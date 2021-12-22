What is the Challenger?

We never thought we'd ever say this, but the Dodge Challenger's days are numbered. Despite a stunning lack of innovation since its 2008 debut, the Challenger has soldiered on thanks to continuous minor tweaks that keep the fan base engaged. But in a world where the Challenger is handily beaten at the drag strip by family-friendly electric sedans, Dodge realizes the current model isn't really up to snuff anymore. We're still a couple years out from the outright end of this Challenger generation, but the cuts start this year with the death of the Hellcat engine.

We believe the 2023 Dodge Challenger will be the final model year for the SRT Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The Hellcat motor is enormously potent, with a range of outputs between 717 horsepower and 807 horsepower. That's a lot more than the Ford Shelby GT500 or Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, but thanks to the Challenger's exceptional weight, the Dodge is slower than either of its primary competitors.

Prospective buyers looking for the most powerful Challenger of this generation should put in their orders soon. Even though traction was more a hope than reality with the throttle pinned to the floor at low speeds, we'll miss the Hellcat's prodigious thrust and explosive exhaust note.