What is the Vantage?

The 2023 Vantage is a swan song for Aston Martin's twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12. They say it's the last time that particular engine will ever be fitted to a Vantage. Will they replace it with a completely new, larger V12 for the next generation? Maybe a hybrid system or full-electric power under the hood is on the way? It's hard to say what the future holds for this Vantage, but the latest one is certainly special.

The standard Vantage is still powered by a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that puts out 503 horsepower and it's certainly no slouch. But the real excitement comes from a 690-horsepower V12. More than just an engine swap, this V12 Vantage adds carbon-fiber body panels, unique fenders and side sills, increased body and suspension rigidity, and carbon-ceramic brakes. The extra performance is accompanied by changes in looks too, with an aggressive twist on the Vantage's design. Aston Martin is limiting production of the V12 Vantage to just 333 units, and all of them are already spoken for. Hopefully, though, the aesthetic and performance changes will carry on into a future model that has just as much curb appeal.