"I honestly forgot I was in a 'Performance' Tesla on my drive home," says Edmunds video manager Will Kaufman. "The car can be really tame in normal driving, and even on the Performance, the ride is better than any Tesla from a couple of years ago, which universally have a rough ride."

That track mode I mentioned earlier also allows you to set the suspension and powertrain settings, which provide and manage power, so you can customize handling balance, stability and regenerative braking.

According to members of our team, this EV's lightness also helps with ride quality, driving dynamics, and one-pedal driving, which allows you to use the accelerator pedal for both acceleration and braking.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: You can't beat the performance-per-dollar factor here. You just can't.

Now, tack on a $54,990 price tag (before tax and delivery) and the fact that it has 306 miles of range, which was verified in our Edmunds EV Range Test, and it is easy to see how the Tesla Model 3 Performance is setting a high bar for driving efficiency and capability.







