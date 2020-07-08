  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

#11 Hybrid vehicle

What's new

  • Android Auto smartphone connectivity is now supported
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • Plenty of standard advanced safety features
  • Interior is well built and uses high-quality materials
  • Thoughtful interior design
  • Only offered in the rather plain LE trim
  • Subpar acceleration
  • Grabby brakes and numb pedal are difficult to use smoothly
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review

The Corolla Hybrid returns after last year's grand debut, equipped with the hybrid powertrain from the Prius to bring extra efficiency to Toyota's popular small sedan. How much efficiency? How does 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving sound? That's one of the highest figures you'll find. For 2021, the Corolla Hybrid is functionally the same, though it now comes with Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

This is the least expensive hybrid vehicle in Toyota's lineup and consequently lacks some of the nicer features found in its Prius and Toyota Camry Hybrid relatives. But it delivers exceptional fuel economy and offers you an alternative to the Honda Insight, which is Corolla Hybrid's most comparable rival. Consider the Corolla Hybrid a strong option for affordable and economical transportation.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
If you want the fuel economy of a Toyota Prius but don't want to drive one, the Corolla Hybrid is an excellent substitute. It has the same hybrid system and delivers the same fuel economy. But it also has similar driving quirks, such as a grabby brake pedal at low speeds and a few strange noises and vibrations.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Corolla Hybrid provides respectable power and smoothness during low-speed acceleration. You won't have any trouble keeping pace with city traffic. Acceleration is somewhat lacking once you're trying to get to freeway speeds quickly (0-60 mph took a slow 10 seconds in our testing), but that's typical for fuel-sipping cars like this one.

Around turns, the Corolla Hybrid is stable, though the economy-biased tires don't offer up much grip. The main drawback is an abrupt and grabby brake pedal feel at low speeds. It's more of an annoyance than anything else, but it makes the hybrid hard to stop smoothly.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Corolla Hybrid's ride quality is well controlled. It's smooth without being overly isolating or floaty. Less appealing are the front seats. They feel cushy when you first sit on them, but they lack the support and adjustability needed to make long drives tolerable. As for noise, the hybrid is generally quiet, though the engine can sound unpleasant when you get hard on the gas.

Owing to the hybrid's fuel-conscious intentions, the climate control system offers an Eco setting that improves efficiency. You can use this setting for temperate days, but you'll want to switch it off if you are dealing with truly hot or cold days. Otherwise, the system just can't keep up.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Corolla's interior isn't fancy but it's thoughtfully designed. The main controls are clearly labeled and easy to find without taking your eyes off the road. We also like the driving position. The sight lines are clear to the instruments as well as to the front, rear and sides.

While the front seats have plenty of space, the rear is more restricted, especially with regard to headroom. Taller adults will have to duck while getting in and out, and they'll find their heads close to the roof when seated.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The main infotainment display is adequate but lacks navigation and arbitrarily locks out certain features when you're moving, which is a source of constant frustration. Apple CarPlay is supported and works as expected, and Android Auto connectivity comes standard too. Toyota's Entune app is a poor substitute when it comes to features and functionality. The integrated voice controls are effective in understanding most commands, though you still need to navigate through prompts to accomplish tasks. You're better off with your phone.

Standard safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, are impressive for the price. Alas, this system isn't smooth at low speeds, so you won't want to use it in stop-and-go traffic.

How’s the storage?

7.5
Storage options are average overall, and you can find more accommodating cars for the money. The rear seats fold easily but not flat. Instead, they create a shelf of sorts that partitions the trunk from the cabin. This feature could be helpful for securing items that fit, but it could be annoying if you want a flat loading surface. The center console compartments can handle a phone and wallet or small purse but not much else.

Fitting child safety seats in the rear is easy thanks to visible and easily accessible lower car seat anchors underneath plastic flaps. The upper tethers are easy to find too.

How economical is it?

9.0
The EPA rates the Corolla Hybrid at a combined 52 mpg, which matches the fuel economy of the main versions of the Toyota Prius and Honda Insight. During our 117-mile evaluation route, which covers highway, country roads and city streets, our test car returned 58 mpg. With a 13.2-gallon tank, the Corolla can easily cover 600 miles before requiring a fill.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The Corolla Hybrid delivers a lot of value because of its low pricing and respectable number of standard features. Most of the interior looks and feels appropriate for the price, but the overall design appears a bit higher-class. On top of that, you get two years of free maintenance and roadside assistance without a mileage restriction.

If you're content with the base car's offerings, you'll be happy. But there are no additional trim levels or options, so those seeking quality-of-life upgrades — such as premium sound, leather or superior phone connectivity — will need to look elsewhere because the Corolla Hybrid is only offered in the LE grade.

Wildcard

7.5
Handsome exterior styling helps the new Corolla break away from the boring look and feel of previous versions. Still, you can't help but feel like you're driving an appliance. The Corolla Hybrid dutifully tackles the daily grind without complaint. Alas, the characteristic hybrid drone of the engine at high speeds, the light steering feel, and the ho-hum acceleration ensure there's simply nothing to enjoy about the experience of driving.

Which Corolla Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

You only have one choice in the 2021 Corolla Hybrid, and it's the LE trim. This is a pretty basic package, and we would add the optional blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert for additional protection. Aside from that, pick your paint color and interior color and you're on your way.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid models

Every 2021 Corolla Hybrid that rolls off the factory floor is functionally the same. Toyota combines a small gasoline engine with a battery-powered electric motor for increased efficiency. A continuously variable automatic transmission connects to the front-wheel-drive system. The sole trim is the LE. It comes with the following:

LE
Starts you off with:

  • Hybrid powertrain with 121 horsepower
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Heated side mirrors
  • Four-way manually adjustable front seats
  • Automatic climate control

Technology and safety equipment includes:

  • 8-inch central touchscreen
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility
  • In-car Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Auxiliary audio jack and USB port
  • Voice recognition
  • Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (a suite of advanced driver safety aids such as forward collision warning that can help reduce the chance of an accident)

The Corolla's only major optional feature is blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Not bad. And highly economical.
    TA,
    LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    So, I just purchased this car this week. Notably, due to Covid cutbacks, I needed to downgrade from my Camry Hybrid SE. I definitely gave up power; there's no way around the fact that I'm working with 80 fewer horses under the hood. And I also gave up a little bit of room--and the heated seats. Honestly, though, that's about it. The car definitely feels more refined than its price point would suggest. It has a push-button start, a decent basic stereo for my purposes, reasonably comfortable seats, little touches like automatic high beams, lighted vanity mirrors, heated outside mirrors, and decent connectivity including Android Auto. It's maneuverable as heck, with a tight turning radius and a responsive steering wheel. Comfortable but not floaty ride. The big plus is the mileage. My husband has a Prius LE Eco, and this car so far looks like its mileage is going to match it. I'm satisfied.

    Features & Specs

    LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LE 4dr Sedan
    1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$23,400
    MPG 53 city / 52 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hybrid safety features:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
    Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
    Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
    Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    Maintains a set distance from traffic ahead and can slow the vehicle down to a stop if necessary.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%

    Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. the competition

    Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

    The Honda Insight is our top-ranked hybrid, and its fuel economy ratings match the Corolla Hybrid's. It easily eclipses the Toyota with its refined ride quality and good handling feel. This is a smart, stylish sedan that avoids many pitfalls that have handicapped hybrids of the past, and its low cost of entry is especially appealing.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hybrid & Honda Insight features

    Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

    This is the Prius for people who don't want a Prius. The Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid borrows its best attributes from the Toyota trend-setter, and compared with the Corolla Hybrid that gives it an advantage in terms of economy figures, total range and cargo space. Unfortunately it suffers from a rough ride and jerky transmission shifting.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hybrid & Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid features

    Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius

    It's hard to beat an original. The latest Prius is efficient and quiet, and higher trims are available for a more upscale experience. All-wheel drive is even an option now. Still, if you're looking for more conventional styling, the Corolla Hybrid is probably the way to go. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hybrid & Toyota Prius features

    Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Corolla Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Corolla Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 52 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla Hybrid has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:

    • Android Auto smartphone connectivity is now supported
    • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Corolla Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Corolla Hybrid and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Corolla Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.

    Other versions include:

    • LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $23,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, the next question is, which Corolla Hybrid model is right for you? Corolla Hybrid variants include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Corolla Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

