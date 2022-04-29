What is the Porsche Panamera?

Want a 911? Need four doors? Congratulations, now you own a 2023 Porsche Panamera. The hatchback-style luxury sport sedan retains an impressive level of refinement for its size and an unreasonable amount of fun and functionality to boot. The Panamera is available in a few different body styles, from hatchback to extended-wheelbase sedan and, like all Porsches, the list of available options can bring the price beyond eye-watering if you so choose.

Porsche has not officially said what's in store for the 2023 Panamera, but we expect it to receive a few updates. Full electrification is the buzzword on the lips of everyone in the motoring world, but Porsche has decided to kick that can down the road just a little bit longer. Instead, possible changes include more range or power for its plug-in hybrid Panamera (it currently gets just over 30 miles on a full charge), styling updates, and other under-the-hood tweaks to get the most out of the mild hybrid system mated to its latest powerplants.

These changes are not official yet but appear imminent as the Panamera faces off against the Edmunds Top Rated Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and the Genesis G90.