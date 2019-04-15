Let's talk towing. While most crossover SUVs are rated to pull up to 5,000 pounds, only maximum capability will suffice for some families. If you need three rows but also need to pull a big boat, trailer or toy hauler, you'll want an SUV like the Ford Expedition. Essentially an F-150 pickup with a sizable eight-passenger cabin on top (second-row captain's chairs are optional), the Expedition pairs raw truck strength with three-row SUV space and versatility. It uses a brawny turbo V6 to pull up to 9,300 pounds when properly equipped and, despite brutish strength and traditional body-on-frame construction, remains quiet and civilized on the highway. Not surprisingly, fuel economy suffers but still sits at a respectable 19 mpg combined. Note that the Expedition ties with two other capable full-sizers, the GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban. Here we give the Ford the edge based on its lower starting price.

Edmunds rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP: $57,970

Finding the best SUV for your family

Before shopping, it's helpful to identify some must-have features for your family. Size is a good starting point. How big is your family and how generous are your loved ones with their cabin space? Most compact and midsize SUVs seat five in two rows, but some, like the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe, also offer a standard or optional third row.

Cargo room is important, too, since your passengers are bound to have plenty of stuff to carry. The smallest SUVs and crossovers have enough room for five passengers and not much else, while the biggest family SUVs can accommodate up to eight passengers and whatever they might bring with them.

Remember that a larger size inversely correlates with lower gas mileage. If you need maximum mpg, look for the smallest SUV that still meets your needs. It's also worth noting that all-wheel drive generally saps fuel economy by 1 or 2 combined mpg.

Family SUV safety and technology

When your family is involved, safety is a top priority. All of today's best family SUVs will keep you safe, but consider available features that go beyond basic crash protection, such as the stability of all-wheel drive. Advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection are now common and can drastically reduce the severity of an accident. Options such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance can also help minimize driver fatigue on longer trips. Today's best family SUVs also offer a wide range of consumer technology, so look for features such as second- and third-row USB ports for charging phones and devices, Apple and Android smartphone integration, and wireless chargers up front to keep things cable-free and uncluttered.

Child car seats

The LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) protocol was introduced in 2002 to simplify the installation of child car seats. If you're shopping for a family SUV that's good for car seats, check whether your child safety seat mounts easily to the LATCH anchor points. They should be easily accessible under the rear seat cushions. Also, check to see if there's still enough room up front for driver and passenger with the seat installed in the second row. We recommend bringing your child's car seat to the dealership for a test fit.

Top family-friendly features in SUVs

Shopping for a new family SUV can highlight a dizzying array of features, all of which might seem important in theory but are sometimes of limited real-world use. Here are four features we consider especially important for family SUV shoppers:

Hands-free power liftgate: When you're approaching your car with full hands and children in tow, the last thing you want to do is wrestle with the liftgate. A hands-free power liftgate that opens by itself, typically when you wave your foot under the rear bumper with the key fob in your pocket, can be an enormous help. It's an increasingly common feature across the SUV landscape, although often limited to higher trim levels or the options list.

USB ports: Families have a lot of devices that need to be charged, so the more USB ports, the better. Many SUVs have two ports per row, enough for both front and rear passengers to stay juiced up. Some SUVs also offer a rear-seat 12-volt power port that can accept a dual-port USB adapter, while others include a household-style 120-volt outlet for directly plugging in power cords.

Rear window sunshades: Typically a higher-end feature, retractable rear sunshades help protect your little ones from the heat and rays of direct sunlight. Why buy those goofy aftermarket suction-cup sunshades if you don't have to?

Rear-seat entertainment system: Nothing's better for keeping the kids occupied on a long trip than a rear-seat entertainment system with display screens and headphones. Some systems feature screens mounted to the front headrests, just like on a plane, while others have screens that flip down from the ceiling. These systems are becoming less common with the proliferation of tablets, but some SUVs still offer larger displays that can mirror the content on tablets and devices via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or hard-wired connection.