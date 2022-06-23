Skip to main content
2023 Aston Martin Vantage

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $150,000-$300,000
2023 Aston Martin Vantage
What to expect
  • 690-horsepower V12 Vantage added to the lineup
  • More power, increased performance for V12 models
  • Limited-production run of 333 V12 models
  • Part of the new Vantage generation that debuted in 2019
