2026 Kia Telluride: Everything We Know
Kia's most important SUV is getting a major makeover
The Kia Telluride three-row SUV is arguably the brand's most important vehicle. That means there's a lot riding on the next-generation Telluride, which is set to debut later this year. Here's everything you need to know.
A thorough exterior rework
The current Telluride looks quite fresh despite being 6 years old, but the brand-new one will take things to a new level. A new set of spy shots reveals that the Telluride is going to be even boxier than before, with much larger headlight clusters that have details similar to those on the Kia EV9.
The body sides look almost entirely flat, and there are sharp creases all over the prototypes spotted here. We can also clearly see pop-out door handles, and the rear also has a boxier, flatter design. The Telluride's recognizable upside-down L-shaped taillights are still here, but with a fresh look.
The Telluride's LX, S, EX and SX trims will likely all carry over, but the X-Pro model will get real off-road chops — think chunkier tires, increased ride height and possibly real four-wheel drive with a low-range for greater prowess.
A Kia Telluride hybrid is definitely coming
We previously reported that a Telluride hybrid is coming; expect it to be similar to the hybrid system that's in the recently redesigned Hyundai Palisade. That means the Telluride should use a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. That will combine for a total output of 329 horsepower. Expect the Telluride hybrid to return about 30 mpg on the highway.
We also expect the SUV's V6 to be offered. It'll likely make the same 287 hp as it does in the Palisade and be bolted up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front- and all-wheel drive will likely be available, unless Kia decides to make AWD standard across the board.
A new interior
The Palisade's interior was all-new and brought a totally new design to the brand's big SUV. We expect the Telluride to debut something similarly revolutionary, but we don't know exactly what it will look like. That said, a dual-screen setup for the instrument panel and infotainment display, physical climate controls and multiple places to charge your phone are almost guaranteed.
Like the current Telluride, the new one should have a spacious interior, plenty of standard safety tech, and lots of cargo room. The Telluride has few weaknesses, and we're excited for the second generation's full debut this fall.