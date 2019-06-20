2020 Volvo XC40
What’s new
- Leather upholstery replaced by a cloth and faux-leather combo on base trim
- More standard features for the R-Design and Inscription trims
- Part of the first XC40 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Pleasing interior with premium materials
- Clever small-item storage and cargo solutions
- Plenty of standard and available safety features
- Steep learning curve for touchscreen interface
- Cargo area is small for the class
2020 Volvo XC40 Review
Many automakers view smaller crossover SUVs as the next big growth opportunity. Luxury nameplates are no exception; nearly every high-end manufacturer produces at least one subcompact SUV. The Volvo XC40 is one of the newest; introduced just last year, the XC40 offers many of the qualities Volvo is known for but does so in a smaller and more affordable package.
Despite being the least expensive SUV in Volvo's lineup, cost-cutting measures are kept to a minimum. The XC40's large central touchscreen, digital instrument panel and floating air vents are nearly identical to Volvo's pricier offerings, while a robust set of driver aids keeps driver and passengers safe. In short, it's everything you would expect from a small Volvo.
Of course, the XC40 doesn't have as much passenger and cargo room as its siblings, and the interior isn't quite as nice. We also have some concerns with the lack of front-seat comfort and the difficult-to-use nature of the infotainment system. But on the whole, the XC40 is more enjoyable to drive than many of its rivals and, in many ways, represents a better value.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
As for handling, the XC40 feels a little top-heavy and surprisingly soft when maneuvering at speed. The compliance helps smooth out small bumps, but big bumps and undulations really make the XC40 move around. The Infiniti QX30 and the BMW X1 feel more nimble yet better tied down.
How comfortable is it?7.5
At highway speeds, there's a layer of consistent road noise as well as faintly detectable wind noise. You'll hear the turbo spool up regularly if you don't have any audio playing, and the engine note isn't particularly unpleasant. This cabin is not especially quiet, though it's not far off most others in this class.
How’s the interior?7.5
Otherwise, the XC40's interior is quite nice. It's easy to get into and out of the relatively roomy cabin, and there's enough legroom in the back for folks of an average height. There's good visibility all around, and the large windows in the rear corners help reduce blind spots.
How’s the tech?8.0
The integrated voice controls work well, though you can switch to Siri or Google when your phone is connected. There are lots of advanced driving systems here, and most work well. The exception is forward collision warning, which registered several false positives in our testing and cannot be turned off.
How’s the storage?7.5
Using your XC40 for kid duty? The anchors are cleanly located under flip doors, but they're buried a little deep for comfortable access. You might have the best chance of fitting a bulky rear-facing seat in this car compared to most others in the class, but it'll still be a tight fit.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Basic and powertrain warranties are slightly longer than what you'll get from some other competing SUVs. You also get decent free maintenance and roadside assistance coverage.
Wildcard8.5
It has tons of personality, though. Volvo has been on a winning streak since the redesigned XC90 hit the streets, and that Scandinavian elegance has thankfully trickled all the way down to the XC40. The XC40 didn't quite wow us the way the XC60 did, but it is still one of the standouts in the class.
Which XC40 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo XC40 models
The 2020 Volvo XC40 is a compact luxury crossover with seating for five. Three trim levels are available: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. The Momentum comes respectably equipped with luxury and safety features. Upgrading to the R-Design costs a bit more and adds exterior styling enhancements and additional luxury features, while the Inscription trades the R-Design's sporty upgrades for even more amenities. Each trim is also available with several features packages and stand-alone options.
The XC40 is sold with two powertrains, both using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The front-wheel-drive T4 produces 187 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the all-wheel-drive T5 boosts output to 248 hp and 258 lb-ft.
Selecting either powertrain in the Momentum configuration equips the XC40 with features such as 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, keyless ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, and cloth and faux-leather upholstery.
Also included are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and an eight-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include lane departure warning and mitigation and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
There are two primary option packages for the Momentum: Convenience and Premium. Go with the Convenience package to get features such as dual-zone climate control and an adjustable cargo load floor. The Premium package adds a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a wireless charging pad, and a blind-spot monitor.
The R-Design trim includes both of the above packages, plus larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery with faux-suede inserts, and a navigation system. The luxe Inscription starts with the Momentum plus Convenience and Premium packages. From there, it adds unique wheels, leather upholstery, wood trim, and some of the R-Design's luxury features.
Other options to be on the lookout for include the Advanced package (more safety features, including adaptive cruise control) and the Momentum-only Multimedia package (adds navigation and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo XC40.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- safety
- comfort
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- driving experience
- engine
- ride quality
- interior
- seats
- visibility
- value
- lights
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
We’ve owned our fair share of cars (Jeep Grand Cherokee, VW GTI and Sportwagen, BMW 3 series and more) but this one takes the cake. Our Jeep was 11 yrs old and it was time to replace it. We liked the XC90, but felt a little guilty about it since we live in the city and didn’t really need all that space 99% of the time. If we did, it would be for a long road trip and then we wouldn’t want that mileage on our car anyway. The XC60 was nice, but we really clicked with the XC40 because unlike other companies, the XC40 doesn’t feel any less nice than the 60, just more compact. It doesn’t have as many features, but it wasn’t anything we needed. Driving - It drives more like a GTI (very sporty) but a lot less bumpy. Roads in Brooklyn can be really beat up. Initially when we saw a pothole, we’d cringe waiting for the bump to jostle us (as it did in the GTI) but it feels somehow very smooth and still stiff and connected to the road. We got the Polestar too and it just adds a little more sportiness without sacrifice and with the additional torque in the mid-range. We really love it, more so than the 3 series even, and my wife and I are now constantly arguing who’s turn it is to drive. Safety - All cars are not created equal and the safety in this car is incredible. You have to realize that Volvo prioritizes safety beyond requirements and other manufacturers, and if you research it you’ll see that they do not skimp on anything. In government crash testing, the front passenger is not treated to the same scrutiny as the driver, but Volvo ensures it is as safe as can be. City safety is also incredible and with bikers, pedestrians, cabs, etc. it really gives us a piece of mind. Technology - Volvo uses a tablet-like setup. I do wish it had a few more physical buttons for the climate control. However, despite the learning curve, we found the infotainment to be relatively easy to use after a few days. After that initial learning curve, you realize that you have an ability to really customize a lot and we really like it. I rated it 4 stars because of that initial learning curve, but it’s not far off from being great. Features - First thing you notice is that Volvo put thought into everything from the materials, to storage and the designs. Feels like a much more expensive car. The panoramic moonroof, the materials, seat cushion extensions, 8 way front seats (both!) and lighting options are just scratching the surface. I also love that with the two keys we use, the car knows when it’s me or my wife and remembers our preferences for the seat, mirrors, and more. Comfort - The front seats are great and the seat cushion extension is great for my 6’ 2” frame. The backseat is good, but it is a small car and that’s probably where I find it a little lacking as it is a fixed seat and a little short for someone 6’2” (then again, I’m rarely in the back). I really wish you could move or recline the seat. Not a deal breaker, but would be nice. The look - We love the R-design look for its sporty yet elegant look. The 19” wheels look fantastic and the gray with blue tinge exterior (new color) against the black top make it eye-catching against the boring crowd. People always stare at it and the first time we parked it after the dealership someone made a comment about it being a beautiful car. It’s definitely a head turner. On the inside, I do wish we could opt for lighter cabin materials, which you cannot do in the R-design, but we overlook it because of the huge moonroof, great seats and plenty of light in the spacious cabin. Overall - We’d highly recommend this car if you’re looking for something practical and sporty with great features, storage and the right amount of luxury. The price can tick up quickly, but nothing else checks almost all the boxes in such a wonderful package that gets you excited to drive it every time while knowing you’re safe. We’re very happy.
We purchased our 2019 Volvo XC40 through the overseas delivery program that Volvo offers. A fantastic program you should explore but that is not part of this review. We drove the car 3000 miles in Sweden and Norway during our trip and are now waiting for the car to be delivered to our dealer in Colorado. During those 3000 miles, the car functioned perfectly. All systems no problems. The car is reasonably quiet. Very responsive. Interior appointments are luxury level in my view since I am moving up from a Subaru Forester 2014, and the little touches to details are excellent. The bag hug on the glove box, the many little cubbies, the drawer under the driver's seat, the trash basket in the center armrest is the best. Storage behind the back seat is smaller than in the Subaru but very adequate. The way the area is configured in our model is perfect. There are several configuration options and you need to look at Volvo's site to check it out. You will love it. We got over 30 miles to the gallon (US) of gas and that was fine for me. Seats are very comfortable both front and back. The computer is similar to the one in Tesla in terms of the screen and a computer like operation style. Once I adjusted I started to get more comfortable with it. The safety features are numerous and I still need to learn more but the parking assist, the highway driving assistant, and the 360-degree camera are super. We are very pleased with the car and it is certainly a major upgrade from our Subaru which we also enjoyed.
Extremely powerful performance from engine and transmission. Reasonable handling. Excellent ride for it size. Seats are comfortable for a 2 hour trip, we had no opportunity to take on longer jaunts. Great mileage, but with premium gas. Those who complain about fuel efficiency should realize that there is no 87 octane gasoline in Europe and although computers will let engine to work with low quality gas, it will not be efficient not as powerful as with recommended gas. The less developed point is outward visibility. Somehow car feel full of blind spots.
I am happy with the XC40 is purchased a month ago, but there are a couple of things I dislike. As background, I traded in a five year old XC60. I was looking for something with all the safety features and tech, a little smaller, with better gas mileage, and the XC40 fit the bill. The car is zippy and I recently got 27 mpg in the city. The touchscreen interface is easy to learn, and has some cute features available. The drive is smooth overall. The automatic breaking when you back up in crowded parking lots really works well (ha!) and I've always loved the parking assist sensors, rain sensors, BLIS, etc. on the Volvos. The front is small, but the center console, dashboard and steering wheel are positioned for room to stretch a little bit, which is nice. One of the things I dislike about XC40 is the blind spots in the rear of the vehicle. The third pillar is too wide and it's unsettling not being able to see cars approaching, even with the BLIS engaged and mirrors set correctly. Although there are other car brands/ models that have blind spots like this, it is surprising Volvo allowed that design to pass. I am guessing it's for strong frame support, but my XC60 had virtually no blind spots so it's a real adjustment. For some reason, I didn't notice them during the test drive, otherwise I might have rethought my purchase. Additionally, despite the nifty front seat driver adjustments available, it's really hard to get comfortable in the car for more than an hour's drive. The rear seats are adequate in size for most humans, but even my kids complain about their backs hurting after awhile. Overall, a nice vehicle for city driving, but not for long commutes or trips.
Sponsored cars related to the XC40
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,700
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,950
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,450
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T4 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,700
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 4700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC40 safety features:
- City Safety with Auto Braking
- Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if a front collision is imminent. Can detect vehicles, pedestrians and animals.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins drifting out of the lane, then applies steering and braking force to guide it back.
- Park Assist Pilot
- Guides the XC40 into an adjacent parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Volvo XC40 vs. the competition
Volvo XC40 vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 compact SUV is the XC40's larger, more expensive sibling. While the XC40 is fine for two people, any more and your backseat passengers might start feeling slightly cramped. The XC60's interior is also considerably nicer, which goes a long way in justifying its higher price tag.
Volvo XC40 vs. BMW X1
One of the most appealing options in the subcompact-crossover segment is the BMW X1. The BMW makes the best of its compact dimensions and offers more rear-seat and cargo room than others in the class. We vastly prefer the X1's infotainment controller to the Volvo's distracting touchscreen, but we don't like that you have to pay a yearly fee for Apple CarPlay on the BMW.
Volvo XC40 vs. Lexus UX 200
The Lexus UX 200 is one of the newest subcompacts, but it's outclassed by many rivals. Two major standout qualities are its expressive styling and well-crafted interior. However, its engine doesn't make much power, and the touchpad infotainment interface is infuriating to use. Cargo space is also on the small side.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC40 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo XC40?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo XC40:
- Leather upholstery replaced by a cloth and faux-leather combo on base trim
- More standard features for the R-Design and Inscription trims
- Part of the first XC40 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo XC40 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo XC40 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo XC40?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo XC40 is the 2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,700.
Other versions include:
- T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,700
- T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,950
- T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,450
- T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,700
- T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,950
- T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,450
What are the different models of Volvo XC40?
More about the 2020 Volvo XC40
2020 Volvo XC40 Overview
The 2020 Volvo XC40 is offered in the following submodels: XC40 SUV. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo XC40?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo XC40 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XC40 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XC40.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo XC40 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XC40 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo XC40?
2020 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,180 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,180 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,765.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,353 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,353 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,342.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,722 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,722 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,973.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo XC40s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo XC40 for sale near. There are currently 104 new 2020 XC40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,795 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo XC40. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,196 on a used or CPO 2020 XC40 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo XC40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC40 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,813.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,041.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo XC40?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2020 Volvo XC40 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 XC90
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2019 V60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Volvo V60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback