Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota C-HR
  4. 2023 Toyota C-HR

2023 Toyota C-HR

Release Date: Early 2023
Estimated Price: $25,000
What to expect
  • A redesign is among the possibilities
  • Part of the first C-HR generation introduced for 2018, unless a redesign kicks off a new generation
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
  • 5 Colors
  • 3 Trims
Build and Pricetoyota.com
ad labelAd
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota C-HR
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

Related 2023 Toyota C-HR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates