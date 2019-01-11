New Cars for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Ford F-150 XLT in Silver
    new

    2020 Ford F-150 XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $52,920

    Est. Loan: $846/mo
  • 2020 BMW M8 in White
    new

    2020 BMW M8

    Exterior
    Interior

    $146,755

    Est. Loan: $2,337/mo
  • 2020 Kia Forte EX in Gray
    new

    2020 Kia Forte EX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $24,932

    Est. Loan: $401/mo
  • 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $30,925

    Est. Loan: $538/mo
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC in White
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC®

    Exterior
    Interior

    $49,585

    Est. Loan: $874/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $44,585

    Est. Loan: $715/mo
  • 2020 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    new

    2020 Ford Explorer XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $45,410

    Est. Loan: $750/mo
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i in Black
    new

    2020 BMW 3 Series 330i

    Exterior
    Interior

    $45,995

    Est. Loan: $776/mo
  • 2020 Jeep Compass Sport in Red
    new

    2020 Jeep Compass Sport

    Exterior
    Interior

    $27,790

    Est. Loan: $425/mo
  • 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Gray
    new

    2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    Exterior
    Interior

    $35,590

    Est. Loan: $535/mo
  • 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport in Gray
    new

    2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    Exterior
    Interior

    $37,485

    Est. Loan: $681/mo
  • 2020 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    new

    2020 Ford F-150 XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $50,794

    Est. Loan: $782/mo
  • 2020 GMC Terrain SLE in White
    new

    2020 GMC Terrain SLE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $29,670

    Est. Loan: $512/mo
  • 2019 Honda Pilot Touring in Gray
    new

    2019 Honda Pilot Touring

    Exterior
    Interior
    Five Star Dealer

    $43,565

    Est. Loan: $691/mo
  • 2020 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    new

    2020 Ford F-150 XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $50,700

    Est. Loan: $793/mo
  • 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 in Black
    new

    2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

    Exterior
    Interior

    $86,548

    Est. Loan: $1,438/mo
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 in Gray
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300

    Exterior
    Interior

    $50,385

    Est. Loan: $886/mo
  • 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier in Black
    new

    2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier

    Exterior
    Interior

    $73,355

    Est. Loan: $1,346/mo

Edmunds has 387,098 new Cars for sale near you, including a 2020 Kia Forte EX Sedan and a 2020 BMW M8 Base Convertible ranging in price from $24,932 to $146,755.

