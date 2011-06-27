Skip to main content
2023 BMW X2

MSRP range: $36,600 - $38,600
Total MSRP$37,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$37,595
FAQ

Is the BMW X2 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 X2 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X2 has 21.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X2. Learn more

Is the BMW X2 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X2 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X2. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X2's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 BMW X2 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW X2 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 X2 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW X2?

The least-expensive 2023 BMW X2 is the 2023 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,600.

Other versions include:

  • sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,600
  • xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,600
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X2?

If you're interested in the BMW X2, the next question is, which X2 model is right for you? X2 variants include sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X2 models, check out Edmunds' Features & Specs page.
2023 BMW X2 Overview

The 2023 BMW X2 is offered in the following submodels: X2 SUV. Available styles include sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). The 2023 BMW X2 comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 BMW X2 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 BMW X2?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 BMW X2 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 X2.

What's a good price for a New 2023 BMW X2?

2023 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2023 BMW X2 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

What is the MPG of a 2023 BMW X2?

2023 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)

2023 BMW X2 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length172.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height60.1 in.
Curb Weight3519 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 BMW X2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

