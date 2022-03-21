Skip to main content
2023 Audi e-tron

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $67,000
What to expect
  • Refreshed exterior styling and updated tech and driver aids
  • More electric range expected
  • Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
