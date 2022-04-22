Skip to main content
2023 Honda Ridgeline

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $39,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the second Ridgeline generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 5 Colors
  • 4 Trims
