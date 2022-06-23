Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. 2023 Kia Rio

2023 Kia Rio

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $18,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale
ad labelAd
4 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Kia Rio
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

Related 2023 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates