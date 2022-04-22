What is the Ridgeline?

The 2023 Honda Ridgeline is a bit of an oddball pickup truck. Underneath the bodywork, the Ridgeline has more in common with crossover SUVs than it does with trucks like the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma. From the design to the driving experience, the Ridgeline doesn't feel like any other midsizer around. Honda updated the Ridgeline just a few years back in an effort to bridge the gap between the Ridgeline and its rivals, giving it more aggressive styling, an updated infotainment system and some options that help make it a bit more capable off-road, though we're happy that all its strengths still shine through.

The Ridgeline's independent suspension means it can't tow or haul as much as its rivals, but its ride comfort and driving dynamics are the best in the class. The interior is essentially straight from the Honda Pilot, meaning there's lots of clever storage options and plenty of space for first- and second-row passengers. Its V6 engine makes plenty of power yet doesn't drink as much fuel as other V6 engines. Honda also includes a decent array of standard in-car tech and driver aids too. We don't expect any significant changes for 2023.

While it has not always appealed to traditional truck buyers, the Ridgeline does have plenty of competition. The Tacoma, Gladiator, Colorado and Nissan Frontier are all roughly the same size as the Ridgeline, but they offer a more traditional truck-ownership experience with improved off-road capabilities and higher towing and payload ratings than the Honda. The Ridgeline has even inspired automakers to revive the small-truck segment with their own crossover-based trucks, including the simple and straightforward Ford Maverick and stylish and somewhat premium Hyundai Santa Cruz.