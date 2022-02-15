  1. Home
2023 Ford Edge

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $36,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected
  • Part of the second Edge generation introduced for 2015
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 10 Colors
  • 5 Trims
