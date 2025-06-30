2026 Kia Telluride: Everything We Know

The Kia Telluride three-row SUV is arguably the brand's most important vehicle. That means there's a lot riding on the next-generation Telluride, which is set to debut later this year. Here's everything you need to know.

A thorough exterior rework

The current Telluride looks quite fresh despite being 6 years old, but the brand-new one will take things to a new level. A new set of spy shots reveals that the Telluride is going to be even boxier than before, with much larger headlight clusters that have details similar to those on the Kia EV9.

The body sides look almost entirely flat, and there are sharp creases all over the prototypes spotted here. We can also clearly see pop-out door handles, and the rear also has a boxier, flatter design. The Telluride's recognizable upside-down L-shaped taillights are still here, but with a fresh look.