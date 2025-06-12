Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: The Edmunds U-Drags Battle

  • The Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing go head to head in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • The Mustang makes more power, but the Cadillac weighs less. 
  • Both are serious performance cars, but only one will take this round of U-Drags.
This is one of our closest matchups yet. If you want an American performance car between $75,000 and $80,000, your options are relatively few. There is, of course, the Chevy Corvette, but if you need room for more than two people, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Ford Mustang Dark Horse are your only options. 

The Cadillac uses a twin-turbocharged V6 with 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It weighs a touch less than the Ford, coming in at 3,894 pounds compared to the 'Stang's 4,016 pounds. However, the Ford's 500-hp V8 means, despite the extra heft, it still has a better power-to-weight ratio, but just barely. 

Both cars have automatic transmissions, they both use rear-wheel drive and they're both as American as apple pie. But there can only be one winner. Who's it gonna be? Watch above to find out.

Nick Yekikian

Steven Ewing

