What is the Stinger?

The Kia Stinger has been one of the most surprising vehicles released over the last half-decade. Seemingly out of nowhere, Kia introduced a midsize sedan/hatchback with rear-wheel drive and a pair of spunky turbocharged engines. In our eyes, it's one of the best vehicles on the road — a fun-to-drive four-door with the DNA of a German sport sedan and a price tag that rivals a Honda Accord.

We've heard rumblings that the Stinger is not long for this world. Despite a nicely trimmed interior and thrilling driving dynamics, it's a fairly niche vehicle in a world that either prefers family-friendly crossovers or sedans that are more practical than the Stinger. Given customer tastes, it's unsurprising that the Stinger is the lowest-selling model in Kia's lineup. We think that if you're even thinking about adding a Stinger to your driveway, do it with a 2022 Kia Stinger soon. We don't think you'll have long before this high-octane Kia shuffles off this mortal coil.