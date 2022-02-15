What is the Jeep Renegade?

The 2023 Jeep Renegade is a versatile subcompact SUV that does not offer near the off-road capability of its much more famous Jeep sibling, the Wrangler, but beats many of its competitors for wet and muddy conditions. It fetches a higher price than rivals like the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mazda CX-30, particularly when nice-to-have features are added, but some optional packages (such as the top-of-the-line Trailhawk trim) make the Renegade uniquely Jeep.

That doesn't mean the Renegade, at any trim level, is capable of serious off-roading. The Trailhawk trim comes with a raised suspension and all-terrain tires, but it isn't intended for rock crawling or mud bogging. Still, it's a sporty vehicle that will suit many people's everyday needs.

It's also starting to show its age. The Renegade is in its first generation, introduced in 2015, and while we like its easy-to-use technology features, it's probably about time for a full refresh. It does not appear significant updates are on their way for the 2023 model year, though. Styling updates and a new touchscreen infotainment system were spotted in leaked images, but the 2023 model will largely be the same Renegade. If you liked last year's model, you're in luck. If not — well, have you taken a look at the highly rated Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer or Mazda CX-30?