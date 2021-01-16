Best Hybrid SUVs and Crossovers for 2021

On paper, a hybrid SUV sounds ideal. A car with a roomy interior, SUV versatility and fuel-thrifty ways? Sign us up.

The reality is a bit more complicated. Since SUVs sit higher off the ground, they create more aerodynamic drag than sleek hybrid hatchbacks like the Toyota Prius that can achieve 50 mpg. Finding space for a hybrid battery pack, especially in an SUV that also needs to offer all-wheel drive, presents an additional challenge for automakers. Rear-seat and cargo space often suffer as a result. And while interest in hybrids tends to rise along with fuel prices, regular crossovers generally tend to offer a more affordable alternative without sacrificing much fuel efficiency.

Accordingly, there are only a few good picks among mainstream models that start at less than $40,000, and only a handful more at the luxury level. But whether you're looking for maximum fuel efficiency with simple utility or something with more style and cachet, we've brought together today's best hybrid SUVs in one place, along with our insightful reviews to help you decide the right fit.

Our editors have compiled robust ratings and reviews for today's crop of hybrid SUVs. We've put these hybrid SUVs through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors. Our analysis dives deep into trim levels, pricing, features, mpg, safety, interior design, and driving and performance. And we pay attention to all the ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors can help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

About Mainstream Hybrid SUVs

Among SUVs, hybrid technology is no longer limited to premium models. Still, SUVs present unique challenges for fitting and packaging hybrid components such as battery packs and cooling systems, especially in an all-wheel-drive configuration. It's a key reason why so few good affordable choices exist, although this is changing rapidly as big names like Honda and Toyota get serious about building reasonably priced hybrid SUVs.

About Luxury Hybrid SUVs

Moving up to the luxury class of hybrid SUVs brings a wider selection. These models adapt hybrid systems to popular platforms, offering all the luxury goodness of the gas-only SUVs — typically including leather upholstery, heated seats, and advanced infotainment and driver safety aids — with the benefit of increased fuel efficiency. Some even offer three-row seating.

On the downside, hybrid models often cost thousands of dollars more than their gas-only counterparts, which might not prove cost-effective in the long run for some buyers. And don't expect a luxury hybrid SUV to tow as much as non-hybrids; the systems typically can't handle the stress of pulling large loads. Nonetheless, if you're comfortable paying luxury prices, know that you'll have access to the best hybrid SUVs on the market.

About Hybrid SUVs With 3rd Rows

Hybrid components such as batteries and cooling arrays consume a lot of space under the car, so it's remarkable when designers and engineers develop systems that don't compromise interior packaging. The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid and the Lexus RX 450hL are case studies in how to do it right. Both seat seven passengers, making them ideal for larger families that require a fuel-efficient solution.