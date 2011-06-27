How much is my car worth: Instant used car value
Our free appraisal tool gives you an accurate price for your vehicle — in as little as a minute. We won't ask for personal info, and you won't be contacted by third parties.
A quick guide to the car value tool
How values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the car's year, make, model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.
Which vehicles can be appraised: Just about every make is covered, including luxury brands such as Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.
Getting the most out of the tool
The tool will ask you to describe your vehicle. Let's talk about why adding specific options are worth the time you put into it.
The importance of style and options
After you've entered the vehicle year and make, you'll select the style, also called the trim level. The style can refer to the type of engine, standard features, or the number of doors it has. Here's a refresher on trim levels.
Frequently asked questions
