What is the Audi A6?

Simply put, the Audi A6 is one of our favorite midsize luxury sedans. It's comfortable and refined, and it has all the high-tech features you expect from a luxury brand like Audi. For 2023, the A6 remains essentially unchanged. There are a few changes to options availability depending on trim level, but nothing major. The big change we're expecting to see in 2024 is the arrival of the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron. It's possible that the electric version of the A6 will also bring with it a new look and lots of new tech that could be added to the standard gasoline-powered car as well.

For now, however, the A6 retains its current setup, highlighted on the inside by the optional Virtual Cockpit Plus infotainment system. At first, some people may find the system intimidating, but after a bit of use, we've found that it becomes extremely useful. It also gives the cabin a bit of a high-tech/futuristic feel that is super fitting for such a luxurious sedan. Inside, the A6 is constructed with impressive materials, and when you combine that with the relatively smooth ride and quiet interior, it makes for an elegant driving experience. More than just refined, though, the A6 is fun to drive, with engaging steering, impressive handling for such a large vehicle, and gutsy acceleration from the optional turbocharged V6.

The A6 is very near the top of its class but if it doesn't quite seem like your idea of luxury, we recommend checking out competitors like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5 Series.