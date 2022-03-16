What is the Taycan?

If there was a more hotly anticipated vehicle released in 2020, well, there wasn't. Even though the Taycan was Porsche's first fully electric vehicle, it was clear the company had done its homework. Blending comfort with a tech-forward interior and all the legendary performance Porsche is famous for, the Taycan quickly earned the respect of enthusiasts worldwide.

Initially, the EPA's range rating was less than stellar, but in Edmunds' real-world EV-range testing, the Taycan surpassed the EPA's estimate of 203 miles by a wide margin, clocking 323 miles in its 4S trim. In any one of its five currently available trim levels, the Taycan is a masterclass on modern EV performance. And, as is true with all Porsches, personalization is limited by only your creativity or, more likely, your checkbook.

In 2022, the Taycan received a few new features and upgrades. Chief among them was the introduction of the now de rigueur Porsche trim level, the GTS. A new Remote Park Assist option (to remotely park the vehicle from outside the vehicle) as well as the addition of Android Auto smartphone compatibility. For those reasons, we think the Taycan might not have any major changes in store for 2023.