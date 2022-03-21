What is the Audi e-tron?

The Audi e-tron was one of the first electric SUVs to hit the market when it debuted just a few years ago, beating many rivals from both mainstream and luxury automakers to the market. It's not the largest SUV around, but it has a premium look and feel that other EVs struggle to match. The most disappointing thing about the e-tron is its 222-mile EPA estimated range, though rumors suggest that a big update is underway for 2023. Audi has a few other EVs in the pipeline, and we expect updated powertrain tech to make its way into the e-tron. We're also expecting some revised exterior styling to accompany the updated tech.

Even without an update, there's a lot to like about the e-tron. The interior is comfortable and well appointed, and the e-tron's air suspension smooths out most road imperfections without hurting handling. It's quiet and spacious, too, with a reasonably large cargo area for an EV. The in-car tech is among the best in the class too.

A lot of new EVs have hit the market since the e-tron debuted in 2019. Audi has several other EVs, including the sleek e-tron GT sedan and small Q4 e-tron SUV. Outside of Audi, the Tesla Model Y remains a strong competitor thanks in part to excellent range and Tesla's expansive Supercharger network. And while they're not quite as premium, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E offer a lot for less.