2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review

With the major changes handled in last year's full redesign, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid carries over with just a few choice refinements. Android Auto smartphone functionality finally joins the existing Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa systems, and that's definitely a welcome addition for Samsung, Pixel and other non-iPhone users. Several new standard features also appear throughout the lineup, including satellite radio (LE and XLE), a power-adjustable driver's seat (XLE) and a premium JBL sound system (Limited). These minor upgrades enhance the RAV4 Hybrid's already substantial appeal. Its comfortable and roomy cabin is solidly built and has sensibly located and easy-to-use controls. Another bonus: The RAV4's bundle of advanced driver safety aids — which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and, on everything except the base trim, blind-spot monitoring — is something that often costs extra on many competitive SUVs. But for most buyers, the RAV4 Hybrid's fuel efficiency is its main draw. Aside from returning 40 mpg combined, the RAV4's battery-assisted engine generates 219 horsepower, making it the most powerful RAV4 since its V6 engine was discontinued in 2012. The hybrid's dual-electric motor setup also turns the RAV4 into an all-wheel-drive SUV, which should be welcome news to drivers in wet-weather climates. For now, Toyota has largely cornered the small hybrid SUV market. But hybrid versions of the Honda CR-V and the new Ford Escape are coming out for 2020, and both look promising. Drivers who don't need as much passenger or cargo space can also consider the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid or the Kia Niro. Still, the RAV4 looms large here, and we actually like it more than the regular RAV4. It's a great choice for a hybrid SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The RAV4 Hybrid promises the comfort of a roomy interior and smooth ride with the practical benefits of large cargo space and impressive fuel savings. It delivers where it counts, but comes with small compromises to the driving experience and interior quality. It's versatile and still among only a handful of hybrid SUVs, but shares the regular RAV's shortcomings compared to other compact utes.

How does it drive? 7.0

Surprisingly swift acceleration, aided by the hybrid's electric power unit, makes the RAV4 Hybrid kind of fun to drive. There's always enough power ready for lively slingshots around traffic, and straight-line sprints are equally entertaining. Our test vehicle did 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds. That's more than one second quicker than the non-hybrid RAV4 and respectably quick for a small SUV.



Things are less amusing when stopping — the brakes feel mushy and devoid of much feedback — and the same can be said of the steering. Still, the XSE's sport-tuned suspension helps the hybrid stay planted and stable around turns. All RAV4 Hybrids have all-wheel drive. It's not meant for off-roading, but it will definitely help provide more traction on snowy and icy roads.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The RAV4 Hybrid can cover long and short distances in pleasant comfort. The XSE trim we tested handled rough patches and bumps with ease without feeling overly firm or harsh. As for the front seats, they are nicely sculpted and padded appropriately, but the seat bottoms begin to feel flat on longer drives. The passenger side's lack of adjustment can also make it difficult to find a comfortable position.



At highway speeds, the RAV4 is generally quiet. The exception is when you hit the gas for a burst of speed, at which point the engine sound gets rather coarse. The climate control system regulates temps quickly and distributes air well throughout the cabin.

How’s the interior? 8.0

It's easy to get in and out of the RAV4 Hybrid's front and back seats, and the roomy cabin gives four adults plenty of space to stretch out. The RAV4 doesn't feel claustrophobic, and there's good visibility in all directions. And while the rear seats are set low, the front seats are oddly high and can't be adjusted down. It can be an issue for taller drivers and front passengers.



Most controls are logically placed and easy to figure at a glance. Unfortunately, there's still a long reach to the touchscreen. The tuning knob and buttons on the passenger side of the screen require a reach to use.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Audio and navigation controls are easy to use thanks to a large tablet-style display, but the graphics look pretty dated. The tablet is nothing fancy, but it does the job. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard. It's a good thing too since Toyota's native Entune software remains clunky.



Voice commands can handle basic phone, audio and navigation functions but require deliberate verbal input. It pays to spend time training the system to learn your voice — or use Siri or Google Voice instead. The inclusion of advanced driver aids as standard equipment is a huge plus.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The RAV4's cargo hold is nearly the largest in its class, hybrid or otherwise, and the load floor is low and makes loading items easy. The battery pack doesn't consume valuable cargo space, and the RAV4 Hybrid offers the same luggage space (37.5 cubic feet) as its gas counterpart. Tie-down hooks and a 12-volt power outlet enhance the hybrid's utility.



A small center console and a handful of storage nooks offer space for most small personal items, although a nifty tray lined with rubber grip spanning the length of the dash makes a good spot to park phones and wallets. Parents with young kids will appreciate the RAV4. It's easy to locate and connect safety seats to the lower car seat anchors. Forward-facing seats and boosters fit readily, but installing a rear-facing infant seat on the passenger side will likely require scooting the front seat up.

How economical is it? 8.5

You'll have a hard time doing better than the RAV4 Hybrid's EPA rating of 40 mpg combined (41 city/38 highway). That's not only impressive in its own right, but it's also a full 10 mpg better than non-hybrid RAV4 models. We averaged 35.2 mpg during our test, and that was when driving with an often heavy foot. Drive a bit more deliberately and 40 mpg is within realistic reach.

Is it a good value? 8.5

The RAV4 Hybrid looks and feels well-built. Nice tactile touches abound, such as rubberized grips on dials and soft landings for elbows. The optional simulated leather upholstery is soft and pliable.



The hybrid doesn't cost much more than a non-hybrid, and in return you get better power and fuel economy. It'll actually pay for itself in gas savings during your loan or lease. Toyota's traditional warranty coverage is average, but the hybrid components are covered for eight years/100,000 miles. Free scheduled maintenance for two years/25,000 miles is generous.

Wildcard 7.5

The RAV4's most recent styling change gives it a tougher look, but there's only so much design aggression you can bake into a crossover. Much of the fun of stabbing the hybrid's throttle for a juicy burst of low-end punch is negated by its rubbery steering, numb braking and droning engine under high load.



Still, its zippy electrically assisted acceleration, taut suspension and modest off-road capability make the RAV4 Hybrid a solid all-around driver. Toyota has mostly succeeded in taking the bland out of the RAV4.

Which RAV4 Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Reasonably priced and equipped with a full roster of safety features, the XLE is an undeniable bargain. But we'd try to swing the XSE if we could. It's a big price jump, but you get a full spectrum of upgrades such as improved interior trim and an 8-inch infotainment screen to practicalities such as a power liftgate and ambient cabin lighting.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a slightly different trim-level setup from the standard model. There's no rugged Adventure trim, for example. Instead, the hybrid follows a standard progression from the well-equipped base LE model to the XLE and the XSE and then to the range-topping Limited.