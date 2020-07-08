2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
What’s new
- Android Auto smartphone connectivity is now supported
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy
- Plenty of standard advanced safety features
- Interior is well built and uses high-quality materials
- Thoughtful interior design
- Only offered in the rather plain LE trim
- Subpar acceleration
- Grabby brakes and numb pedal are difficult to use smoothly
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review
The Corolla Hybrid returns after last year's grand debut, equipped with the hybrid powertrain from the Prius to bring extra efficiency to Toyota's popular small sedan. How much efficiency? How does 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving sound? That's one of the highest figures you'll find. For 2021, the Corolla Hybrid is functionally the same, though it now comes with Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
This is the least expensive hybrid vehicle in Toyota's lineup and consequently lacks some of the nicer features found in its Prius and Toyota Camry Hybrid relatives. But it delivers exceptional fuel economy and offers you an alternative to the Honda Insight, which is Corolla Hybrid's most comparable rival. Consider the Corolla Hybrid a strong option for affordable and economical transportation.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Around turns, the Corolla Hybrid is stable, though the economy-biased tires don't offer up much grip. The main drawback is an abrupt and grabby brake pedal feel at low speeds. It's more of an annoyance than anything else, but it makes the hybrid hard to stop smoothly.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Owing to the hybrid's fuel-conscious intentions, the climate control system offers an Eco setting that improves efficiency. You can use this setting for temperate days, but you'll want to switch it off if you are dealing with truly hot or cold days. Otherwise, the system just can't keep up.
How’s the interior?8.0
While the front seats have plenty of space, the rear is more restricted, especially with regard to headroom. Taller adults will have to duck while getting in and out, and they'll find their heads close to the roof when seated.
How’s the tech?7.0
Standard safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, are impressive for the price. Alas, this system isn't smooth at low speeds, so you won't want to use it in stop-and-go traffic.
How’s the storage?7.5
Fitting child safety seats in the rear is easy thanks to visible and easily accessible lower car seat anchors underneath plastic flaps. The upper tethers are easy to find too.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.0
If you're content with the base car's offerings, you'll be happy. But there are no additional trim levels or options, so those seeking quality-of-life upgrades — such as premium sound, leather or superior phone connectivity — will need to look elsewhere because the Corolla Hybrid is only offered in the LE grade.
Wildcard7.5
Which Corolla Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Corolla Hybrid models
Every 2021 Corolla Hybrid that rolls off the factory floor is functionally the same. Toyota combines a small gasoline engine with a battery-powered electric motor for increased efficiency. A continuously variable automatic transmission connects to the front-wheel-drive system. The sole trim is the LE. It comes with the following:
LE
Starts you off with:
- Hybrid powertrain with 121 horsepower
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Heated side mirrors
- Four-way manually adjustable front seats
- Automatic climate control
Technology and safety equipment includes:
- 8-inch central touchscreen
- Six-speaker sound system
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- In-car Wi-Fi hotspot
- Auxiliary audio jack and USB port
- Voice recognition
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (a suite of advanced driver safety aids such as forward collision warning that can help reduce the chance of an accident)
The Corolla's only major optional feature is blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
So, I just purchased this car this week. Notably, due to Covid cutbacks, I needed to downgrade from my Camry Hybrid SE. I definitely gave up power; there's no way around the fact that I'm working with 80 fewer horses under the hood. And I also gave up a little bit of room--and the heated seats. Honestly, though, that's about it. The car definitely feels more refined than its price point would suggest. It has a push-button start, a decent basic stereo for my purposes, reasonably comfortable seats, little touches like automatic high beams, lighted vanity mirrors, heated outside mirrors, and decent connectivity including Android Auto. It's maneuverable as heck, with a tight turning radius and a responsive steering wheel. Comfortable but not floaty ride. The big plus is the mileage. My husband has a Prius LE Eco, and this car so far looks like its mileage is going to match it. I'm satisfied.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$23,400
|MPG
|53 city / 52 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance from traffic ahead and can slow the vehicle down to a stop if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Honda Insight is our top-ranked hybrid, and its fuel economy ratings match the Corolla Hybrid's. It easily eclipses the Toyota with its refined ride quality and good handling feel. This is a smart, stylish sedan that avoids many pitfalls that have handicapped hybrids of the past, and its low cost of entry is especially appealing.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
This is the Prius for people who don't want a Prius. The Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid borrows its best attributes from the Toyota trend-setter, and compared with the Corolla Hybrid that gives it an advantage in terms of economy figures, total range and cargo space. Unfortunately it suffers from a rough ride and jerky transmission shifting.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
It's hard to beat an original. The latest Prius is efficient and quiet, and higher trims are available for a more upscale experience. All-wheel drive is even an option now. Still, if you're looking for more conventional styling, the Corolla Hybrid is probably the way to go. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:
- Android Auto smartphone connectivity is now supported
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $23,400
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
More about the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Corolla Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corolla Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Corolla Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,533 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,533 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,862.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 10.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 102 new 2021 Corolla Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,355 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,037.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,526.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
