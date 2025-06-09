Tested: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Makes a Strong Case for Going Base

In the opposite direction, the 911 Carrera Cabriolet was just as strong. Braking from 60 mph took 101 feet, which is actually 1 foot less than the Carrera Coupe. Our test driver again: "Porsches have long been the benchmark for excellent braking performance and this one's no different. Just mash the brake and the 911 stops now. Other than you fighting against your own mushy core muscles, there's zero drama here. Just straight, devastatingly short stops."

Handles like the best of 'em

More expensive 911s like the Carrera S come with extra performance kit standard, hence their higher price tags. But around our handling circuit — and more importantly, out on public roads — there's never a time when the base 911 lets you down.

"This is a base 911 Cabriolet pulling 1.06 g around our skidpad," our test driver said. "I know a 911 is a fairly serious sports car in its own right, but there's no trick to getting this result. And the 911 is riding on fairly normal performance tires and not some quasi-slick track tire. The steering feel is excellent, as is the wheel itself, and the nose of the 911 moves quickly to where you tell it to go. Accuracy is superb, even for a non-GT 911, as is the sensitivity of the gas pedal. The car responds immediately to minute corrections, and despite its speed, the 911 can be driven delicately at its limit."

"For a car that looks like a Newport Beach cruiser, you can hustle it like any other 911."