The DBX is far and away Aston Martin's most popular vehicle, accounting for half of the company's worldwide sales last year. It's not hard to see why the DBX resonates with buyers of high-end luxury SUVs. It faithfully adapts the design, driving feel and craftsmanship that Aston Martin sports cars are known for in a more family-friendly vehicle. But if for some reason you were thinking the DBX lacked performance, there's a new version that might entice you: the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707.
2023 Aston Martin DBX
Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: DBX707 starts at $232,000 (not including destination)
What to expect
- New DBX707 version with almost 700 horsepower
- Carbon-ceramic brakes and retuned air suspension are among the many upgrades
- Part of the first DBX generation introduced for 2021
