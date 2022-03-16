What is the Toyota C-HR?

The Toyota C-HR is an extra-small or subcompact SUV that sits at the bottom of Toyota's lineup. It has a stylish look to it, and to our eyes, it seems more like a raised hatchback than an SUV. Just above the C-HR sits the newer and slightly larger Toyota Corolla Cross. This puts the C-HR in an awkward position, as the Corolla Cross is more powerful, more fuel-efficient and not much more expensive than a C-HR when comparably equipped.

You really have to be into the C-HR's styling to choose over its competitors. It falls behind when compared to the Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the Mazda CX-30, all of which offer more power and all-wheel drive — which the CH-R does not.

It is too early to tell what will happen to the 2023 Toyota C-HR, but we can speculate on three possible outcomes. First, Toyota could decide to redesign the vehicle since the C-HR is currently in its fifth year of production, which is right around the time when most automakers look into redesigning a car. We could also see Toyota discontinuing the C-HR altogether, as the Corolla Cross is roughly the same price and size. And for the third option, Toyota may leave well enough alone and keep the model unchanged.