What's the interior like?

The Sierra EV AT4's cabin is dominated by black and dark gray materials, with just a touch of chrome. The armrest, dash and seats all look impeccable, very clean and horizontal, but less cozy than your average GMC. The seat cushioning is on the stiff side but mostly comfortable over a 90-minute drive. However, the front of the seat bottom doesn't adjust so it sometimes feels like you're leaning forward or not sitting high enough to see properly over this massive truck's hood.

The focal point of the cabin is a 16.8-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen, though there is thankfully a row of physical buttons at the bottom for climate controls, as well as a large volume knob planted on the screen. GMC uses a ton of monotone app icons, which are harder to pick out, especially if you're using the system while driving, but the infotainment tech is nicely dialed in overall with quick swipe actions and no freezing or glitches. One bummer: Like General Motors' other EVs, the Sierra AT4 doesn't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Sierra's cabin feels massive. The double-wide center cubby could almost fit a basketball, and the back seat could fit three basketball players shoulder to shoulder. As with most GM trucks, there are multiple storage spaces in the front and back for phones and other gear.