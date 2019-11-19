2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
What’s new
- Newly added Android Auto smartphone integration
- Power driver's seat now standard on XLE Hybrid
- Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy
- Comfortable ride quality
- Roomy cargo area
- Costs only slightly more than the non-hybrid
- More artificial brake-pedal feel than the standard model
- Front passenger seat can be uncomfortable
- Tech interface looks dated despite new design
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review
With the major changes handled in last year's full redesign, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid carries over with just a few choice refinements. Android Auto smartphone functionality finally joins the existing Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa systems, and that's definitely a welcome addition for Samsung, Pixel and other non-iPhone users. Several new standard features also appear throughout the lineup, including satellite radio (LE and XLE), a power-adjustable driver's seat (XLE) and a premium JBL sound system (Limited).
These minor upgrades enhance the RAV4 Hybrid's already substantial appeal. Its comfortable and roomy cabin is solidly built and has sensibly located and easy-to-use controls. Another bonus: The RAV4's bundle of advanced driver safety aids — which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and, on everything except the base trim, blind-spot monitoring — is something that often costs extra on many competitive SUVs.
But for most buyers, the RAV4 Hybrid's fuel efficiency is its main draw. Aside from returning 40 mpg combined, the RAV4's battery-assisted engine generates 219 horsepower, making it the most powerful RAV4 since its V6 engine was discontinued in 2012. The hybrid's dual-electric motor setup also turns the RAV4 into an all-wheel-drive SUV, which should be welcome news to drivers in wet-weather climates.
For now, Toyota has largely cornered the small hybrid SUV market. But hybrid versions of the Honda CR-V and the new Ford Escape are coming out for 2020, and both look promising. Drivers who don't need as much passenger or cargo space can also consider the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid or the Kia Niro. Still, the RAV4 looms large here, and we actually like it more than the regular RAV4. It's a great choice for a hybrid SUV.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Things are less amusing when stopping — the brakes feel mushy and devoid of much feedback — and the same can be said of the steering. Still, the XSE's sport-tuned suspension helps the hybrid stay planted and stable around turns. All RAV4 Hybrids have all-wheel drive. It's not meant for off-roading, but it will definitely help provide more traction on snowy and icy roads.
How comfortable is it?7.5
At highway speeds, the RAV4 is generally quiet. The exception is when you hit the gas for a burst of speed, at which point the engine sound gets rather coarse. The climate control system regulates temps quickly and distributes air well throughout the cabin.
How’s the interior?8.0
Most controls are logically placed and easy to figure at a glance. Unfortunately, there's still a long reach to the touchscreen. The tuning knob and buttons on the passenger side of the screen require a reach to use.
How’s the tech?8.0
Voice commands can handle basic phone, audio and navigation functions but require deliberate verbal input. It pays to spend time training the system to learn your voice — or use Siri or Google Voice instead. The inclusion of advanced driver aids as standard equipment is a huge plus.
How’s the storage?8.0
A small center console and a handful of storage nooks offer space for most small personal items, although a nifty tray lined with rubber grip spanning the length of the dash makes a good spot to park phones and wallets. Parents with young kids will appreciate the RAV4. It's easy to locate and connect safety seats to the lower car seat anchors. Forward-facing seats and boosters fit readily, but installing a rear-facing infant seat on the passenger side will likely require scooting the front seat up.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.5
The hybrid doesn't cost much more than a non-hybrid, and in return you get better power and fuel economy. It'll actually pay for itself in gas savings during your loan or lease. Toyota's traditional warranty coverage is average, but the hybrid components are covered for eight years/100,000 miles. Free scheduled maintenance for two years/25,000 miles is generous.
Wildcard7.5
Still, its zippy electrically assisted acceleration, taut suspension and modest off-road capability make the RAV4 Hybrid a solid all-around driver. Toyota has mostly succeeded in taking the bland out of the RAV4.
Which RAV4 Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a slightly different trim-level setup from the standard model. There's no rugged Adventure trim, for example. Instead, the hybrid follows a standard progression from the well-equipped base LE model to the XLE and the XSE and then to the range-topping Limited.
All RAV4 Hybrid models come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor with a continuously variable automatic transmission. An additional electric motor is used to power the rear wheels in low-traction situations. The total system output is 219 horsepower.
The base LE trim comes pretty well stocked, with features including LED headlights, a variety of driver safety aids (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0), 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Apple and Android smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system.
The XLE generally adds more conveniences such as push-button start, proximity entry, upgraded upholstery, and more USB ports to keep passenger devices charged up.
The XSE brings a dash of performance with larger wheels and a sport-tuned suspension, along with items such as a power liftgate, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Finally, the top-end Limited lays on the style and luxuries with a navigation system and driver-seat memory settings among other items. Some of the features on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as part of optional packages.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- ride quality
- lights
- driving experience
- road noise
- climate control
- acceleration
- transmission
- towing
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- electrical system
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- doors
- safety
- visibility
- warranty
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- value
- sound system
- technology
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the 2020 limited: The dealer was reluctant to deal on the price because of demand for the hybrid. However, I did end up securing a couple of grand off the MSRP. So, I’ve had the vehicle for almost a month now, and driven it a lot. Gas mileage is very close to predicted. We drive a mix of in town and rural, as we live in the country. It appears we get around 39 mpg in our type of driving, although when we are in stop and go traffic, the mileage goes up. Comfort and ergonomics wise, the car is great, apart from the front passenger seat. it’s a limited, yet it comes with a manually adjustable passenger seat in the front! What?? The seat is too high for tall passengers, and there is no way to lower it. I’m disappointed in that. Otherwise the vehicle is excellent. The hybrid drive is seamless. I can only imagine the amount of research and development that went into not just the mechanical portions, but also the electronic side where load sharing, battery performance, engine performance etc was all decided and programmed. I am an engineer, and I’m very picky. I’ve had loaner hybrids and rental hybrids in the past and i can say that this iteration of the hybrid is simply excellent. All in all, I think this vehicle is great value for money, it performs well. Acceleration is very good. As I stated, MPG is right where I would expect it to be. If you want to drive like a Grandma, I’m sure you will get the EPA estimate or better. it does the job. Quality and fit and finish are very good. Just what I would expect from Toyota. Size is adequate for what the vehicle it built for. It replaced a Lexus RX, so just a little smaller, but good for the type of driving we do in it. Longer trips are fine, just a little smaller than we are used to driving in. I can highly recommend this vehicle. i don’t say that lightly.
After a few weeks with our 2020 RAV4 Hybrid - I’m still in shock that Toyota pulled off 41 real miles per gallon in a AWD (4x4) SUV. Keep in-mind this has the lines of a higher end SUV like a BMW and is not aerodynamic like a Prius, plus it’s a 4x4 with 219 HP. Most 4x4 SUV’s in this category get up to 25 mpg. In my real world city and highway testing, I managed 42 mpg average in echo mode. With practice (hypermiling), I think I can push it to 44 or 45 mpg. As for ride comfort and quality, all is excellent. The lane / radar assist cruise control works as expected, significantly reducing fatigue on longer drives. As long as there are lines on the road, the car auto drives on interstates and highways. The interior and exterior fit and finish, bells and whistles are super. We do wish it had a little more interior lighting in the storage compartments for nighttime, but we only bought the XLE trim. All trims come with the full auto drive and safety features. This new RAV4 is also super tight and feels great on all road surfaces. In my opinion the exterior looks more like that of a much higher priced BMW or Mercedes, but Toyota keeps the price reasonable and hit the ball out of the park with this amazing SUV. Now, I just need to pry it away from my wife’s grips. Happy car shopping, I hope this helped someone.
I have my RAV4 XSE since middle of October’19 and I love this newly redesigned styling and the new chassis platform. I also have a 2018 RAV4 and the ride quality of the ‘19 is GREATLY IMPROVED when comparing the 2018 vs. 2019. It’s brisk and smooth acceleration will put a smile on your face for a vehicle in this segment. Of course, there are others high end CUV out there...for me at this price point, it’s hard to beat the RAV4 Hybrid. I would love to get the Prime RAV4 coming around September/October this year. With close 40mpg on full electric and having the ability to re-charge while I am at work, not a drop of gasoline will be touch and I can still take it on a long weekend trip without range anxiety.
Ours is the 2020 Hybrid Limited. The handling is precise and sporty. Visibility is excellent. Seats and driving position are very good even for my 6'1" 235lb frame. Love the driving assistance features, lane centering eased my stress on a long night drive in the rain. LED headlights with auto dining are great. Headed, ventilated front seats are a plus. Storage space is convenient and ample. Only two complaints:all of the door switches should be lighted plus the overhead switches and the passenger seat should be powered on the Limited model. Overall though an excellent vehicle when you combine Toyota reliability!
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4 Hybrid
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,645
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,300
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,880
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,350
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RAV4 Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects and warns of potential front impacts, including one involving a pedestrian or cyclist, and automatically engages the brakes.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Monitors your blind spots for other vehicles, illuminating a warning signal on the outside mirrors.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- v
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is an appealing and efficient all-rounder that also offers excellent cargo space. The optional turbocharged 1.5-liter engine maxes out at 190 horsepower and at best returns 30 mpg combined, falling well short of the RAV4 Hybrid on both counts. That could all change with the forthcoming all-new CR-V Hybrid, however, due in early 2020. It's worth waiting to see how it matches up.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Kia Niro
The Kia Niro is a hybrid that gets even better fuel economy than the RAV4 Hybrid. It's also affordable and can be loaded with tons of features. But it's much smaller inside than the RAV4 and much less powerful. You can't get it with all-wheel drive either. The RAV4 Hybrid is more capable, but the Niro is a good alternative if you don't need the Toyota's size.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback has a high ground clearance and an excellent all-wheel-drive system that make it a natural choice for people who live with rough weather or spend time off-road. Subaru also offers a comprehensive set of safety features that might be the most advanced in the segment. But unless you opt for the six-cylinder engine, the Outback feels underpowered. And no matter what engine you pick, you won't see particularly good fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid:
- Newly added Android Auto smartphone integration
- Power driver's seat now standard on XLE Hybrid
- Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,350.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,645
- XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,300
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,880
- LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,350
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,350
- XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,300
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,645
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,880
What are the different models of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 Hybrid SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,633. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,005 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,005 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,628.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,438. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,229 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,229 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,209.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,744. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,181 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,181 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,563.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,150. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,430 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,430 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,720.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,820. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,704 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,704 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,116.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 8.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,578. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,576 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,576 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,002.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 6.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,464. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,645 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,645 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,819.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 7.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 232 new 2020 RAV4 Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,138 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,187 on a used or CPO 2020 RAV4 Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,381.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,424.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 XC90
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid