Acura TLX's appeal lies in its substance and capability.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Updated interior, tech and safety features address our biggest criticisms with the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
7.2 out of 10

2019 Audi A3

Despite its age, the A3 continues to shine among compact entry-level luxury sedans.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Audi A4

Audi has freshened up the A4, both inside and out, to keep it up front in a competitive class.
8.3 out of 10

2020 Audi A6

If technology and performance are what you really want, look no further than the A6.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Audi A7

An impressive machine, with a supple interior, strong engine and surprisingly sporty handling.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Audi A8

The Audi A8 has all the trappings of luxury but lacks that last little bit of personality and luxury you'll find in other large luxury sedans.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Audi RS 3

If you value a car with compact size and plenty of power, the RS 3 is absolutely a future classic.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Audi S4

For 2020, the S4 receives a styling refresh, more power and sharper handling.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Audi S6

The S6 has pleasing performance and lots of advanced technology features.
8.3 out of 10

2020 BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series marries performance and refinement like few other sedans.
7.6 out of 10

2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

The Gran Coupe is the only way to get a four-door BMW with the dynamics of the previous 3 Series.
7.1 out of 10

2020 BMW 5 Series

This midsize luxury sedan offers a masterful blend of technology, performance and comfort.
8.1 out of 10

2021 BMW 7 Series

The 2021 BMW 7 Series is well worth consideration if you're in the market for a big, comfortable and tech-laden sedan.
8.4 out of 10

2021 BMW Alpina B7

The BMW Alpina B7 exceeds whatever your expectations might be -- it's an effortless cruiser that's immensely powerful and surprisingly agile.
8.2 out of 10

2020 BMW M5

The BMW M5 is an engineering marvel, complete with stunning acceleration and a price tag to match.
8.6 out of 10

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

The M8 Gran Coupe provides rapid, effortless acceleration at all speeds but lacks the raw performance thrills of some rivals.
8.3 out of 10

2019 Buick LaCrosse

The LaCrosse has Buick personality, with a twist of technology for efficiency and convenience.
6.3 out of 10

2019 Cadillac CT6

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a roomy sedan with advanced tech and assist features and modern styling.
7.3 out of 10

2019 Cadillac CTS

The 2019 Cadillac CTS is an often-overlooked performance luxury sedan.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Cadillac CTS-V

The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V combines classic American muscle with advanced luxury and handling.
8.0 out of 10

2019 Cadillac XTS

The XTS is something of an old-school cruiser. Comfort is king, but it also packs modern tech.
8.1 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

The Cruze is a contender if you value in-car infotainment tech, great handling and a diesel engine.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Impala

Comfort and space are the Impala's strengths.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Chrysler 300

A throwback to simpler times, the Chrysler 300 expertly aims for stylish, near-luxury cruising.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Dodge Charger

This is the sedan to get if you have an appetite for performance but need some practicality.
7.4 out of 10

2019 Ford Fiesta

The Fiesta offers a lot of personality at a low price.
6.7 out of 10

2020 Ford Fusion

Modern tech, sharp driving dynamics and a sleek style make the Fusion an appealing midsize sedan.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Ford Taurus

The Taurus is an outdated large sedan, but at least the SHO trim provides some thrills.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Genesis G70

Genesis has built an engaging sport sedan that offers what you'd expect from the brand: value.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Genesis G80

Thanks to a wide range of engine options and strong value, the G80 is a solid pick for a midsize luxury sedan.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Genesis G90

With new style, and upgraded interior and safety tech, the G90 is the best of new-school luxury.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Honda Accord

The Accord continues to impress with strong engines, a smooth ride and a well-packaged interior.
8.3 out of 10

2020 Honda Civic

The Civic stands out for its roomy cabin, spunky yet fuel-efficient engines, and strong value.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Honda Clarity

The Honda Clarity offers a vision of the future that is efficient and accessible if not sexy.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Honda Insight

The Insight is a more grown-up affordable hybrid: refined and nice to drive, without flaunting its green cred.
8.1 out of 10

2021 Hyundai Accent

The Accent might look budget, but impressive handling and fuel efficiency make it a compelling pick.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra costs much less than its rivals but lacks the polish to keep up.
6.9 out of 10

2019 Hyundai Sonata

The 2019 Hyundai Sonata's usability, technology and efficiency make it desirable.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Infiniti Q50

The Q50 gets points for performance, but it's not fast enough to outrun its age.
6.4 out of 10

2019 Infiniti Q70

Lacking any notable updates, the 2019 Infiniti Q70 just doesn't stand out from the crowd.
6.6 out of 10

2020 Jaguar XE

The XE is a smaller and tidier Jaguar sedan that keeps the brand's flair for performance and style.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Jaguar XF

An elegant and sporty alternative to German luxury sedans with a British twist.
7.5 out of 10

2019 Jaguar XJ

While Jaguar's SUVs have been stealing the limelight, the full-size XJ is still plenty luxurious.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Kia Cadenza

The Kia Cadenza provides near-luxury cabin materials, the latest technology features and an emphasis on passenger comfort.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Kia Forte

The Kia Forte is a competitive small car that offers more features at a lower price than its rivals.
7.9 out of 10

2021 Kia K5

The Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans.
8.3 out of 10

2019 Kia K900

The K900 delivers plenty of value but misses the mark in a couple of key areas.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Kia Optima

The Optima epitomizes Kia's value ethos with a long list of standard features and reasonable price.
7.8 out of 10

2019 Kia Rio

Kia's likable little Rio is easy to use and pleasant to drive.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Kia Stinger

The Kia Stinger offers a pleasing mix of performance, practicality and value.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Lexus ES 300h

The ES 300h fills a large gap between economy hybrids and pricey hybrid performance sedans.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Lexus ES 350

The Lexus ES is one of the better luxury sedans around thanks to its mix of comfort, quality and style.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Lexus GS 350

The GS 350 is drama-free but lacks the personality of newer competitors.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Lexus GS F

The 2020 Lexus GS F, though dated, is a compelling luxury sport sedan.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Lexus IS 300

The Lexus IS 300 has all-star value and comfort, but it suffers from outdated tech and other hiccups.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Lexus IS 350

If comfort is your priority over performance, the Lexus IS may be a good pick.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Lexus LS 500

Exquisite materials and exceptional comfort are the hallmarks of the Lexus LS 500.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Continental

The Lincoln Continental has enticing luxury appeal but ultimately falls short of its lofty legacy.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Lincoln MKZ

The Lincoln MKZ comes well-equipped with features but falls a little short of providing a true luxury experience.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is one of the most engaging sedans in this class to drive and boasts a sophisticated interior.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Mazda 6

In the land of dry midsize sedans, the Mazda 6 stands out with unusual looks and athleticism.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The A-Class is a nearly perfect small sedan loaded with tech and luxury features.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Sedan

The AMG GT sedan has a simple, gorgeous design and thrilling acceleration from its powerful V8.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The C-Class is a competent luxury car with high marks for its stylish interior.
7.6 out of 10

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes CLA's price may entice you, but we suggest checking out the competition first.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

A beautifully rendered four-door with less space than the E-Class sedan from which it's derived.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Classic luxury and technology come together to lift the E-Class to the top spot in the segment.
8.4 out of 10

2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach

For buyers that want maximum exclusivity from their Mercedes sedan, the Maybach is happy to oblige.
8.4 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement.
8.4 out of 10

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

The Mirage G4 provides many big-car features yet is economical in price and fuel use.
5.9 out of 10

2020 Nissan Altima

Improved design, performance and driver safety make today's Altima more competitive than its predecessors.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Nissan Maxima

The Maxima offers an appealing mix of dynamic performance and entry-level midsize luxury.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Nissan Sentra

The redesigned Sentra is inexpensive, value-rich, and more competitive than ever before.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Nissan Versa

The Versa is worth a look if you need an inexpensive subcompact car with modern features.
7.1 out of 10

2021 Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 delivers on enough fronts to move close to being in pole position for the best mid-priced EV on the market.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Porsche Panamera

The Panamera has refined interior design with the latest technology, along with strong acceleration.
8.0 out of 10

2020 Subaru Impreza

The Impreza is comfortable and roomy, but its weak engine and cheap interior are hard to overlook.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Subaru Legacy

The 2020 Subaru Legacy offers new levels of refinement and a wealth of standard safety features.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Subaru WRX

Built to endure grueling all-terrain racing, the Subaru WRX performs just as well on regular roads and highways.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Toyota Avalon

An accommodating cabin, pillowy ride and surprising performance elevate the Avalon.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Toyota Camry

Though not the most desirable midsize sedan, the Camry stands out for its overall practicality.
7.6 out of 10

2021 Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is a strong competitor in the small sedan class, worthy of consideration against top-ranked rivals.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Toyota Mirai

If you keep score of your green points and absolutely love to talk about your car to total strangers, the 2020 Toyota Mirai should be on your short list.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Toyota Yaris

One of Toyota's best small cars is really a Mazda and it's all the better for that.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Arteon

The VW Arteon prioritizes the driving experience with its spacious interior and refined handling.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2020 Jetta has a pleasingly smooth ride and ample storage inside the cabin.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI provides an excellent balance between performance and practicality.
8.0 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Passat

The aging Passat lacks the refinement of modern sedans, but it's still roomy and comfortable.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Volvo S60

Ultra-customizable and packed with safety tech, the S60 is a strong choice for luxury-sedan shoppers.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Volvo S90

It's an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one.
7.9 out of 10

Trucks

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado provides a little bit of something for everyone and compromises very little along the way.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The 2020 Silverado gets a few updates right after last year's full redesign. It's a capable truck, especially for towing.
7.2 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

The Silverado 2500HD lacks the frills of competitors but offers abundant capability.
7.2 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

When the job calls for more than a pickup, heavy-duty giants like the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD get it done.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Ford F-150

The 2020 Ford F-150, now with standard Wi-Fi hotspot, remains a top choice for full-size pickup trucks.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty

The Ford F-250 blurs the conventional lines between light- and heavy-duty pickups.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is outclassed by rival trucks.
68 out of 10

2021 GMC Canyon

The GMC Canyon has struggled to establish its own identity in the midsize pickup truck segment, but it looks to change that for 2021.
7.6 out of 10

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

The 2020 Sierra 1500 gets some big additions that make this full-size GMC a lot more appealing.
7.3 out of 10

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD

General Motors revises its massive GMC Sierra 2500HD for the show horse breeder in us all.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Versatile, practical and comfortable, the Honda Ridgeline is an excellent suburban pickup truck.
8.4 out of 10

2021 Jeep Gladiator

The Gladiator is just as comfortable with your cargo as it is on your rockiest trail.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Nissan Frontier

The Frontier is ancient compared to its younger midsize pickup rivals, but it still delivers legitimate utility and off-road skill.
6.8 out of 10

2020 Nissan Titan

The Titan has a strong V8 and impressive utility, but it's up against some seriously capable rivals.
7.1 out of 10

2019 Nissan Titan XD

Bigger than full-size trucks but less capable than heavy-duty rigs, the Titan XD has limited appeal.
7.7 out of 10

2021 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 sets the bar for its class in terms of technology, interior quality and ride comfort while providing stout towing and hauling capabilities.
8.6 out of 10

2020 Ram 2500

The Ram 2500 is a highly capable and well-appointed truck for all your heavy-duty needs.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Several tweaks and refinements add up to the most competitive Tacoma in years.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Toyota Tundra

The Tundra is a capable and appealing full-size rig, but rivals offer more refinement and customization.
6.7 out of 10

Hybrid/Electric

2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Acura RLX Hybrid

In dire need of an update, the 2020 Acura RLX feels outdated in places a luxury sedan should excel.
6.6 out of 10

2019 Audi e-Tron

The e-tron is big on usability, quality and overall enjoyability.
8.4 out of 10

2019 BMW 7 Series Hybrid

Style, comfort, speed, technology: The 7 Series is a supreme luxury machine.
8.0 out of 10

2020 BMW X3 Hybrid

The 2020 BMW X3 is an impressive SUV that's easy to recommend if you're shopping in the small luxury SUV category.
8.1 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

With a long range and roomy interior, the Bolt is one of the most practical EVs on sale today.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

The Escape Hybrid sacrifices little for its improved fuel economy, offering excellent tech, a roomy cabin, and a smooth and easy-to-drive demeanor.
8.0 out of 10

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid

The Explorer hybrid has sharp steering and stable handling, with pleasing acceleration from the hybrid powertrain.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's unique drawbacks make it difficult to recommend over other Fusion models.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid

The Fusion Hybrid remains a strong pick due to its practical interior and healthy list of features.
7.7 out of 10

2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

The Accord Hybrid has a roomy cabin and excellent fuel economy for a midsize hybrid.
7.8 out of 10

2019 Honda Clarity

The Honda Clarity gives you a choice of three different powertrains. The plug-in hybrid version is our favorite.
7.2 out of 10

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

With its high fuel economy, roomy seating and comfortable ride, the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a tempting choice for a small hybrid SUV.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

The 2019 Ioniq Electric is a low-cost way to test the EV waters.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

Fun to drive and feature-packed, the Kona Electric is one of the best EVs on the market.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Hyundai fully redesigned the Sonata for 2020, giving it a striking new look and impressive technology features.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Kia Niro EV

Thanks to above-average range and plenty of standard features, the Niro EV is a smart pick for an electric vehicle.
8.3 out of 10

2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

For an electric vehicle experience without being tethered by a cord, consider the 2019 Kia Niro Plug-In.
6.9 out of 10

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid

Unless you plan on charging frequently, there's little reason to opt for the hybrid powertrain.
6.4 out of 10

2020 Lexus UX 250h

This hybrid Lexus UX provides great fuel economy but comes up short in other areas.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid

The Aviator Hybrid has useful electric range, but it's only available as a top-level Touring trim and that will cost you quite a bit of extra money.
7.8 out of 10

2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

Thanks to its efficient powertrain, the MKZ is an appealing pick for an entry-level luxury sedan.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Mini Hardtop 2 Door Electric

The Cooper SE is a new battery-powered version of Mini's Hardtop 2 Door that bets more on style and affordability than maximum range.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf proves that electric vehicles are no longer just for the wealthy.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Nissan Rogue

It's comfortable and roomy, but the Nissan Rogue Hybrid doesn't do much else to impress.
6.1 out of 10

2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid

The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
8.1 out of 10

2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is one of the few small SUVs available that offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the most complete electric vehicle to date, especially at this price.
8.4 out of 10

2019 Tesla Model X

While it's quirky, the Model X is one of the few pure EV three-row SUVs available.
7.6 out of 10

2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The new Avalon Hybrid combines efficiency with near-luxury accommodations.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Camry Hybrid has high fuel efficiency and a comfortable and spacious interior.
7.9 out of 10

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

If you want the fuel economy of a Toyota Prius but don't want to drive one, the Corolla Hybrid is an excellent substitute.
7.5 out of 10

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

If high fuel economy and utility are priorities, the Highlander Hybrid is a great choice.
7.0 out of 10

2021 Toyota Prius

The Prius has many strengths, but a handful of drawbacks prevent it from being a must-have.
7.3 out of 10

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The RAV4 Hybrid adopts some aggressive style along with its impressive fuel efficiency.
7.8 out of 10

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The RAV4 Prime isn't particularly fun to drive, but it is a compelling plug-in hybrid that delivers exceptional economy and practicality.
7.8 out of 10

2019 Volkswagen e-Golf

Flagship luxury sedan spaciousness and luxury for the price of a midsize.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid

The 2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid is comfortable and well-equipped. But with the T8 powertrain, driving dynamics aren't class-leading.
7.7 out of 10

2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid

Small changes add up to a more refined driving experience for the refreshed Volvo XC90.
7.8 out of 10

Hatchbacks

2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo blurs the line between function and style.
7.6 out of 10

2020 BMW i3

The i3 is a distinctive and sporty electric vehicle, but its elevated price, mediocre range and compromised practicality are significant drawbacks.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Buick Regal Sportback

The Regal Sportback is a premium sedan with the practicality of a hatchback.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Upgraded range helps the solid Chevrolet Bolt fend off growing EV competition.
7.9 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Volt

The 2019 Chevy Volt is a plug-in hybrid with class-leading range and lots of modern tech.
8.0 out of 10

2020 Honda Civic Hatchback

Honda still believes in more standard features and more stick shifts with the 2020 Honda Civic hatchback.
8.0 out of 10

2019 Honda Civic Type R

With a high-performance turbocharged engine and excellent driving dynamics, the 2019 Civic Type R is a class leader.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

The Hyundai Elantra GT is a sensible and spacious hatchback that's especially fun with the optional turbo engine.
7.6 out of 10

2021 Hyundai Veloster

Spirited handling, great utility and three-door style layout set the Veloster apart from other compact hatchbacks.
8.3 out of 10

2020 Hyundai Veloster N

Spirited handling, great utility and three-door style layout set the veloster-n apart from other compact hatchbacks.
7.9 out of 10

2020 Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace is an impressive luxury EV. It does, however, lack the drivetrain refinement of some competitors.
8.2 out of 10

2020 Mazda 3

This economical hatchback makes you feel like a million bucks.
7.7 out of 10

2019 MINI Clubman

While not quite as fun as the smaller Hardtop, the Clubman is much more practical.
8.1 out of 10

2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door

The Hardtop is expensive, but its performance and luxurious cabin make it a standout in the class.
6.9 out of 10

2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door

Can you have fun and practicality? Mini says yes with the relatively roomy Cooper 4-door hatchback.
7.8 out of 10

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mirage's low price is appealing, but rivals have a lot more to offer in terms of value and quality.
5.7 out of 10

2020 Nissan Kicks

The Kicks can seem appealing because of its low price, but other subcompact SUVs are more compelling overall.
7.1 out of 10

2020 Toyota Corolla

The Corolla Hatchback is surprisingly fun to drive and packed with features.
7.5 out of 10

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback might surprise you with its stylish looks and appealing driving performance, without diminishing comfort or utility.
7.5 out of 10

2019 Toyota Prius

Fuel efficiency, practicality and high marks for comfort make the Prius one of our top hybrid picks.
7.8 out of 10

2019 Toyota Prius Prime

The Prius Prime gets high marks for efficiency, but it makes some sacrifices in day-to-day convenience.
7.0 out of 10

2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback

The Yaris hatchback offers Mazda dynamics and a solid set of features for an affordable price.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Golf

The Golf has excellent handling for a car in this price range, but is less powerful than similarly priced hatchbacks.
7.4 out of 10

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The VW Golf GTI is one of the best small sporty cars available, fun to drive but also practical.
8.4 out of 10

2019 Volkswagen Golf R

It's a serious performance car that will set your pulse racing, yet it also provides comfort and practicality.
8.6 out of 10

Coupes

2020 Acura NSX

An abundance of technology results in a lack of excitement.
7.5 out of 10

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C

The 4C has abundant performance and panache, but driving one every day means compromises.
6.0 out of 10

2020 Audi R8

One of our favorite sports cars gets some timely updates.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.1 out of 10

2019 Audi RS 5

The RS 5 is a compelling blend of price, performance and luxury. But it lacks the emotional appeal of some rival performance cars.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2019 Audi TT

Small, stylish and agile, the Audi TT is filled with tech and is comfortable for long trips.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.3 out of 10

2020 Audi TT RS

Audi applies its high-performance RS formula to the TT, and the result is impressive, hitting all the right numbers.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.5 out of 10

2019 BMW 2 Series

The 2 Series is BMW's closest link to its sporty and compact heritage.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.6 out of 10

2019 BMW 4 Series

The 2019 BMW 4 Series remains a top sport-luxury car, but its rivals are just as compelling.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.9 out of 10

2020 BMW 8 Series

A new six-cylinder engine means a wider range of shoppers can enjoy the excellent BMW 8 Series.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.1 out of 10

2020 BMW i8

Sports cars filled with performance are awesome. Top-down driving makes them better.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.5 out of 10

2020 BMW M2

The M2 may be the smallest and least expensive M model, but it's not lacking when it comes to fun.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 BMW M4

The M4 offers daily civility when you need it and racetrack performance when you want it.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.3 out of 10

2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe

Sharp handling with four- and six-cylinder engine power gives the ATS serious performance chops.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.1 out of 10

2019 Cadillac ATS-V

The ATS-V is as capable on the track or an open road as its high-performance German rivals.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

The Camaro is the best-driving muscle car of its segment, edging out more expensive sports cars when it comes to behind-the-wheel thrills.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The ZL1's 650-horsepower supercharged V8 and plenty of trick tech features make it one of the wildest cars you can buy today.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.7 out of 10

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The mid-engine Corvette offers exotic-car-like performance and style for a price others can't touch.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.4 out of 10

2020 Dodge Challenger

Wildly powerful yet still practical, the Dodge Challenger is a true muscle car.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.8 out of 10

2019 Ford Mustang

The most well-rounded Mustang ever brings back the Bullitt, the California Special and still secretive, mega GT500.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.9 out of 10

2020 Ford Shelby GT350

A world-class sports car in the form of a Mustang, the Shelby GT350 is both practical and powerful.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.2 out of 10

2020 Ford Shelby GT500

The Shelby GT500 returns to claim its spot among world-class high-performance cars.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 Honda Civic Coupe

The Civic stands out for its roomy cabin, spunky yet fuel-efficient engines, and strong value.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.5 out of 10

2020 Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type may not be the class leader, but it is wildly entertaining, stylish and refined.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.1 out of 10

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo combines disorienting levels of performance with a composed and comfortable ride and a well-finished interior.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.2 out of 10

2021 Lexus LC 500

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is a sleek and stylish luxury coupe that serves as the flagship car for the Japanese luxury automaker.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.7 out of 10

2021 Lexus LC 500h

The LC 500h trades speed and performance for grand touring comfort, style and hybrid fuel economy.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2020 Lexus RC 300

It looks the part but can't compete when it comes to performance.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.1 out of 10

2020 Lexus RC 350

The RC 350 is stylish but lacks the performance to go with its look. It's a sheep in wolf's clothing.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.3 out of 10

2020 Lexus RC F

While it can't keep up with the fastest sports cars, the RC F sounds and feels like it can.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
6.6 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

A distinctive design and a sublime V8 make the AMG GT a top choice for a high-performance sports car.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.2 out of 10

2020 Nissan 370Z

Meant for the purist, the Z delivers raw driving performance and not much else.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
5.6 out of 10

2020 Nissan GT-R

Even after a decade, few cars will get you from point A to point B as quickly as the Nissan GT-R.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2020 Polestar 1

The first car from Volvo’s former sub-brand is a striking, powerful and fun-to-drive plug-in hybrid.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2020 Porsche 911

The new 911 is an evolution not a revolution, but it's still one of the best sports cars you can buy.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.2 out of 10

2020 Subaru BRZ

The Subaru BRZ remains a purist's sports car, but it's left wanting for more power and better tech.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2020 Toyota 86

The 86 is among the least expensive and most approachable ways to experience rear-wheel drive.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2020 Toyota GR Supra

The Supra is back after a long absence. Thanks to potent power and lively handling, it's definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a sports car.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.5 out of 10

Minivan/Van

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica scores where it matters most with minivans: versatility, safety and economy.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Pacifica Hybrid sacrifices some versatility for EV operation and fuel efficiency, but it's a worthwhile trade.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.9 out of 10

2021 Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey offers versatility for passengers and cargo that SUVs simply can't match.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.1 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

You'll pay more for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris, but its toughness advantage is undeniable.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.1 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

The 2020 Sprinter is one of the most refined in its class, and offers a superior driving experience.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2020 Toyota Sienna

Minivans feature flexible interiors and technology, and the Sienna offers both in spades.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.3 out of 10

Convertibles

2019 Audi A3

Despite its age, the A3 continues to shine among compact entry-level luxury convertibles.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.3 out of 10

2020 Audi R8 Convertible

One of our favorite sports cars gets some timely updates.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.3 out of 10

2020 BMW 4 Series

Consider the 4 Series a cushy luxury convertible instead of the sport-minded drop-top it wants to be.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.5 out of 10

2020 BMW Z4

Fun to drive and excellently built, the 2020 BMW Z4 is one of the segment's most appealing luxury convertibles.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2019 Buick Cascada

The Cascada aims to be a fun and practical convertible, but there are others that do it better.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
5.6 out of 10

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

The Corvette is a top choice for incredible performance per dollar.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.2 out of 10

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider, much like the related Mazda Miata, offers plenty of top-down motoring fun.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
6.8 out of 10

2020 Ford Mustang Convertible

The modern Mustang is more than just a muscle car. It's a comfortable coupe with a lot to offer.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

The Lexus LC 500 convertible manages to take everything we love about the standard LC coupe and offer open-sky motoring without much sacrifice.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.8 out of 10

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda has made the MX-5 Miata virtually unassailable in the realm of fun-to-drive sports cars.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

In a world of ever more complex performance cars, the refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata RF shows everyone how it's done.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The C-Class is a competent luxury car with high marks for its stylish interior.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.5 out of 10

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

A grand tourer through and through, the SL is aging but still worthy of respect.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

The retractable hardtop is nice to have, but otherwise the SLC is showing its age.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
6.2 out of 10

2019 Mini Convertible

Classic retro charm meets lively power and handling, a high-quality interior and top-down fun.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster

When it comes to open-air thrills, few can compete with the Porsche 718 Boxster.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.0 out of 10

Wagons

2020 Audi A4 Allroad

The A4 Allroad is a comfortable, well-trimmed, capable and quiet car that's ideally suited to long drives.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
8.1 out of 10

2020 Buick Regal TourX

This no-frills, reasonably priced wagon boasts a massive cargo hold and all-wheel-drive utility.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2019 Fiat 500L

The 2019 Fiat 500L fails to replicate the charm and playfulness of the diminutive Fiat 500 city car.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
5.8 out of 10

2019 Ford Flex

The Flex is still funky and versatile, but its dated design is becoming a significant liability.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.0 out of 10

2020 Jaguar XF

A luxurious alternative to SUVs with an artful blend of performance, style and practicality.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10

2020 Kia Soul

A roomy interior and fun attitude set the redesigned Kia Soul apart from other small crossovers.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.8 out of 10

2020 Mini Countryman

The 2020 Countryman gets major revisions, including a more powerful performance model.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.8 out of 10

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Cavernous cargo space and traditional Golf goodness make the Alltrack a great alternative to larger crossovers.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.4 out of 10

2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen

When an SUV is too tall and a hatchback too small, the Golf SportWagen cuts just the right shape.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
6.8 out of 10

2019 Volvo V60

This Volvo is a stylish and engaging alternative between family sedans and crossover SUVs.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.8 out of 10

2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country

The Volvo V90 is a stylish and lust-worthy alternative to other European luxury wagons and SUVs.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Edmunds Rating:
7.6 out of 10
New Car Research

Related Articles

Best AWD Sedans
Best AWD Sedans
Best Midsize Sedans
Best Midsize Sedans
Best Sport Sedans
Best Sport Sedans
Best Luxury SUVs
Best Luxury SUVs
Best Midsize SUVs
Best Midsize SUVs
Best Small SUVs
Best Small SUVs
Best Hybrid SUVs
Best Hybrid SUVs
Best Family SUVs
Best Family SUVs
Best Pickup Trucks
Best Pickup Trucks