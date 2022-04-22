What is the Maxima?

The Nissan Maxima is a sedan that occupies a surprisingly niche spot in the automotive marketplace. It's roughly the same length and width as the midsize Nissan Altima, but its V6 powertrain, high-class interior and elevated price tag are more akin to what you'd find in a large sedan like the Toyota Avalon. Thus, the Maxima is much more expensive and thirstier than rivals with a similar amount of interior space, without offering the cavernous cabin of similarly priced competitors.

It's unlikely to appeal to practical shoppers, but buyers looking for a fun-to-drive four-door might find it in the Maxima. The six-cylinder engine is quite responsive, and it's well-matched to the continuously variable automatic transmission. The Nissan feels lighter on its feet than other midsize sedans, making it a capable partner on twisty mountain roads. Provided you don't go with the SR model (it includes a unique sport-tuned suspension), the Maxima is also quite comfortable on the road as well.

But we can't ignore the drawbacks noted above, or the Maxima's outdated infotainment system and a roofline that cuts into rear headroom. Given the declining popularity of sedans in general and the existence of Nissan's far more popular Altima, we don't expect any major updates to the Maxima until it finally shuffles off this mortal coil. That means it's probably not worth waiting around for a 2023 model. If you're in the market for a Maxima now, make sure to check out the 2022 Nissan Maxima currently on sale.