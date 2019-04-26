Skip to main content

August 5th, 2024

Luxury SUVs combine elegance with practicality, offering sophisticated interiors, advanced safety features, and ample space. These vehicles also provide a premium driving experience, ensuring comfort and convenience while delivering top-notch performance, upper-crust materials, and build quality and reliability.

We know the search for the perfect luxury SUV can seem daunting. Dozens are on sale today, ranging from pint-sized crossovers to new EV variants that are popping up in the market to leather-lined, truck-based behemoths. That's why we've whittled down the list to the best luxury SUVs according to our hundreds of hours of driving, testing and comprehensive evaluation.

Best Small Luxury SUVs

  1. Price:
    $47,050-$59,650
    Fuel economy:
    20-24 combined mpg
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.3 out of 10

    2025 Genesis GV70

    It only took Genesis a few years to find its footing and produce a knockout vehicle in the form of the GV70. It's a high performer across the board and presents unmatched value in the small luxury SUV class.
  2. Price:
    $48,600-$66,100
    Fuel economy:
    21-28 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.0 out of 10

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    The GLC is one of our favorite small luxury SUVs. It offers smooth and efficient power, a classy interior, and plenty of helpful technology features. The latest GLC has also gotten more expensive, however, and some competing SUVs provide better value.
  3. Price:
    $45,700-$55,500
    Fuel economy:
    23 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.9 out of 10

    2024 Acura RDX

  4. Price:
    $58,275-$93,675
    Fuel economy:
    17-24 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.8 out of 10

    2024 Jaguar F-Pace

  5. Price:
    $47,895-$62,895
    Fuel economy:
    23-25 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.8 out of 10

    2024 BMW X3

    The BMW X3 doesn't stand out for any particular trait but makes for a capable all-rounder. It's comfortable and enjoyable to drive, but the interior is on the conservative side, and there are some frustrating quirks to the tech features.
Best Midsize Luxury SUVs

  1. Price:
    $63,800-$128,850
    Fuel economy:
    16-24 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.3 out of 10

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

    The Mercedes GLE is one of the best luxury SUVs on sale today. It brings the heat with a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality, helpful technology features and a diverse lineup of engines.
  2. Price:
    $86,695-$158,995
    Fuel economy:
    N/A
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2024 Porsche Cayenne

    The Cayenne is an athlete among luxury SUVs, and its comprehensive lineup ranges from a green-cred plug-in hybrid to a sports-car-beating all-star with a turbo V8. It's an intriguing choice for shoppers whose life circumstances preclude a 911.
  3. Price:
    $59,050-$83,100
    Fuel economy:
    20-22 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.9 out of 10

    2024 Genesis GV80

    The GV80 offers bucket loads of amenities, enviable ride comfort, and striking design at a price that undercuts the stalwarts from Germany. The GV80 stakes its claim as an excellent all-around SUV upon its introduction – an impressive feat indeed.
  4. Price:
    $90,950-$130,200
    Fuel economy:
    16-20 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.8 out of 10

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

  5. Price:
    $74,895-$82,995
    Fuel economy:
    19 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.8 out of 10

    2024 Audi Q8

    The Audi Q8 features muscular styling, solid interior build quality, and pleasing handling and performance. Only a few compromises in terms of practicality and ease of use keep it from being the overall favorite in the class.
Best Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUVs

  1. Price:
    $64,250-$81,250
    Fuel economy:
    17 combined mpg
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2024 Lexus GX

  2. Price:
    $61,695-$79,095
    Fuel economy:
    20-22 combined mpg
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2025 Audi Q7

  3. Price:
    $52,250-$76,300
    Fuel economy:
    N/A
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2025 Acura MDX

    The Acura MDX is a pragmatic choice, with a standard third-row seat and generous feature content at an attractive price. There are more luxurious and sportier options, but the MDX does just about everything well.
  4. Price:
    $54,735-$82,120
    Fuel economy:
    20-21 combined mpg
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.7 out of 10

    2024 Lincoln Aviator

    The new Aviator could be a prime pick for a three-row luxury SUV. Its distinctive styling, upscale interior and available hybrid model are big improvements compared to Lincoln SUVs of the recent past.
  5. Price:
    $61,250-$80,650
    Fuel economy:
    19-21 combined mpg
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.6 out of 10

    2024 Land Rover Discovery

    The Land Rover Discovery stands out with its luxurious interior and above-average off-road performance. A difficult-to-access third-row seat and bus-like driving position are the Disco's main drawbacks.
Best Full-Size Luxury SUVs

  1. Price:
    $88,150-$147,000
    Fuel economy:
    16-21 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.6 out of 10

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

  2. Price:
    $85,260-$115,990
    Fuel economy:
    18 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.4 out of 10

    2024 Lincoln Navigator

    The Navigator is built to impress, from its incredible tow rating to its plush interior, expansive cargo space, and full suite of modern technology features. This is a very convincing luxury ride.
  3. Price:
    $84,675-$112,075
    Fuel economy:
    18-22 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2025 BMW X7

    BMW's biggest SUV, this three-row X7 strikes an optimal balance of luxury, performance and refinement that should please shoppers, drivers and passengers alike.
  4. Price:
    $83,890-$154,290
    Fuel economy:
    13-23 mpg combined
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.0 out of 10

    2024 Cadillac Escalade

  5. Price:
    $71,175-$102,375
    Fuel economy:
    N/A
    Edmunds Rating:
    7.9 out of 10

    2024 Land Rover Defender 130

Note: Check out our Edmunds EV Range Leaderboard for a complete rundown on all EV ranges.

Best Electric Luxury SUVs

  1. Price:
    $88,425-$112,675
    Edmunds Tested EV Range:
    377 miles
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.4 out of 10

    2025 BMW iX

    The all-electric iX is spacious, comfortable, surprisingly efficient and ridiculously agile for its size. If you can get past its polarizing design, you may just fall in love with this electric BMW.
  2. Price:
    $67,800
    Edmunds Tested EV Range:
    255 miles
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.4 out of 10

    2024 Genesis GV70

    The electrified version of the Genesis GV70 compromises little and presents major gains in acceleration and smoothness compared to its gasoline-burning counterpart. Its lackluster range aside, the electric GV70 resets the bar on what a luxury SUV can be.
  3. Price:
    $44,380-$52,880
    Edmunds Tested EV Range:
    318 miles
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2024 Tesla Model Y

  4. Price:
    $76,700-$100,800
    Edmunds Tested EV Range:
    330 miles
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2024 Rivian R1S

    There are plenty of off-road-capable SUVs, three-row SUVs and even electric SUVs, but there's nothing that shines in all three areas like the Rivian R1S. It's quick on the street and capable on a trail.
  5. Price:
    $79,050-$110,450
    Edmunds Tested EV Range:
    345 miles
    Edmunds Rating:
    8.1 out of 10

    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 &mdash; Best Luxury Compact SUVs

This race was a lot of fun for us. Not only for the obvious reasons (hello, fast!) but because it gave us a chance to talk about sound, exteriors, and different ways the manufacturers approach performance, such as launch control settings and drive modes.
by Jodi Tourkow

FAQs

