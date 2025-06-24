The Armada Nismo is a higher-performance version of the brand's largest and toughest SUV. This is more than just an appearance package; the Nismo team has made a few meaningful changes that should make the Armada genuinely sportier to drive, if only just.

What's new?

The first thing you'll notice about the Armada Nismo is that body kit. The Nismo team redesigned the front and rear fascias, plus added fender flares (that look just a little too wide), exclusive side steps, a rear spoiler, and a positively massive grille. There are also red accents around the exterior, as well as unique 22-inch wheels. The look won't be for everyone, but it certainly plays into the performance image Nissan is going for, and supposedly enhances the chunky SUV's aerodynamics too.

Under the hood is the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 you'll find in other Armadas, but it's been retuned to make 460 horsepower — 35 more ponies than other trims, and even 10 more than the Armada's more luxurious cousin, the Infiniti QX80. Nissan says the extra power was achieved through revised engine programming and fine-tuning of valve clearances. Additionally, and unlike other Armadas, the Nismo requires premium fuel to unlock maximum power. The extra 35 horsepower in a vehicle that weighs 6,102 pounds is unlikely to yield much in the way of quicker acceleration, but at least it's something.