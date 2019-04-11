That's why the Edmunds experts rate and review every pickup on the market. Based on our hands-on vehicle testing, we've compiled this guide to help you narrow your search for the best pickup truck. Please note that because of the complexity of optioning pickup trucks, the maximum ratings cited below may only be available in particular builds rather than across the range.

Truck manufacturers produce pickups for a wide range of use cases, with different cab sizes and bed lengths available, as well as heavy-duty rigs for towing and hauling heavy loads. Unsurprisingly, these variations result in a wide range of truck prices. As a result, selecting the proper pickup for your needs can be challenging, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 , Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tacoma have long been the nation's best sellers. And just out of those three, shoppers can pick from dozens of configurations at different price points, making shopping for the perfect truck a little overwhelming.

The Maverick is the smallest and most affordable pickup truck that Ford sells. It’s based on the Escape crossover, but it has a 4.5-foot bed, available all-wheel drive, and a hybrid engine option. It looks more like a pickup truck than a Santa Cruz. Ford also … offers the Maverick as an off-road-oriented Tremor model, street-focused Maverick Lobo, and XL, XLT and Lariat trims, so there’s a Maverick for almost every shopper.

other small pickup on the market, the Ford Maverick. The bed has plenty of space for weekend hobbies or home improvement store runs, and the optional turbocharged engine offers plenty of power and acceleration. And since it’s not a body-on-frame truck, it has a more refined ride than other traditional pickups.

Some might not like the Santa Cruz’s funky looks or unibody platform, but it has plenty of capability for most truck buyers. It’s more of an SUV with a bed than a traditional pickup since it’s based on the Tucson crossover, and it’s more expensive than the … other small pickup on the market, the Ford Maverick. The bed has plenty of space for weekend hobbies or home improvement store runs, and the optional turbocharged engine offers plenty of power and acceleration. And since it’s not a body-on-frame truck, it has a more refined ride than other traditional pickups.

Midsize trucks are blowing up to the size of what full-size trucks used to be, so compact car-based trucks are becoming more popular for people who live in urban areas and don’t necessarily need to haul large loads. Like compact crossovers and small sedans, these small pickups are also some of the cheaper trucks on the market. Mix in the added practicality of a truck bed, and you have a solid little city hauler.

like the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger. However, you won’t get as much towing or off-road capability as with those body-on-frame pickups. Still, Honda offers a TrailSport trim that adds all-terrain tires and underbody protection if you want to do truck stuff with your Ridgeline.

Unlike other midsize trucks built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, the Ridgeline is built like a crossover SUV with its unibody construction and independent rear suspension. This approach gives the Ridgeline more comfort and interior space than trucks … like the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger. However, you won’t get as much towing or off-road capability as with those body-on-frame pickups. Still, Honda offers a TrailSport trim that adds all-terrain tires and underbody protection if you want to do truck stuff with your Ridgeline.

easy-to-use controls, and helpful technology features, all at great value. Five trim levels are available, including a highly capable ZR2 Bison, in both two- and four-wheel drive, while only one turbocharged engine is available, a 2.7-liter four-cylinder.

We’re in a midsize truck resurgence, as three top-selling midsize pickups, the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevrolet Colorado, are all new for 2024. Chevrolet offers the new Colorado in only one cab and bed size, but it has solid towing capability, … easy-to-use controls, and helpful technology features, all at great value. Five trim levels are available, including a highly capable ZR2 Bison, in both two- and four-wheel drive, while only one turbocharged engine is available, a 2.7-liter four-cylinder.

one bed size. A turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, and a more powerful twin-turbo V-6 engine is available in the high-performance Raptor model that also gets Fox live valve shocks and 33-inch tires. The midgrade XLT is great for most buyers as it has a nice interior with a larger infotainment touchscreen and a full suite of safety features.

Ford redesigned the Ranger midsize pickup for the 2024 model year with styling that looks more like the full-size F-150. Unlike the previous model year, which had multiple cab and bed configurations available, the new Ranger is only sold with four doors and … one bed size. A turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, and a more powerful twin-turbo V-6 engine is available in the high-performance Raptor model that also gets Fox live valve shocks and 33-inch tires. The midgrade XLT is great for most buyers as it has a nice interior with a larger infotainment touchscreen and a full suite of safety features.

Midsize pickups are smaller than full-size trucks like the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra and have lower payload and towing limits. Their smaller size makes them easier to maneuver around city streets and parking lots, and they tend to be more affordable. For those who simply like the appearance of a truck or need a light weekend hauler, a small pickup is the most practical choice. These are our top picks:

high-tech cabin with a large 14-inch touchscreen display, the choice of a hybrid engine, and a smooth-riding coil-spring rear suspension. The available twin-turbo V6 hybrid only returns up to 22 mpg combined, so it’s more beneficial for its low-end torque while doing truck stuff. Two different four-door cabs are available, and the Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds.

Toyota has always been a follower when it comes to full-size trucks, and the current-gen Tundra aims to close the gap. However, it can’t tow or haul nearly as much as its American rivals. The current Tundra debuted in 2022 with a new body-on-frame platform, a … high-tech cabin with a large 14-inch touchscreen display, the choice of a hybrid engine, and a smooth-riding coil-spring rear suspension. The available twin-turbo V6 hybrid only returns up to 22 mpg combined, so it’s more beneficial for its low-end torque while doing truck stuff. Two different four-door cabs are available, and the Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds.

to its rear coil springs instead of the traditional leaf-sprung rear end found on Fords and Chevrolets. In 2024, Ram made the decision to discontinue the optional V8 engine in favor of their new turbocharged inline-six engines, which actually provide more power than the outgoing eight-cylinder.

Although it won’t tow or haul as much as the Ford F-150, the Ram 1500 has a best-in-class interior that’s comfortable and full of useful tech features that make it a great daily driver. Unlike other full-size trucks, the Ram 1500 offers a smoother ride, thanks … to its rear coil springs instead of the traditional leaf-sprung rear end found on Fords and Chevrolets. In 2024, Ram made the decision to discontinue the optional V8 engine in favor of their new turbocharged inline-six engines, which actually provide more power than the outgoing eight-cylinder.

options. Three cab configurations and 5.5-foot, 6.5-foot and 8-foot bed options are available, while the optional 400-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 can tow the most, at 13,500 pounds. And a 12-inch infotainment display comes standard on every model. Go for the PowerBoost hybrid or all-electric Lightning and get Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator for powering electronics, toys, campers and even your home.

The Ford F-150 has long been the best-selling pickup truck in America, and you can get one with a gas, hybrid or even electric powertrain. There’s also the 700-plus-hp F-150 Raptor R for jumping dunes. Whichever powertrain you choose, the F-150 has many other … options. Three cab configurations and 5.5-foot, 6.5-foot and 8-foot bed options are available, while the optional 400-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 can tow the most, at 13,500 pounds. And a 12-inch infotainment display comes standard on every model. Go for the PowerBoost hybrid or all-electric Lightning and get Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator for powering electronics, toys, campers and even your home.

Most truck buyers need full-size trucks. They have greater towing and hauling capabilities than midsize pickups and are more comfortable and cheaper than heavy-duty offerings. Once you step up to full-size trucks, you’ll unlock numerous powertrains and other configurations to choose from. Here are three of the best full-size pickups to help you get started.

The big Sierra's redesign last year resulted in a massive 4,000-pound increase in maximum towing capacity, thanks in large part to a new 10-speed Allison automatic transmission that pairs with the familiar 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V6. Inside, a roomier … rear seat helps compensate for the 2500HD's rather uninspired dashboard design, though we still prefer the Sierra's dashboard to that of the mechanically identical Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. While the new Sierra 2500HD doesn't exactly take this segment by storm, it's a fully competitive entrant that merits close consideration.

2500 makes our list of favorite pickups. Both gas and diesel engine options are available too. However, this diesel can be noisier than its competitors. Ram’s heavy-duty pickup can tow up to nearly 20,000 pounds with a maximum payload capacity of 4,050 pounds.

Ram also employs a coil-spring rear suspension (or optional air springs) on its heavy-duty trucks, which means that, like the 1500, the 2500 rides exceptionally well for a large pickup. Ram also has the nicest interiors in the truck segment, so of course, the … 2500 makes our list of favorite pickups. Both gas and diesel engine options are available too. However, this diesel can be noisier than its competitors. Ram’s heavy-duty pickup can tow up to nearly 20,000 pounds with a maximum payload capacity of 4,050 pounds.

that, Ford’s F-450 Super Duty can tow a maximum of a whopping 40,000 pounds with an 8,000-pound payload rating in specific configurations. Like the F-150, there’s an onboard generator available in Ford’s Super Duty trucks, but there is no hybrid option. You can only get gas or diesel engines. Either way, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of the best heavy-duty trucks money can buy.

With an extended or crew cab with four-wheel drive and either of the available turbodiesel engines, the Ford F-Series Super Duty can tow up to 22,000 pounds. That’s an ideal configuration for the everyday truck user. Still, if you need more capability than … that, Ford’s F-450 Super Duty can tow a maximum of a whopping 40,000 pounds with an 8,000-pound payload rating in specific configurations. Like the F-150, there’s an onboard generator available in Ford’s Super Duty trucks, but there is no hybrid option. You can only get gas or diesel engines. Either way, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of the best heavy-duty trucks money can buy.

With greater towing and payload capabilities than midsize and full-size pickups, heavy-duty trucks can confidently transport heavy items over long distances. Think RVs, horse trailers and construction equipment. At the same time, these trucks aren't dedicated commercial vehicles either, so they’re relatively comfortable. The best heavy-duty pickups make both tasks seem effortless. Here are our picks for the best heavy-duty trucks.

But for some buyers, these heavy-duty trucks are the best way to pull a large luxury trailer on a road trip or move a piece of heavy equipment from one side of the farm to the other. And although they prioritize capability over comfort, heavy-duty pickups don't ride as harshly as you might expect. Most heavy-duty pickups share trim offerings with full-size models, so you can still get the brawny luxury cruiser you always wanted, just one size up.

Full-size pickups are great, but their towing and hauling limits are sometimes too low for serious work or recreational needs. If we're echoing your concerns, you might need to upgrade to a heavy-duty truck. These vehicles aren't ideal for everyone because they're larger, more expensive, and harder to park than the 1500 series trucks. Due to their EPA classification, they aren't required to post fuel economy estimates either, and HD trucks set up for serious towing tend to return poor fuel economy even unladen.

Best Trucks for Towing

When choosing a truck for towing, know that a higher tow limit generally correlates with a higher cost. Most midsize trucks max out above 3 tons, though acceleration can be anemic when you're approaching the limit. Full-size trucks will cost a bit more but tend to top out above 10,000 pounds. Heavy-duty pickups aim for stratospheric towing capability, and their torque-rich diesel engines should make towing up mountain passes a breeze. Go up one more grade to 3500 series trucks for a dual rear-wheel option that provides a more stable towing experience. Properly equipped, these trucks can tow more than 20,000 pounds, even reaching 30,000 pounds in some cases. View our full list of the .

Top Features for Trucks

Every new pickup comes standard with a rearview camera display, a previously optional feature that takes a lot of the guesswork out of navigating tight spots. Surround-view monitors are even better, giving a 360-degree view of the area immediately around the truck. Tall hoods can make it difficult to surmise exactly where the front of the pickup is, so front parking sensors are another nifty feature. Additionally, trucks are pretty wide, so it's nice to have a lane departure warning system that alerts you before the truck drifts too far.

Outside of advanced driver aids, there are a few truck-specific features to look out for. Tie-down cleats help you secure everything in the bed, while cargo bed lights can help you find your gear in the dark. Tow mirrors are wide and have multiple pieces of mirrored glass so you can keep track of your trailer. As long as you're not looking for the best off-road truck, ground-clearance-reducing side steps are a handy way to make sure everyone can easily enter and exit the cab.

Choosing the Best Pickup Truck for You

If you like the look and feel of a truck, a midsize pickup is an inexpensive way to enter the market. It's also bound to be easier to park and drive. A full-size truck is ideal for those who need more room in the cab, want a larger bed, occasionally tow large items, or simply prefer the added features available on full-size trucks. Heavy-duty trucks make the most sense for those who frequently tow heavy equipment.

Each class offers something unique for those looking for the best off-road truck, from the midsize Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 to the full-size Ford F-150 Raptor and the heavy-duty Ram Power Wagon.

Next Steps

While the number of different pickup models is fairly small, there's a great deal of differentiation within each model range. The nearly limitless customization options can make it difficult to sift through dealer inventory to find the perfect vehicle. Visit our truck rankings to understand each model's strengths and weaknesses. Our in-depth vehicle reviews provide a detailed analysis and trim breakdown of every new truck on the market. Once a model catches your eye, find a specific truck in your area by clicking on its inventory page. No matter where you are in the research and buying process, Edmunds has tools to help you find your perfect pickup.