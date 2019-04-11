Skip to main content

Best Pickup Trucks

The Top-Rated Trucks for 2024

October 3rd, 2024

Pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tacoma have long been the nation's best sellers. And just out of those three, shoppers can pick from dozens of configurations at different price points, making shopping for the perfect truck a little overwhelming.

Truck manufacturers produce pickups for a wide range of use cases, with different cab sizes and bed lengths available, as well as heavy-duty rigs for towing and hauling heavy loads. Unsurprisingly, these variations result in a wide range of truck prices. As a result, selecting the proper pickup for your needs can be challenging, especially if you're on a tight budget.

That's why the Edmunds experts rate and review every pickup on the market. Based on our hands-on vehicle testing, we've compiled this guide to help you narrow your search for the best pickup truck. Please note that because of the complexity of optioning pickup trucks, the maximum ratings cited below may only be available in particular builds rather than across the range.

Best Small Trucks

  1. Midsize trucks are blowing up to the size of what full-size trucks used to be, so compact car-based trucks are becoming more popular for people who live in urban areas and don’t necessarily need to haul large loads. Like compact crossovers and small sedans, these small pickups are also some of the cheaper trucks on the market. Mix in the added practicality of a truck bed, and you have a solid little city hauler.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,295
    Fuel economy:
    22-23 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    5,000 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,411 pounds
    Horsepower:
    191
    Truck bed length:
    4 feet

    2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $25,515
    Fuel economy:
    21-37 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    4,000 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,500 pounds
    Horsepower:
    191-238
    Truck bed length:
    4.5 feet

    2024 Ford Maverick

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  4. Compare the Best Diesel Trucks

    Compare these trucks
Also Consider
Advertisement
280 Horsepower
2025 Honda Ridgeline
A truckload of capability.
Learn More 
ShopHonda.com

Best Midsize Trucks

  1. Midsize pickups are smaller than full-size trucks like the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra and have lower payload and towing limits. Their smaller size makes them easier to maneuver around city streets and parking lots, and they tend to be more affordable. For those who simply like the appearance of a truck or need a light weekend hauler, a small pickup is the most practical choice. These are our top picks:

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,265
    Fuel economy:
    17-22 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    7,500 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,805 pounds
    Horsepower:
    270-315
    Truck bed length:
    5 feet

    2024 Ford Ranger

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $31,095
    Fuel economy:
    16-22 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    7,700 pounds (2.5L inline-4) to 7,700 pounds (2.8L inline-4 diesel)
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,720 pounds
    Horsepower:
    237-310
    Truck bed length:
    5 feet

    2024 Chevrolet Colorado

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  4. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $41,145
    Fuel economy:
    20-21 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    5,000 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,583 pounds
    Horsepower:
    280
    Truck bed length:
    5.3 feet

    2024 Honda Ridgeline

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  5. Compare the Best Midsize Trucks

    Compare these trucks

Best Full-Size Trucks

  1. Most truck buyers need full-size trucks. They have greater towing and hauling capabilities than midsize pickups and are more comfortable and cheaper than heavy-duty offerings. Once you step up to full-size trucks, you’ll unlock numerous powertrains and other configurations to choose from. Here are three of the best full-size pickups to help you get started.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $45,615
    Fuel economy:
    12-23 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    13,500 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    2,440 pounds
    Horsepower:
    325-720
    Truck bed length:
    5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, 8 feet

    2024 Ford F-150

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $40,020
    Fuel economy:
    15-23 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    12,750 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    2,300 pounds
    Horsepower:
    305-540
    Truck bed length:
    5.6 feet, 6.3 feet

    2024 Ram 1500

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  4. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $43,865
    Fuel economy:
    19-22 mpg combined
    Maximum towing capacity:
    12,000 pounds
    Maximum payload capacity:
    1,940 pounds
    Horsepower:
    348-437
    Truck bed length:
    5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, 8.1 feet

    2024 Toyota Tundra

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  5. Compare the Best Full-Size Trucks

    Compare these trucks

Best Heavy-Duty Trucks

  1. Full-Size Trucks vs. Heavy-Duty Trucks

    Full-size pickups are great, but their towing and hauling limits are sometimes too low for serious work or recreational needs. If we're echoing your concerns, you might need to upgrade to a heavy-duty truck. These vehicles aren't ideal for everyone because they're larger, more expensive, and harder to park than the 1500 series trucks. Due to their EPA classification, they aren't required to post fuel economy estimates either, and HD trucks set up for serious towing tend to return poor fuel economy even unladen.

    But for some buyers, these heavy-duty trucks are the best way to pull a large luxury trailer on a road trip or move a piece of heavy equipment from one side of the farm to the other. And although they prioritize capability over comfort, heavy-duty pickups don't ride as harshly as you might expect. Most heavy-duty pickups share trim offerings with full-size models, so you can still get the brawny luxury cruiser you always wanted, just one size up.

    With greater towing and payload capabilities than midsize and full-size pickups, heavy-duty trucks can confidently transport heavy items over long distances. Think RVs, horse trailers and construction equipment. At the same time, these trucks aren't dedicated commercial vehicles either, so they’re relatively comfortable. The best heavy-duty pickups make both tasks seem effortless. Here are our picks for the best heavy-duty trucks.

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $50,755
    Maximum conventional towing capacity:
    14,800 pounds (6.8L V8), 17,200 pounds (7.3L V8), 22,900 pounds (6.7L diesel V8), 23,000 pounds (HO 6.7L diesel V8)
    Maximum fifth-wheel towing capacity:
    4,268 pounds (6.8L V8), 4,164 pounds (7.3L V8), 4,048 (6.7L diesel V8), 3,903 pounds (HO 6.7L diesel V8)
    Maximum payload capacity:
    4,500 pounds
    Horsepower:
    405-500
    Truck bed length:
    6.75 feet-8 feet

    2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $51,065
    Maximum towing capacity:
    17,730 pounds (6.4L V8) to 19,780 pounds (6.7L diesel inline-6)
    Maximum payload capacity:
    4,000 pounds (6.4L V8) to 4,050 pounds (6.7L diesel inline-6)
    Horsepower:
    370-410
    Truck bed length:
    6.4 feet-8.2 feet

    2024 Ram 2500

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  4. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $37,795
    Maximum conventional towing capacity:
    14,500 pounds (6.6L V8) to 18,500 pounds (6.6L V8 diesel)
    Maximum fifth-wheel towing capacity:
    17,400 pounds (6.6L V8) to 18,500 pounds (6.6L V8 diesel)
    Maximum payload capacity:
    3,979 pounds
    Horsepower:
    401-445
    Truck bed length:
    6.9 feet-8.3 feet

    2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  5. Compare the Best Heavy-Duty Trucks

    Compare these trucks

Best Trucks for Towing

When choosing a truck for towing, know that a higher tow limit generally correlates with a higher cost. Most midsize trucks max out above 3 tons, though acceleration can be anemic when you're approaching the limit. Full-size trucks will cost a bit more but tend to top out above 10,000 pounds. Heavy-duty pickups aim for stratospheric towing capability, and their torque-rich diesel engines should make towing up mountain passes a breeze. Go up one more grade to 3500 series trucks for a dual rear-wheel option that provides a more stable towing experience. Properly equipped, these trucks can tow more than 20,000 pounds, even reaching 30,000 pounds in some cases. View our full list of the .

Top Features for Trucks

Every new pickup comes standard with a rearview camera display, a previously optional feature that takes a lot of the guesswork out of navigating tight spots. Surround-view monitors are even better, giving a 360-degree view of the area immediately around the truck. Tall hoods can make it difficult to surmise exactly where the front of the pickup is, so front parking sensors are another nifty feature. Additionally, trucks are pretty wide, so it's nice to have a lane departure warning system that alerts you before the truck drifts too far.

Outside of advanced driver aids, there are a few truck-specific features to look out for. Tie-down cleats help you secure everything in the bed, while cargo bed lights can help you find your gear in the dark. Tow mirrors are wide and have multiple pieces of mirrored glass so you can keep track of your trailer. As long as you're not looking for the best off-road truck, ground-clearance-reducing side steps are a handy way to make sure everyone can easily enter and exit the cab.

Choosing the Best Pickup Truck for You

If you like the look and feel of a truck, a midsize pickup is an inexpensive way to enter the market. It's also bound to be easier to park and drive. A full-size truck is ideal for those who need more room in the cab, want a larger bed, occasionally tow large items, or simply prefer the added features available on full-size trucks. Heavy-duty trucks make the most sense for those who frequently tow heavy equipment.

Each class offers something unique for those looking for the best off-road truck, from the midsize Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 to the full-size Ford F-150 Raptor and the heavy-duty Ram Power Wagon.

Next Steps

While the number of different pickup models is fairly small, there's a great deal of differentiation within each model range. The nearly limitless customization options can make it difficult to sift through dealer inventory to find the perfect vehicle. Visit our truck rankings to understand each model's strengths and weaknesses. Our in-depth vehicle reviews provide a detailed analysis and trim breakdown of every new truck on the market. Once a model catches your eye, find a specific truck in your area by clicking on its inventory page. No matter where you are in the research and buying process, Edmunds has tools to help you find your perfect pickup.

Selected 0 vehicles for comparison
by Connor Hoffman

Related Articles

  1. Best Gas Mileage Trucks
  2. Best Off-Road Trucks
  3. Best Trucks for Towing
  4. Off-Road Buying Guide

Related information

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model