FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Bolt EV both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Bolt EV has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Bolt EV. Learn more
Is the Chevrolet Bolt EV reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Bolt EV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Bolt EV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Bolt EV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Bolt EV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
The least-expensive 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,600.
Other versions include:
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $25,600
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $28,800
What are the different models of Chevrolet Bolt EV?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the next question is, which Bolt EV model is right for you? Bolt EV variants include 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of Bolt EV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015 For Sale
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda Civic
- Used Lexus SC 430 2006
- Used Ford Econoline Cargo
- Used Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1999
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2019
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2005
- Used Acura Integra 2003
- Used GMC Canyon 2012
- Used Infiniti G37 Sedan
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Lincoln Corsair News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- Kia K5 2023
- 2022 Audi RS 6
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Polestar 2
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 720S Spider
- 2021 NV Passenger
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Sedans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2022 Camaro
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- 2022 Silverado 1500
- 2022 Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2022 Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Research Similar Vehicles
- Lexus LC 500H 2021
- McLaren GT 2022
- Toyota GR86 2023
- 2022 Challenger
- 2021 DB11
- 2022 Ford Mustang
- 2022 Audi R8
- Lexus LC 500 2022
- 2023 F-TYPE
- Nissan GT-R 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
Recommended
- Plymouth Acclaim 1991
- Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Spartanburg SC
- Pontiac Le Mans 1990 MPG
- Used Acura TSX Chagrin Falls Oh
- Ram 1500 2018 Review
Other models
- Used Buick Lucerne in Williamsport, PA
- New Jaguar XF for Sale in Arlington, WA
- New Ford Mustang for Sale in Santa Barbara, CA
- New GMC Yukon-Xl for Sale in Starkville, MS
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover in Racine, WI
- New Audi SQ5 for Sale in Claremont, CA
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Limited for Sale in Downey, CA
- New Kia Sportage-Hybrid for Sale in Auburn, AL
- New Lexus NX-300 for Sale in Mankato, MN
- New Audi A4-Allroad for Sale in Middletown, OH
- New Acura Ilx for Sale in Springboro, OH
- New GMC Savana-Cargo for Sale in Jurupa Valley, CA
- New Genesis G90 for Sale in Sacramento, CA
- New Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van for Sale in Dalton, GA
- New Audi A4-Allroad for Sale in Stillwater, MN
- New Alfa-Romeo Giulia for Sale in Libertyville, IL
- New Nissan Sentra for Sale in Highland Park, IL
- New Hyundai Palisade for Sale in Oswego, IL
- New BMW X3 for Sale in Rolla, MO
- New Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class for Sale in Pooler, GA
- New GMC Sierra-1500 for Sale in Livermore, CA
- New Jeep Grand-Wagoneer for Sale in Lexington, NC
- New Hyundai Kona for Sale in La Puente, CA
- New Kia Sorento for Sale in Eureka, CA
- New Chevrolet Equinox for Sale in Carol Stream, IL
- New Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class for Sale in Downers Grove, IL
- Used Chevrolet Captiva-Sport in Zionsville, IN
- New Genesis G80 for Sale in De Pere, WI
- New Lexus NX-300 for Sale in Lagrange, GA
- New Cadillac Escalade for Sale in Saint Charles, IL