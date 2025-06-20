- The Tesla Model 3 Performance consistently excelled in Edmunds U-Drags.
- Beyond its track performance, the Model 3 Performance is an impressive daily driver.
- Price plus range still can't be beat.
Our 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Is an Edmunds U-Drags Assassin
Our one-year road tester is proving its worth on and off the track
Edmunds U-Drags, our series of down-and-back drag races, has become a proving ground for automotive performance. And lately, our one-year road tester, the Tesla Model 3 Performance, has consistently risen to the occasion. The Model 3 Performance's blend of power, aerodynamic efficiency, and track-honed features has made it a formidable opponent against some rivals — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the Dodge Charger EV and the BMW M3 CS.
Tesla tackles the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The 510-horsepower Model 3 Performance first went head-to-head against the 601-horsepower Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The need for speed was evident as our expert drivers put the Performance's track mode functionality to the test.
And while the Model 3 Performance did not emerge victorious, the EV did beat the Ioniq 5 N in the quarter mile with an impressive time of 11 seconds at 124.2 mph and had a better 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds.
Tesla dominates the Dodge Charger Daytona
Next up was the 670-hp Dodge Charger Daytona EV, weighing in at approximately 1,900 pounds more than the Tesla. The newbie to the EV scene and to our Edmunds U-Drags even has its own "walk-out music" to the tune of fake exhaust noises. But no amount of flair could make up for the weight-to-speed edge Tesla had in this race.
The Model 3 Performance claimed the victory, clocking a time of 33.3 seconds at 131.2 mph, while the Charger trailed with a time of 34.6 seconds. Its consistent straight-line performance was evident with a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.3 seconds at 122.1 mph.
Tesla takes out the BMW M3 CS
Last, but definitely not least, was the BMW M3 CS. This 543-hp gas powerhouse has beaten the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which beat the Model 3 Performance. But even in launch control mode, the M3 couldn't beat the heat (it was a hot race day) or the EV's speed and overall capability.
It was close, though. Both vehicles achieved a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. And the Tesla's 11-second quarter-mile time narrowly beat the BMW's 11.1 seconds.
Despite having less horsepower and slightly more weight (4,051 pounds vs. 3,890 pounds), the Model 3 Performance's instantaneous torque helped it inch ahead of the M3 CS on the return leg of the race.
Track to travel
If you want a speed demon that can serve as a daily driver and a weekend warrior at an affordable price, the Model 3 Performance trim is a good option.
Not only have we raced the Tesla, but we've also driven it close to 5,000 miles. Our team has been consistently impressed with its ride comfort both on and off the track.
"I honestly forgot I was in a 'Performance' Tesla on my drive home," says Edmunds video manager Will Kaufman. "The car can be really tame in normal driving, and even on the Performance, the ride is better than any Tesla from a couple of years ago, which universally have a rough ride."
That track mode I mentioned earlier also allows you to set the suspension and powertrain settings, which provide and manage power, so you can customize handling balance, stability and regenerative braking.
According to members of our team, this EV's lightness also helps with ride quality, driving dynamics, and one-pedal driving, which allows you to use the accelerator pedal for both acceleration and braking.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: You can't beat the performance-per-dollar factor here. You just can't.
Now, tack on a $54,990 price tag (before tax and delivery) and the fact that it has 306 miles of range, which was verified in our Edmunds EV Range Test, and it is easy to see how the Tesla Model 3 Performance is setting a high bar for driving efficiency and capability.