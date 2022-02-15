What is the Ford Edge?

Adding a little spice to the often-bland world of crossovers, the Ford Edge is a midsize SUV that isn't afraid to take a risk or two. Sure, it's a comfortable and spacious five-seater. But the Edge also has aggressive styling, all-wheel drive and an available 12-inch touchscreen — all of which comes standard. And then there's the performance ST variant packing a 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. So, yes, there's a little more to the Edge than most midsize SUVs.

But that boldness doesn't come without compromises. The Edge faces some challenges due to the flashy exterior design that cuts into rear passenger space and hampers outward visibility. It also risks fading into the background against bolder competitors that simply ooze personality, such as the Subaru Outback and Jeep Grand Cherokee. There's also the all-around versatility of the top-ranked Honda Passport and the style and space of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Ford made a few key adjustments to the Edge in 2022 — such as the aforementioned standard all-wheel drive and 12-inch screen and the addition of an available off-road Adventure package — and we're not expecting any major changes to make their way into the 2023 model.

Several reports indicate that Ford could soon decide to discontinue the Edge. Such a decision would make room for increased production of fully electric SUVs destined to hit the market in the near future. The Ford Edge remains a sophisticated crossover, with a sporty demeanor that stands out in the class — even if its days look to be numbered.