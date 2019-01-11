New Cars for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
$52,920Est. Loan: $846/mo
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2020 Ford F-150 XLTXLT 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD Iconic Silver Metallic 4D SuperCrewThe Big Ford Store - Nationwide Shipping Available - Ask about our Price Beat GuaranteeSave 50 to 90 minutes prior to your visit with D-Patrick FastTrack exclusviley on DpatrickFord.comHow much for your trade? Check out our Vehicle Exchange Program - We buy cars for cashD-Patrick Ford Lincoln has always been locally owned and operated. We live in and support the Evansville Community. Every time a guest test drives one of our vehicles we contribute $10 to a local charity.*The Big Ford Store takes our internet business very seriously. So we strive to maintain 100% pricing and inventory accuracy. Errors do occur however so please phone or email first to confirm vehicle availability and price. The internet price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, $150 service and preparation or any dealer installed options. It does include a $500 Farm Bureau Membership offer that may not be available to all customers. See additional $500 membership offer examples you may qualify and our full pricing disclaimer on our website www.dpatrickford.com.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE70554
Stock: 31768
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- new
2020 BMW M8ExteriorInterior
$146,755Est. Loan: $2,337/mo
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,Leather Seats,NECK WARMER,Navigation System,MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),Convertible Soft Top,All Wheel Drive,ALPINE WHITE,BLACK; EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER,WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" FR & 20" X 10.5" RR BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C04LCD43542
Stock: LCD43542
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- ExteriorInterior
$24,932Est. Loan: $401/mo
Hendrick Kia Of Concord - Concord / North Carolina
Heated/Cooled Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! GREY exterior and BLACK interior, EX trim. Warranty 10 yrs/100k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Kia EX with GREY exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6200 RPM*.MORE ABOUT USWe devote ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. It is our honor to have you visit our dealership and drive the vehicle of your dreams home. Our goal is to offer the most modern and convenient access to up-to-date and accurate information, which our customers have come to expect and rely upon for all of their automotive needs.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Forte EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPF54AD4LE255167
Stock: K201101
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$30,925Est. Loan: $538/mo
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
RADIO: SYNC 3 RADIO W/NAVIGATION,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,Lane Keeping Assist,Bluetooth Connection,6-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT/4-WAY MANUAL PASS SEAT,BLUE METALLIC,ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS,ORDER CODE 210A,PALAZZO GREY; CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS,TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F28L1455722
Stock: L1455722
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- ExteriorInterior
$49,585Est. Loan: $874/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
PREMIUM PACKAGE,PANORAMA ROOF,MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE,PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,THIRD ROW SEATS,DIGITAL WHITE METALLIC,HEATED FRONT SEATS,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,ILLUMINATED STAR,64-COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING,GARAGE DOOR OPENER,LED LOGO PROJECTORS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,INDUCTIVE WIRELESS CHARGING & NFC PAIRING,WHEEL LOCKS,ALL-SEASON FRONT FLOORMATS; BLACK RUBBER,115V AC POWER OUTLET,CHROME DOOR HANDLES,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,USB-C ADAPTER CABLE,All Wheel Drive,BLACK HEADLINER,BLACK; MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY,WHEELS: 18" TWIN 5-SPOKE
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4M4HB2LW027441
Stock: LW027441
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$44,585Est. Loan: $715/mo
Don Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Madison / Wisconsin
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! Chrysler prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a roof rack, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1L79LR270240
Stock: 270240
Listed since: 09-03-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$45,410Est. Loan: $750/mo
AutoNation Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A,FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+,CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE,STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4,FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,PRICED DORA,SANDSTONE; ACTIVEX CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS,TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSK7DH4LGC42292
Stock: LGC42292
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$45,995Est. Loan: $776/mo
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,LIVE COCKPIT PRO W/NAVI,Sun/Moonroof,HEATED FRONT SEATS,Navigation System,REMOTE ENGINE START,PARK DISTANCE CONTROL,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,BLACK; SENSATEC UPHOLSTERY,FINE WOOD TRIM W/ASH GREY-BROWN HIGH GLOSS,JET BLACK,SATIN ALUMINUM LINE EXTERIOR TRIM,WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" V-SPOKE BI-COLOR ORBIT GREY
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R1J06L8B42280
Stock: L8B42280
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$27,790Est. Loan: $425/mo
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!22/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDABXLT135309
Stock: 0JD8380
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- ExteriorInterior
$35,590Est. Loan: $535/mo
Star Ford Lincoln - Glendale / California
Your search is over! This Ford won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a power seat, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU3LR189359
Stock: 189359
Listed since: 02-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$37,485Est. Loan: $681/mo
Evansville Mazda - Evansville / Indiana
Machine Gray Metallic 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Roof Rack Side Rails, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, E911 Automatic Emergency Notification, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Machine Gray Metallic Paint, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio Broadcast Data System Program Information, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stitcher Internet Radio.20/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBBY8L0408115
Stock: M444
Listed since: 12-27-2019
$50,794Est. Loan: $782/mo
Jack Demmer Ford - Wayne / Michigan
Jack Demmer Ford is 15 Minutes From Everywhere! Discover the "Demmer Difference". 2020 Ford F-150 Agate Black Metallic XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 2020 Ford F-150 XLT in Agate Black Metallic vehicle highlights include.....
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LFC72399
Stock: A22354
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$29,670Est. Loan: $512/mo
Simpson Buick GMC - Buena Park / California
Summit White 2020 GMC Terrain 1.5L DOHC 26/30 City/Highway MPG SLE Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package! Ask us how., Please call for more details.. All Roads Lead to Simpson.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 GMC Terrain SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV6LL330566
Stock: 330566
Listed since: 09-08-2020
- ExteriorInteriorFive Star Dealer
$43,565Est. Loan: $691/mo
Right Honda - Scottsdale / Arizona
Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 8 Passenger FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC20/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H98KB038128
Stock: 00191912
Listed since: 05-14-2019
$50,700Est. Loan: $793/mo
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID,ENGINE: 5.0L V8,XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE,WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED,TRAILER TOW PACKAGE,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM,110V/400W OUTLET,BOXLINK,Bluetooth Connection,3.15 AXLE RATIO,ABYSS GRAY METALLIC,BLACK; UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS,FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,PRICED DORA,TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW A/S,TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C54LKE56190
Stock: LKE56190
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$86,548Est. Loan: $1,438/mo
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Don't sacrifice on quality. Drive away in this truck today. The GMC Sierra derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable.. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. This vehicle is built for towing and hauling heavy loads. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,000 lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 9,800 lbs, 355 horsepower, 383 foot-pounds of torque, 5.3l ecotec3 v8, 10-Speed Automatic, Electronically Controlled With OD And Tow/Haul Mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking And Powertrain Grade Braking (Std), Four wheel drive, and crew cab with a short bed. A perfect cold weather Sierra 1500 featuring heated seats. You can open the sunroof and feel the fresh air in this truck. Features include: rear view camera, power mirrors, tinted windows, anti-theft system and a cabin air filtration system.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP9EED4LG339745
Stock: G339745
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$50,385Est. Loan: $886/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
AMG LINE,PANORAMA SUNROOF,12.3" DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER,WHEELS: 20" AMG MULTISPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS,GRAPHITE GREY METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,ILLUMINATED STAR,PREMIUM PACKAGE,NIGHT PACKAGE,WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,USB-C ADAPTER CABLE,BLACK FABRIC HEADLINER,NATURAL GRAIN GREY OAK WOOD TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N0G8DB7LF842303
Stock: LF842303
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- ExteriorInterior
$73,355Est. Loan: $1,346/mo
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE FIND OUT IF YOU QUALIFY FOR EVEN MORE REBATES. Recent Arrival!2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD, Jet Blk Perf Lth St Trm, 15" Diagonal Multi-Color Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Trailering Package, Advanced Trailering System, Dual-Pane Power Panoramic Sunroof, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Display & Alert Package, Extra Capacity Cooling System, HD Surround Vision, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Rear Camera Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Max Trailering Package, Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKSKD2MR106960
Stock: 41754
Listed since: 06-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following searches:
More about New Cars
Edmunds has 387,098 new Cars for sale near you, including a 2020 Kia Forte EX Sedan and a 2020 BMW M8 Base Convertible ranging in price from $24,932 to $146,755.