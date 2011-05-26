Compare Cars Side By Side with Our Car Comparison Tool | Edmunds

Convertible | Coupe | Crossover | Hatchback | Hybrid/Electric | Minivan/Van| Sedan | SUV | Truck | Wagon
Compare The Most Popular Convertibles
Ford Mustang
Chevrolet Camaro
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Chevrolet Corvette
Compare The Most Popular Coupes
Honda Accord
Honda Civic
Ford Mustang
Dodge Challenger
Compare The Most Popular Crossovers
Honda CR-V
Toyota Highlander
Toyota RAV4
Mazda CX-5
Compare The Most Popular Hatchbacks
Toyota Prius
Subaru Impreza
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Honda Fit
Compare The Most Popular Hybrid/Electric Vehicles
Honda Civic
Toyota Highlander
Honda Accord Hybrid
Tesla Model 3
Compare The Most Popular Minivans/Vans
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Dodge Grand Caravan
Compare The Most Popular Sedans
Honda Accord
Honda Civic
Toyota Camry
BMW 3 Series
Honda CR-V
Jeep Wrangler
Toyota RAV4
Mazda CX-5
Compare The Most Popular Trucks
Ford F-150
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tundra
Ram 1500
Compare The Most Popular Wagons
Subaru Outback
BMW 3 Series
Kia Soul
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Edmunds.com lets you compare the most popular car models in ten different vehicle categories. The models listed in each segment are the most researched on Edmunds.com. Click on the links in each section to see a comparison chart of pricing, interior and exterior features, safety information, dimensions and more. The list of cars is updated monthly to always show you the most popular cars. Or choose your own cars now to compare cars quickly and see how your favorite model matches up to the competition.