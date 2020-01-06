2020 INFINITI QX80
What’s new
- A new infotainment system debuts
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard
- Edition 30 package celebrates Infiniti's 30 years in the U.S.
- Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engine delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
- Commendable handling and braking for a big SUV
- Interior technology and design lag behind luxury competition
- Engine is thirstier than others in the class
- Optional 22-inch wheels can make for a poor ride
2020 INFINITI QX80 Review
The 2020 Infiniti QX80 provides plenty of SUV capability along with a high-end luxury experience. A three-row, body-on-frame SUV that's powered by a big V8, the QX80 can tow as much as 8,500 pounds. Even at the base trim level, it's full of luxury features and high-tech safety equipment. There's seating for seven passengers (eight if you add the optional second-row bench) and plenty of cargo space.
On the inside, the QX80 is relatively well-equipped, with standard features such as leather upholstery, a 360-degree parking camera, and a heated steering wheel. For 2020, it gets even more equipment in the form of a new two-screen infotainment system on the center console. This new system adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the mix and eliminates several of the hard-to-see buttons on the dashboard.
Unfortunately for the QX80, it doesn't feel very modern or special. Even with the addition of the new infotainment system, the interior looks dated, with controls and soft-touch surfaces that can't match the quality provided by German rivals like Audi and BMW. And the tech, while updated, still uses low-resolution screens that can't justify the QX80's big price tag. As a package, the 2020 Infiniti QX80 is competent, but there are several segment leaders that have it beat, especially for the price.
Which QX80 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI QX80 models
The 2020 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that provides seating for seven passengers, or eight passengers if you add the optional second-row bench seat. It's offered in two trim levels: Luxe and Limited. Both are powered by a 5.6-liter V8 (400 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed automatic. The Luxe offers a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, while the Limited is 4WD-only.
Standard features on the Luxe include LED headlights, a power liftgate, heated power front seats, tri-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree parking camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a heated steering wheel, navigation, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system.
Most of the QX80 add-ons come in the form of packages. The ProAssist package bundles adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure mitigation. The Theater package adds a rear-seat entertainment system with two 8-inch monitors, and the Sensory package brings a 17-speaker Bose audio system, quilted-leather surfaces, an air purification system, and heated second-row seats.
The ProActive package adds hydraulic body roll control, speed-sensitive steering, adaptive and auto-leveling headlights, and a rearview mirror that can also function as a live-view rear camera. The Edition 30 package adds some special exterior touches such as a dark-chrome grille, special badges, and unique interior kickplates.
In the QX80 Limited trim, all the above optional packages and four-wheel drive are standard. It also enjoys its own selection of paint, exterior styling differences, and interior leather and trim colors.
Most helpful consumer reviews
One month into purchasing the Infiniti I have no problems other than my gas mileage. The tank seems smaller(more frequent fill ups) than my previous MB GL450. The visibility is superior and no complaints for space in the cabin. All of the controls are very user friendly and easy to navigate. I'm definitely looking forward to establishing reliability in the years to come.
I have had the 2011 original model, and recently upgraded to 2020 facelifted model. This is not a high tech car like the audi q7, but it's spacious, comfortable and reliable and that's all I need.
This suv is very luxurious and really nice inside, but it is based on a 10 year old platform. That being said it feels somewhat cheap and not much different from a Nissan. I only had this car for a weekend as a rental, and don’t get me wrong, it’s very comfortable, but in the long run I would not love it. Even though I had the base model Luxe, I was surprised at some features it lacked. Some include air conditioned seats, heated rear seats, an entertainment system, and a pretty standard audio system. I am being a little nit picky, but a $70,000 suv should have more than it does. My 2007 Acura has better sound, and you could get air conditioned seats on a Tahoe ten years ago. Overall, I like the QX80, but there are some areas it could be improved. You may as well save $30k and get an armada instead.
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$69,850
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$66,750
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$91,450
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX80 safety features:
- Distance Control Assist
- Works like adaptive cruise control but only brakes as you approach a vehicle. The driver retains control of the acceleration pedal.
- Around View Monitor
- Stitches together views from the front, rear and side cameras to make a 360-degree top view of the entire car.
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can notify owners of a stolen vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
Infiniti QX80 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX80 vs. Audi Q7
Since it isn't a body-on-frame SUV, the Audi Q7 can't tow anywhere near what the QX80 can, but it's definitely worth a look. The Q7 is both comfortable on the highway and secure when driving around turns. It's also feature-packed and more modern than the QX80. But you do give up a bit of space inside the Audi. Squeezing adults in the third row will be hard.
Infiniti QX80 vs. GMC Yukon
The Yukon is also a bit smaller than the QX80, but only by a little bit. The Yukon is based on the same underpinnings that make the GMC Sierra 1500 so it's nearly as capable as a pickup truck. And if you want some extra trunk space, you can always go with the Yukon XL.
Infiniti QX80 vs. BMW X7
The X7 is an intriguing pick for a luxury SUV. The X7 is big, capable and highly luxurious, and it's priced close to the QX80. Both vehicles are packed with high-end features, but the X7 is decidedly more upscale, with better-quality materials, a quieter interior and more driver aids. The Infiniti can tow more, but if that's not on your list of must-haves, the X7 is definitely the better choice.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX80 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI QX80?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI QX80:
- A new infotainment system debuts
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard
- Edition 30 package celebrates Infiniti's 30 years in the U.S.
- Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010
Is the INFINITI QX80 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI QX80 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI QX80?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI QX80 is the 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,750.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $69,850
- LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $66,750
- LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $91,450
What are the different models of INFINITI QX80?
