Best Hybrid SUVs

The Top-Rated Hybrid SUVs for 2021
February 2nd, 2021
Best Hybrid SUVs and Crossovers for 2021

On paper, a hybrid SUV sounds ideal. A car with a roomy interior, SUV versatility and fuel-thrifty ways? Sign us up.

The reality is a bit more complicated. Since SUVs sit higher off the ground, they create more aerodynamic drag than sleek hybrid hatchbacks like the Toyota Prius that can achieve 50 mpg. Finding space for a hybrid battery pack, especially in an SUV that also needs to offer all-wheel drive, presents an additional challenge for automakers. Rear-seat and cargo space often suffer as a result. And while interest in hybrids tends to rise along with fuel prices, regular crossovers generally tend to offer a more affordable alternative without sacrificing much fuel efficiency.

Accordingly, there are only a few good picks among mainstream models that start at less than $40,000, and only a handful more at the luxury level. But whether you're looking for maximum fuel efficiency with simple utility or something with more style and cachet, we've brought together today's best hybrid SUVs in one place, along with our insightful reviews to help you decide the right fit.

Our editors have compiled robust ratings and reviews for today's crop of hybrid SUVs. We've put these hybrid SUVs through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors. Our analysis dives deep into trim levels, pricing, features, mpg, safety, interior design, and driving and performance. And we pay attention to all the ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors can help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

About Mainstream Hybrid SUVs

Among SUVs, hybrid technology is no longer limited to premium models. Still, SUVs present unique challenges for fitting and packaging hybrid components such as battery packs and cooling systems, especially in an all-wheel-drive configuration. It's a key reason why so few good affordable choices exist, although this is changing rapidly as big names like Honda and Toyota get serious about building reasonably priced hybrid SUVs.

About Luxury Hybrid SUVs

Moving up to the luxury class of hybrid SUVs brings a wider selection. These models adapt hybrid systems to popular platforms, offering all the luxury goodness of the gas-only SUVs — typically including leather upholstery, heated seats, and advanced infotainment and driver safety aids — with the benefit of increased fuel efficiency. Some even offer three-row seating.

On the downside, hybrid models often cost thousands of dollars more than their gas-only counterparts, which might not prove cost-effective in the long run for some buyers. And don't expect a luxury hybrid SUV to tow as much as non-hybrids; the systems typically can't handle the stress of pulling large loads. Nonetheless, if you're comfortable paying luxury prices, know that you'll have access to the best hybrid SUVs on the market.

About Hybrid SUVs With 3rd Rows

Hybrid components such as batteries and cooling arrays consume a lot of space under the car, so it's remarkable when designers and engineers develop systems that don't compromise interior packaging. The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid and the Lexus RX 450hL are case studies in how to do it right. Both seat seven passengers, making them ideal for larger families that require a fuel-efficient solution.

Best Hybrid SUVs - Mainstream

Starting price (including destination fee):
$28,850
Fuel economy:
40-41 mpg combined

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$31,735
Fuel economy:
38 mpg combined

2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$29,825
Fuel economy:
40 mpg combined

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$33,645
Fuel economy:
39 mpg combined

2021 Toyota Venza

Compare Mainstream Hybrid SUVs

Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs

Starting price (including destination fee):
$53,895
Fuel economy (gas only):
27 mpg

2020 Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$41,185
Fuel economy:
31 mpg combined

2021 Lexus NX 300h

Starting price (including destination fee):
$70,165
Fuel economy (gas only):
23 mpg combined

2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$50,595
Fuel economy (gas only):
24 mpg combined

2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e

Compare Luxury Hybrid SUVs

Hybrid SUVs With 3rd Rows

Starting price (including destination fee):
$53,895
Fuel economy:
27 mpg combined

2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$51,535
Fuel economy:
29 mpg combined

2020 Lexus RX 450hL

Starting price (including destination fee):
$39,585
Fuel economy:
35-36 mpg combined

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Starting price (including destination fee):
$64,545
Fuel economy (gas only):
27 mpg combined

2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge

Compare Hybrid SUVs with 3rd Rows

Pros and Cons of Hybrid SUVs

Given consumers' preference for crossovers and SUVs today, it makes sense that there would be similar interest in hybrid versions of these versatile vehicles. Conventional hybrid SUVs return excellent fuel economy, especially in city driving, while offering plenty of room for other passengers and cargo.

Plug-in hybrid SUVs go a step further by allowing drivers to top up the battery whenever they're near a charger, making it possible for those with short commutes to travel almost entirely without gas. Depending on where you live, there may also be tax incentives for buying a hybrid or plug-in hybrid SUV, reducing the cost to you. With fewer tailpipe emissions, you also help keep your community's air cleaner.

On the other hand, hybrid battery packs eventually need replacing, which can be a big expense. Hybrid SUVs are also generally at their least efficient when cruising at high speeds, so if you spend a lot of time driving on open roads where the speed limit is 65 mph or higher, you won't see maximal mileage benefits. Furthermore, hybrid SUVs tend to come with a price premium over their non-hybrid competitors, which could very well offset your savings on gas.

Hybrid vs. Plug-In Hybrid

Conventional hybrids are primarily powered by a gasoline engine and aided by an electric motor in certain driving conditions, such as low-speed city driving (which, depending on speed, can be done solely on electric power) or to help boost a surge of acceleration. Nearly all hybrids can self-charge the electric battery through engine power (similar to a generator) or during braking when the kinetic energy generated can be converted to energy stored in the battery pack.

Plug-in hybrids take this a step further by offering a connection that allows the battery pack to be charged from an electrical outlet, either from a standard household-style outlet or from the faster Level 2 and DC fast-charging connections. Recharging the battery this way typically allows the car to travel a short distance on electricity alone, often between 10 and 20 miles, before the gasoline engine kicks in.

Choosing the Right Hybrid SUV for You

Shopping for the hybrid SUV that best suits your needs is a bit like hunting for unicorns. Even the best choices come with certain compromises. There's also the cost-value equation. Put simply, many hybrid SUVs don't deliver significant fuel savings compared to their gas-only counterparts.

But a hybrid SUV can make sense if your driving is limited to short commutes punctuated by stop-and-go traffic, especially if you opt for a plug-in hybrid that offers a cache of electric-only miles. Manage it correctly and you can do much of your driving without ever dipping into the gasoline engine. While hybrid SUVs come with some challenges, they can also be a great fit for many drivers.

