Effective Date: August 4, 2020

California Residents: See California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Rights and Disclosure for additional disclosure about our use and collection of your personal information.

We gather certain types of information from and about the visitors to the Edmunds Automotive Network, and we believe our visitors should fully understand what information we gather from and about our visitors, and how we obtain, use, share and manage that information. The Edmunds Automotive Network consists of Edmunds.com and any other Web site that we identify as a part of the Edmunds Automotive Network; the mobile versions of our Web sites; any apps that we offer; and widgets, tools and content from our Web site that we offer for display on third-party web sites or apps.

This Privacy Statement discloses what information we gather on the Edmunds Automotive Network and how we obtain, use, share and manage it. In addition, this Privacy Statement addresses our receipt and use of information that may be "Personal information" under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), including Personal Information collected by us from sources other than the Edmunds Automotive Network. With that exception, this Privacy Statement is not applicable to information that we obtain through any of our other business activities or from other sources.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this Privacy Statement, you should contact us through our Contact Us form.

Your Personal Identifiable Information (PII)

We collect information that you voluntarily submit to the Edmunds Automotive Network using one or more devices to receive products and services or related information that you request from either us or companies with which we do business. The information you submit may include your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number. We refer to such personally identifiable information that you voluntarily submit to us in response to requests therefor on the Edmunds Automotive Network as your "PII."

Unless we have a street address (or equivalent) for you, we do not consider your city, state or ZIP code to be your PII. We also collect information about the devices you use to access the Edmunds Automotive Network as soon as you as you visit the Edmunds Automotive Network. We do not consider this information to be your PII. However, certain device information of California residents may be considered "Personal Information" under the CCPA. California residents: See "California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Rights and Disclosures" below for more information.

Use and Disclosure of Your Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

Your PII will be shared between us and the companies with which we do business, and may also be disclosed to other entities that work with us or those companies, to fulfill your request and to provide other products and services to you.

In addition, if you provide your PII through the use of one of our vehicle price quote or inquiry services or dealer communication services (collectively, "Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services"), your PII will be shared with vehicle dealers, and may also be shared with the vehicle manufacturers and/or their affiliated entities, distributors, agents and contractors, who may use that information to contact you. In addition, if the Dealer Inquiry and Communication Service you use is "co-branded" (i.e., the page or screen on which it appears displays the name of both Edmunds and one of our partners), your PII may be shared with that partner. Edmunds cannot control, and is not responsible for, the manner in which any of such companies or other entities, distributors, agents, contractors or partners use your PII.

If you use the Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services to call, email, text or chat with a dealer, or if we otherwise act as an intermediary through which communications between a dealer and you are transmitted, a recording of your conversation, or the email, text or chat communications, between you and that dealer (as well as the phone number or email address from which you make such call or initiate such email, text or chat communications), will be made available both to us and that dealer (unless we choose to shield your email address or certain other information from that dealer), as well as any company requested by us or the dealer to facilitate those communications (including any social media website or application from which you initiate a communication). When we receive that phone number or email address, we may use it to obtain or associate additional information about you, and we may provide that additional information to the dealer and/or those other companies. In addition, that recording or email, text or chat communication, that phone number or email address, and that additional information, may be provided to vehicle manufacturers and/or their affiliated entities, distributors, agents and contractors.

We may use whatever information we may have or know about you, including your PII, to customize or enhance your experience on the Edmunds Automotive Network (including the display of advertisements) and to provide, or communicate with you concerning, our products or services or those of companies with which we do business. We may use this information to optimize the manner in which the products or services you requested are operated and managed or to optimize the operation and management of other product and services. We may also use this information for purposes of reporting and analytics, including demonstrating to the companies with which we do business the effectiveness of our products and services. We use city, state and ZIP code (which we assign based on your IP address) to display to you information customized for your region.

In addition, we may disclose whatever information we may have or know about you, including your PII, without first providing additional notification to you or obtaining your consent: (a) to third-party service providers that provide advice, products or services to us, or that assist us to improve our products, services or information, or to better understand their value to our visitors or to the companies with which we do business or are considering doing business; (b) in connection with any merger or acquisition of Edmunds or its parent company, or any sale or other transfer of assets by Edmunds to another entity; or (c) to other third parties if we determine that disclosure of such information (i) is or may be required by law or legal process, or is requested by a governmental agency, (ii) is or may be reasonably necessary to enforce the Edmunds Automotive Network Visitor Agreement, or to take appropriate action if a visitor or other third party is determined by us to have violated that agreement, or (iii) is or may be reasonably necessary to protect the rights, property or safety of Edmunds or its parent company, the Edmunds Automotive Network, our visitors or other third parties (including, when applicable, consumers, dealers and manufacturers).

From time to time, we may also receive information requests for, and disclose to third parties, portions of the Edmunds Automotive Network's log files that show which "Internet service provider" a visitor has used or other visitor information; that information may enable third parties to discover, through that Internet service provider, the identity of a visitor.

Choices About Use and Disclosure of Your Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

In certain locations on the Edmunds Automotive Network where we obtain your PII, we may include a "check box" (or another process) for the purpose of soliciting your consent to receive promotional and marketing communications and/or other information from other entities selected by us. By providing your consent (such as by "checking" the box, or leaving the box "checked"), you are agreeing to receive promotional and marketing communications from those other entities, and you are consenting to our providing your PII to those other entities.

If you no longer wish to receive promotional and marketing communications from us or our partners, you may do so (i) if you are an Edmunds Insider, by modifying your profile, (ii) if you received a promotional or marketing email from us, by following the link for that purpose located at the bottom of the email, or (iii) by sending a request to us through our Contact Us form. However, withdrawing your consent will not affect the rights of the other entities that previously received your PII to continue to send communications to you and otherwise use your Personal Information.

If you are an Edmunds Insider, we may send you certain administrative and service messages in connection with the products and services available to you; you cannot opt out of receiving those communications, except as may be otherwise required under the CCPA or other United States law.

Updating Your Personal Information

If any of your PII submitted as a part of becoming an Edmunds Insider changes, you may update that information by logging into your profile. If you would like to modify any PII provided to the Edmunds Automotive Network through the use of one of our vehicle price quote or inquiry services, or otherwise, please send a request to us through our Contact Us form.

Your Precise Geolocation Information

When you visit the Edmunds Automotive Network via your mobile device or use our mobile apps, you may be prompted to provide your permission to our collecting and using your precise geolocation information.

If you consent, we may use this information to show you nearby inventory, dealers and pricing information.

In addition, we may continue to collect and use your precise geolocation information obtained through your use of our mobile site or app even when the mobile site or app is not open to notify you when a vehicle that you "saved" or in which you expressed interest is available at a dealer near your current location.

We may also use this information for analytics purposes.

You may discontinue collection of geolocation information by changing the app's settings or the location settings on your mobile device.

Information We Collect Through Cookies and Other Technologies

When you visit the Edmunds Automotive Network, we may place pieces of code, commonly referred to as "cookies" on your computer or other devices you use to access the Edmunds Automotive Network, such as your mobile phone or tablet, or use other technology to collect and retain information about you, such as your IP address and ZIP code, as soon as you visit the Edmunds Automotive Network. We also use cookies and other technology to collect and retain additional information about you, or from activity on devices associated with you, such as your online activities over time on the Edmunds Automotive Network and across third-party Web sites and online services.

In addition to use for our own internal business purposes described above, we may provide this information to, or share this information with, third parties, including third-party advertisers that display advertising on the Edmunds Automotive Network or third-party Web sites and online services with which we do business. California residents: See "California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Rights and Disclosures" below for more information.

Edmunds has not implemented a response to browser-based Do Not Track signals. Because of the current lack of consensus with respect to the Do Not Track standard from both a compliance perspective and a technical perspective, we have not yet determined if or how we would implement a response to Do Not Track signals. We will continue to evaluate this in the event a uniform standard is adopted.

Certain browsers may allow you to disable cookies. However, disabling cookies from the Edmunds Automotive Network may prevent you from using various features of the Edmunds Automotive Network.

Use of Social Media Accounts

The Edmunds Automotive Network may allow you to log into and associate your social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest, with the Edmunds Automotive Network. By using this functionality, you give the Edmunds Automotive Network permission to access all of the elements of your social media account information that you have made available to be shared, and to use it in accordance with the applicable social network's terms of use.

Your social media privacy settings may enable the Edmunds Automotive Network to retrieve information from your social media accounts, including your usernames, the date and time you sent messages using a social media application, and the contents of such messages. Please refer to your social media privacy settings for information about what data is shared with the Edmunds Automotive Network and other connected applications, and to manage the data that is shared through your account (including information about your activities using the Edmunds Automotive Network). If you would like to disconnect a social network account from the Edmunds Automotive Network, please refer to the social media account settings of the applicable social network.

Surveys

Occasionally we or another company on our behalf may conduct visitor surveys to better target our content to our audience, to improve our services and products, or for the benefit of third parties with which we do business. Accordingly, sometimes the aggregate survey results are shared with our advertisers and other third parties. We never share any survey information about any identified individual with any third party unless that individual consents.

Our Community Services

The Edmunds Automotive Network provides a number of means by which you may communicate with other visitors and with us. In certain instances, you must first become an Edmunds Insider and/or agree to our Visitor Agreement in order to add content to the Edmunds Automotive Network through certain services, such as our Forums (the Web's most established automotive message boards) and our Dealer Ratings & Reviews. The Visitor Agreement sets forth a number of information-sharing and disclosure practices for such services, and accordingly supplements this Privacy Statement. All of your communications made to or through these services are referred to as "Visitor-Submitted Content." For information concerning our use of this and other Visitor-Submitted Content, please see our Visitor Agreement.

Links to Other Web Sites

The Edmunds Automotive Network contains links to many other Web sites and online services not operated by us, including sites where you can obtain automotive products and services. However, this Privacy Statement only applies to the Edmunds Automotive Network and the information we collect thereon, and we are not responsible for the privacy policies or practices of any other Web sites or online services. For additional information about those links, please review our Visitor Agreement.

Third-Party Ad Servers and Advertisers

We use third party advertising serving companies to serve advertisements; to provide us with data collection, reporting, ad response measurement and site analytics; and to assist with delivery of relevant marketing messages and advertisements. These third parties may collect information about your online activities over time on the Edmunds Automotive Network and across other Web sites and online services. These advertising serving companies may use information (not including your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number or other personal information) about your visits to the Edmunds Automotive Network in order to provide advertisements on the Edmunds Automotive Network and other Web sites and online services.

Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising

The cross-industry Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising (the "Program") was developed by leading industry associations to apply consumer-friendly standards to online behavioral advertising across the Internet. Edmunds has elected to implement the Program.

The Program applies to "online behavioral advertising," which is defined as the collection of data online from a particular computer or device regarding Web viewing behaviors over time, and across non-affiliate Web sites, for the purpose of using such data to predict visitor preferences or interests to deliver advertising to that computer or device based on the preferences or interests inferred from those Web viewing behaviors. (The Program does not apply to a Web site's collection of viewing behavior solely for its own uses, or to "contextual advertising" that delivers advertisements based on the content of a Web page, a search query or a visitor's contemporaneous behavior on a Web site.)

Our advertisers may from time to time use data collected about your visits to the Edmunds Automotive Network and other Web sites to target ads to you on the Edmunds Automotive Network and other Web sites and online services.

In addition, the Edmunds Automotive Network may from time to time permit third parties to collect non-personally identifiable Web site usage information about our visitors for the purpose of facilitating the serving of targeted ads on other Web sites and online services. To do this, we permit such third parties to place and use cookies on the browsers of our visitors, and use Web beacons and other tracking technologies on the Edmunds Automotive Network. These third parties may also use personally identifiable information obtained from other sources to serve advertisements over time and across Web sites and online services.

Other companies' use of information collected through their cookies and other tracking technologies is subject to their own privacy policies and not this one. To learn more about your choices and how to opt out from receiving the types of ads described above, please click here or paste http://www.aboutads.info/choices/ into your internet browser.

You may also opt out of tracking and receiving the types of ads described above on your mobile device by some mobile advertising companies and similar entities by modifying your device settings or downloading the App Choices app at www.aboutads.info/appchoices.

Security

The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect your Personal Information, both during transmission to us and once we receive it. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. If you have any questions about security on the Edmunds Automotive Network, please use our Contact Us form.

Privacy of EU Residents

The Edmunds Automotive Network provides products and services related to vehicles offered for sale or lease in the United States. We do not knowingly collect or solicit personal information from anyone resident in the European Union or knowingly allow such persons to use our Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services or become Edmunds Insiders. If you are an EU resident, please do not attempt to use our Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services, register as an Edmunds Insider or send any information about yourself to us. In the event that we obtain actual knowledge that we have collected personal information from an EU resident, we will delete that information as quickly as possible. If you believe that we might have any information from or about an EU resident, please contact us through our Contact Us form.

Children's Privacy

The Edmunds Automotive Network is a general audience site not directed at children under the age of 16. We do not knowingly collect or solicit personal information from anyone under the age of 16 or knowingly allow such persons to become Edmunds Insiders. If you are under 16, please do not attempt to visit the Edmunds Automotive Network or use any of its products and services, register as an Edmunds Insider or send any information about yourself to us. In the event that we obtain actual knowledge that we have collected personal information from a child under age 16, we will delete that information as quickly as possible. If you believe that we might have any information from or about a child under 16, please contact us through our Contact Us form.

California "Shine the Light" Privacy Rights

Pursuant to Section 1798.83 of the California Civil Code, residents of California may request from us a list of the third parties with which the Edmunds Automotive Network has shared certain information during the immediately preceding calendar year for the third parties' direct marketing purposes.

Section 22581 of the California Business and Professions Code permits a resident of California who is both under the age of 18 and a registered user of any site on which this Privacy Statement is posted to request and obtain removal of content that he or she has publicly posted. Please be aware that such requests do not ensure the complete removal of the content posted, and there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow removal, even if requested.

To request removal of content under Section 22581 of the California Business and Professions Code, or to exercise your rights once per year under Section 1798.83 of the California Civil Code, please send an email to us at GeneralCounsel@edmunds.com. Your request should specify your full name and the email address you used when submitting Personal Information to us.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Rights and Disclosures

As explained below, commencing January 1, 2020, California residents have the right to opt-out from the sale of their "Personal Information" under the CCPA, and may submit such a request to Edmunds.com, Inc. ("Edmunds") at Do Not Sell My Personal Information.

Edmunds gathers certain types of information from and about the visitors to the Edmunds Automotive Network. The Edmunds Automotive Network consists of Edmunds.com and any other Web site that Edmunds identifies as a part of the Edmunds Automotive Network; the mobile versions of Edmunds' Web sites; any apps that Edmunds offers; and widgets, tools and content from Edmunds' Web site that Edmunds offers for use or display by third-party web sites or apps.

Edmunds does business with many dealers of consumer vehicles (which Edmunds refers to as "dealers") and companies that manufacturer and/or distribute consumer vehicles (which Edmunds refers to as "manufacturers").

California Residents' CCPA Rights

Commencing January 1, 2020, a resident of California may request, no more than two times during any 12-month period, that Edmunds provide the following disclosures:

A "Collection, Use, Share and Transfer Report" setting forth (a) the categories of Personal Information that Edmunds collected about such resident during the preceding 12 months, (b) the categories of sources from which such Personal Information was collected, (c) Edmunds business or commercial purpose for collecting or, if applicable, selling such Personal Information, (d) the categories of third parties with which Edmunds shared such Personal Information, and (e) the categories of such Personal Information that Edmunds has Transferred (as defined below). The CCPA defines "Personal Information" as information that identifies, relates to, describes, is capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household. The CCPA defines "selling Information" to include selling, renting, releasing, disclosing, disseminating, making available, transferring, or otherwise communicating that information to a third party for monetary or other valuable consideration (collectively, "Transfer").



A copy, in electronic or written format, of the specific pieces of Personal Information that Edmunds collected during the previous 12 months ("Copy of Personal Information Request")



In addition, commencing January 1, 2020, a resident of California may request that Edmunds:

Delete any Personal Information collected or maintained by Edmunds about him or her during the previous 12 months ("Deletion Request")



Not sell his or her Personal Information to any third parties ("Sale Opt-Out Request")



Edmunds will not discriminate against any California resident because such resident exercised any of his or her rights under the CCPA.

CCPA Request Submission and Verification

Only residents of California may submit a request under the CCPA. Requests may be submitted online at https://www.edmunds.com/ccpa/ or by email to CCPArequests@edmunds.com. In addition, California residents may submit a Sale Opt-Out Request by clicking on the "Do Not Sell My Info" link on the Edmunds.com website, on the download page for Edmunds' mobile app in the Apple App Store or in Google Play, or on the screen of Edmunds' mobile app where Edmunds links to this Privacy Statement.

In order for Edmunds to be able to verify and process your request, it must contain the following information:

Your first and last name

Your email address

Your phone number

Your California street address, city and ZIP Code

A description of what you are requesting (i.e., a Collection, Use, Share and Transfer Report; a Copy of Personal Information Request; a Deletion Request; or a Sales Opt-Out Request).



If you submit a Copy of Personal Information Request, you will need to provide Edmunds with a signed Consumer Affidavit of Identity. The signed Affidavit should be delivered to Edmunds.com, Inc., Attention: General Counsel, 2401 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404, or you can email a scanned copy to CCPArequest@edmunds.com.

You may designate an "Authorized Agent" to submit any of the forgoing requests on your behalf. To do so, you will need to provide Edmunds with either (a) a valid power of attorney, or (b) a signed Consumer Affidavit to Authorize Agent. The power of attorney or signed Affidavits should be sent to Edmunds.com, Inc., Attention: General Counsel, 2401 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404, or you can email scanned copies to CCPArequest@edmunds.com. In the event your authorized agent is relying on your signed Affidavit, we may also need to contact you directly to confirm permission to proceed with the request.

In order for Edmunds to verify requests:

Edmunds will send to the consumer, at the email address and phone number contained in the request, an email and text with a temporary link. The consumer must click on the links in the email and text and enter the requested information to confirm the request in order for Edmunds to be able to verify it.



Edmunds will need to be able to find in its databases at least two of the following items of the consumer's Personal Information contained in the request: name (first and last); email address; phone number.



If you submit a Copy of Personal Information Request, the information in the signed Consumer Affidavit of Identity that a consumer is required to provide to Edmunds must match the information in your request.



If a consumer appoints an authorized agent, the information in any request submitted by such authorized agent on behalf of such consumer must match the information in the power of attorney or signed Consumer Affidavit to Authorize Agent that such consumer was required to provide to Edmunds.



Collection, Use, Disclosure and Transfer of California Residents' Personal Information

Edmunds does not knowingly collect, receive, disclose or Transfer any data about individuals under 16 years of age. See "Children's Privacy" above.

Edmunds collects and/or receives the categories of Personal Information described below.

Edmunds collects Personal Information that you voluntarily submit to Edmunds, including through the Edmunds Automotive Network, to Edmunds' editorial and customer service departments, and through Edmunds' products and services used or implemented by third party websites and applications. This Personal Information may include your first and last name, street address, email address, phone number, birth date, any Personal Information that you may include in your responses to any survey Edmunds requests and, if you use an Edmunds product or service calculate or to obtain from Edmunds your estimated lease or loan payments for a vehicle, your self-reported approximate credit score. If you use one of Edmunds' vehicle price quote or inquiry services or dealer communication services (collectively, "Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services") to call, or to email, text or chat with, a dealer or an agent acting on behalf of a dealer, or if Edmunds otherwise acts as an intermediary through which communications between a dealer or such agent and you are transmitted, Edmunds collects (i) your phone number and/or email address that you use in connection with the Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services, and (ii) any other Personal Information that may be contained in (a) any recording of your conversation that may be made, or (b) the email, text or chat communications between you and that dealer or such agent. Edmunds refers to the forgoing Personal Information as "User-Provided Personal Information."



If you contact Edmunds' customer service department by phone, or use Edmunds' Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services to call, or to email, text or chat with, a dealer through your mobile device, when Edmunds obtains your phone number Edmunds may use it to obtain your name from a data provider. In addition, when you log into or associate one of your social media accounts with the Edmunds Automotive Network, you allow Edmunds to access all of the elements of that social media account that you have made available to be shared (such as account IDs, usernames, profile photos and any Personal Information that may be contained in the message you send using that social media account). Edmunds refers to the forgoing data as "Associated Personal Information."



If you use an Edmunds product or service to calculate or obtain from Edmunds your estimated lease or loan payments for a vehicle, Edmunds may transmit your name and address to a company that uses such information to obtain from a credit reporting agency, and then transmit back to Edmunds, your credit score as calculated by that credit reporting agency (and certain other information concerning your credit and credit history). Edmunds refers to those items as "Credit Personal Information."



When you use a mobile device on which an Edmunds mobile app is installed or visit other properties in the Edmunds Automotive Network via your mobile device, Edmunds collects your precise geolocation information (if you provide permission through that mobile device). Edmunds refers to the forgoing data as "Precise Geolocation Personal Information."



Upon the commencement of your visit to or use of the Edmunds Automotive Network, when technically possible Edmunds, and Facebook and certain other third parties who are permitted by Edmunds, (i) collect your Internet Protocol (IP) address and information about the device you are using to access the Edmunds Automotive Network, and (ii) place pieces of code (commonly referred to as "cookies") on that device or uses other technologies to collect and retain information about you, or from activity on devices associated with you, such as your online activities over time on the Edmunds Automotive Network and across third-party Web sites and online services. When you visit the website of a dealer with which Edmunds does business, Edmunds and Facebook collect the fact that you have visited that website. Edmunds refers to the foregoing information as "Browsing Data." For information about Facebook?s use of the information it collects from the Edmunds Automotive Network and the submission of CCPA requests to Facebook, see https://www.facebook.com/legal/policy/ccpa and https://www.facebook.com/full_data_use_policy.



Edmunds receives vehicle sales transaction data from certain dealers, manufacturers and data aggregators that may contain Personal Information of individuals who purchase and lease vehicles (and, if applicable, co-signers for loans and leases), including their first and last names, email and/or street address, phone number and birth date). Edmunds refers to the forgoing Personal Information as "Vehicle Sales Personal Information."



Edmunds uses Personal Information as follows:

Edmunds uses all categories of Personal Information:



To customize or enhance your experience on the Edmunds Automotive Network (including the display of advertisements) and to provide products and services to you



To communicate with you concerning Edmunds' products and services and those of third parties with which Edmunds does business, and to send you send promotional and marketing communications



To evaluate, analyze, optimize, enhance and change Edmunds' products and services, and to develop new ones



For reporting and analytics purposes, including demonstrating to the companies with which Edmunds does business the effectiveness of Edmunds' products and services



To detect fraudulent activity and for security purposes



If you are an Edmunds Insider, Edmunds may use your User-Submitted Personal Information to send you certain administrative and service messages in connection with the products and services available to you.



Edmunds uses your IP address to determine your city, state and ZIP code in order to display to you information customized for your region. Edmunds uses Precise Geolocation Personal Information to show you nearby inventory, dealers and pricing information, and Edmunds may use it to notify you when a vehicle that you "saved" or in which you expressed interest is available at a dealer near your current location. Edmunds may also use this information for analytics and reporting purposes.



Edmunds uses Vehicle Sales Personal Information and User-Provided Personal Information to determine if the visitor communications submitted through Edmunds' Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services resulted in vehicle sales and for other analytics and reporting purposes.



Edmunds uses Browsing Data Edmunds collects on the Edmunds Automotive Network to serve advertising to you both on and off the Edmunds Automotive Network. Edmunds uses Browsing Data Edmunds collects on a dealer website for reporting and analytics purposes, including demonstrating to that dealer the effectiveness of Edmunds' products and services.



The only Credit Personal Information that Edmunds uses is your credit score, which Edmunds uses solely to calculate customized vehicle lease or loan payments for you.



Edmunds discloses and/or Transfer Personal Information as follows:

Edmunds may disclose all categories of Personal information:



To service providers with which Edmunds contracts with to provide services to us and that need to use and process such Personal Information in order to provide such services



To dealers and manufacturers with which Edmunds does business or are considering doing business



To actual or potential counterparties, and their representatives, counsel, advisors and agents, in connection with any merger by, or acquisition of, Edmunds or its parent company, or any sale or other transfer of assets by Edmunds or its parent company to another entity



To law enforcement, governmental entities, Edmunds' representatives, counsel, advisors and agents and other third parties (such as dealers and manufacturers) if Edmunds determines that disclosure of such information (i) is or may be required by law or legal process, or is requested by a governmental agency, (ii) is or may be reasonably necessary to enforce the Edmunds Automotive Network Visitor Agreement, or to take appropriate action if a visitor or other third party is determined by us to have violated that agreement, or (iii) is or may be reasonably necessary to protect the rights, property or safety of Edmunds or its parent company, the Edmunds Automotive Network, Edmunds' visitors or other third parties (including, when applicable, consumers and dealers)



Edmunds Transfers User-Provided Personal Information to dealers, and also in some instances to manufacturers, and/or to their distributors, agents, contractors, service providers and affiliated entities. Edmunds may also disclose User-Provided Personal Information to service providers that work with us to fulfill requests you submit to us, to facilitate communications between consumers and dealers, or provide other products and services. In addition, when you log into or associate one of your social media accounts with Edmunds' Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services, Edmunds Transfers certain User-Provided Information to the social media provider of that account, and the dealers with which you are communicating may have access to Associated Personal Information.



If you submit your information through a Dealer Inquiry and Communication Services that is co-branded (i.e., the page or screen on which it appears displays the name of both Edmunds and one of Edmunds' partners), Edmunds Transfers your User-Provided Personal Information to that partner.



Edmunds Transfers Browsing Data to manufacturers and their agencies for advertising purposes, to social media for purposes of facilitating advertising on their platforms, and to companies who display advertising and/or provide targeted internet audience data and/or other services to advertisers or to companies that display advertising. Edmunds may also Transfer Browsing Data (together with User-Provided Personal Information) to companies that use that data to provide their own services to dealers and manufacturers.



If you use an Edmunds product or service to calculate or to obtain from Edmunds your estimated lease or loan payments for a vehicle offered by a dealer for sale or lease, Edmunds may Transfer to that dealer your self-reported credit score and those payment terms for that vehicle, and may also advise that dealer either that Edmunds believes that you prequalify for those payment terms for that vehicle or that Edmunds did not have sufficient information to determine if you prequalify.



If you have questions or concerns about Edmunds' CCPA privacy policies and practices, please email GeneralCounsel@edmunds.com.

Changes to this Privacy Statement

We reserve the right, in our sole discretion and at any time, to change this Privacy Statement. Changes will be effective when made and the updated Privacy Statement is posted on the Edmunds Automotive Network; provided, however, that (i) information collected prior to the time any change is posted will be used according to the provisions of this Privacy Statement that applied at the time the information was collected, and (ii) no such change shall be applicable to any dispute between you and us that arises prior to the time such change is effective. If we make material changes to this Privacy Policy that increase our rights to your Personal Information we have previously collected, we will obtain your consent either through an email to your email address or by prominent posting on the Edmunds Automotive Network.