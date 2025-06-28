Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

Here's the G-Class' cargo area in all its cube-like glory. This cargo area truly is unique with its prominent bench-like wheel humps and the cargo cover that doesn't even go halfway up from floor to ceiling. It's also, you know, the boxiest cargo area ever.

This picture also gives me an opportunity to talk about two key elements. First is that seemingly low cargo number. Prior experience with the Mercedes GLC and my own S212 Mercedes E 350 wagon has shown that Mercedes often measures the cargo volume of hatchbacked vehicles from the floor to the top of the seatback. Most other brands publish cargo volumes measured from the floor to the ceiling. That sure seems like what's going on here, and you can see just how much volume Mercedes is leaving on the table by publishing that measurement.

Second: that cargo cover. It crosses so low because the rear quarter windows are so low, making the sills also low. If you're going to have a cargo cover, it's gonna have to be that low.

Usually, I would test with and without the cargo cover, but as you'll see, that just wasn't necessary. Also, because my bags were so quite obviously going to fit, I just skipped ahead and included the normal bonus items to move things along.

Speaking of which, here's some nice boilerplate information about their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.