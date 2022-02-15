  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. 2023 Jeep Renegade

2023 Jeep Renegade

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $26,000
What to expect
  • Updated infotainment system
  • Light styling updates
  • Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

Related 2023 Jeep Renegade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates