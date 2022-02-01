The new DBX707 should make up for the standard model's shortcomings. The DBX707 starts with an upgraded version of the V8, this time tuned to make 697 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. The transmission has also been revised to provide even quicker shifts. Aston says the significantly more potent engine should help the 707 accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. If proven true, that would make the DBX707 quicker than the above SUVs and place it among the world's quickest SUVs, up there with the Cayenne Turbo GT, Lamborghini Urus and Tesla Model X.

Added performance rarely only means added power, and the DBX707 incorporates a set of hardware upgrades meant to rein in speed and enhance the big SUV's cornering abilities. Behind the standard 22-inch wheels is a set of carbon-ceramic brakes, which should allow the DBX707 to slow consistently, even after a punishing day carving along mountain roads. Handling should be improved by DBX707-specific calibrations for the air suspension and anti-roll system. Aston Martin also said it revised the stability control system, though it didn't detail what exactly got changed. We hope it has looser reins as the standard model's restrictive ESC prevented it from being a superstar at our track.

But in general the 707 sounds exciting to us. Though the regular DBX lacks outright speed compared to its rivals, it's still a blast from behind the wheel. The steering is precise and handling is quite good for an SUV of this size.