Major features, such as the car's transmission, engine type and all-wheel drive, can have a big impact on the value of the car. The same goes for options such as leather seats, navigation, a sunroof or automatic climate control. If you can remember your car's options off the top of your head, great. If not, here are some suggestions on where to get the information you need.

The vehicle's original window sticker (which has the car's mpg and total MSRP) is the best place to find what options are on your vehicle. Unfortunately, few people actually hang on to the sticker. Without it, your best bet is to sit in your car and make a note of its options. If you're using a smartphone, tablet or laptop (assuming you're within Wi-Fi range), you can complete the options check from the driver's seat. It is crucial to get the style and options right. Without them, you may be under- or overvaluing your car.

Coming clean on condition levels

Our tool will ask you to pick from five condition levels: outstanding, clean, average, rough and damaged. Most people will likely choose one of just three: clean, average or rough.

You might be tempted to choose "outstanding" to get more money for your used auto. After all, you've pampered your car the entire time you've owned it, right? But the truth is that few cars qualify for this rating.

"Outstanding" is reserved for older, low-mileage vehicles in cases where well-preserved examples are hard to find, says Richard Arca, senior manager of pricing for Edmunds.

Edmunds True Market Value (TMV®) used car prices are all set at "clean" condition, Arca says. The price of a car in a less-than-clean state is adjusted downward from there, and it reflects what it would cost to bring the vehicle up to a clean state.

If your vehicle was in an accident, it could still be considered "clean" if it was repaired with factory parts and according to the manufacturer's specifications, Arca says.

"In reality, cars that have been in accidents tend to lose market value, but there is really no way to gauge how much," Arca says. He adds that some of the factors that affect the value are the severity of the damage, the quality of the repair, and the demand for that particular model.

Be honest and objective about the state of your used vehicle. Try to see things from a potential buyer's perspective.

It's easy to be real

Getting a realistic up-to-date value for your car is key to what you do next, whether you decide to trade it in, list it for sale on a site like Autotrader, or even keep it for a while longer. By using the Edmunds car appraisal tool to do your research, you'll have a clear-eyed assessment of your car's actual worth, not a number based on guesswork and high hopes.