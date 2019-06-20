5 star reviews: 69 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 15 %

2 star reviews: 16 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, All around greatness (former GTI owner)

Tom E , 09/09/2019

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We’ve owned our fair share of cars (Jeep Grand Cherokee, VW GTI and Sportwagen, BMW 3 series and more) but this one takes the cake. Our Jeep was 11 yrs old and it was time to replace it. We liked the XC90, but felt a little guilty about it since we live in the city and didn’t really need all that space 99% of the time. If we did, it would be for a long road trip and then we wouldn’t want that mileage on our car anyway. The XC60 was nice, but we really clicked with the XC40 because unlike other companies, the XC40 doesn’t feel any less nice than the 60, just more compact. It doesn’t have as many features, but it wasn’t anything we needed. Driving - It drives more like a GTI (very sporty) but a lot less bumpy. Roads in Brooklyn can be really beat up. Initially when we saw a pothole, we’d cringe waiting for the bump to jostle us (as it did in the GTI) but it feels somehow very smooth and still stiff and connected to the road. We got the Polestar too and it just adds a little more sportiness without sacrifice and with the additional torque in the mid-range. We really love it, more so than the 3 series even, and my wife and I are now constantly arguing who’s turn it is to drive. Safety - All cars are not created equal and the safety in this car is incredible. You have to realize that Volvo prioritizes safety beyond requirements and other manufacturers, and if you research it you’ll see that they do not skimp on anything. In government crash testing, the front passenger is not treated to the same scrutiny as the driver, but Volvo ensures it is as safe as can be. City safety is also incredible and with bikers, pedestrians, cabs, etc. it really gives us a piece of mind. Technology - Volvo uses a tablet-like setup. I do wish it had a few more physical buttons for the climate control. However, despite the learning curve, we found the infotainment to be relatively easy to use after a few days. After that initial learning curve, you realize that you have an ability to really customize a lot and we really like it. I rated it 4 stars because of that initial learning curve, but it’s not far off from being great. Features - First thing you notice is that Volvo put thought into everything from the materials, to storage and the designs. Feels like a much more expensive car. The panoramic moonroof, the materials, seat cushion extensions, 8 way front seats (both!) and lighting options are just scratching the surface. I also love that with the two keys we use, the car knows when it’s me or my wife and remembers our preferences for the seat, mirrors, and more. Comfort - The front seats are great and the seat cushion extension is great for my 6’ 2” frame. The backseat is good, but it is a small car and that’s probably where I find it a little lacking as it is a fixed seat and a little short for someone 6’2” (then again, I’m rarely in the back). I really wish you could move or recline the seat. Not a deal breaker, but would be nice. The look - We love the R-design look for its sporty yet elegant look. The 19” wheels look fantastic and the gray with blue tinge exterior (new color) against the black top make it eye-catching against the boring crowd. People always stare at it and the first time we parked it after the dealership someone made a comment about it being a beautiful car. It’s definitely a head turner. On the inside, I do wish we could opt for lighter cabin materials, which you cannot do in the R-design, but we overlook it because of the huge moonroof, great seats and plenty of light in the spacious cabin. Overall - We’d highly recommend this car if you’re looking for something practical and sporty with great features, storage and the right amount of luxury. The price can tick up quickly, but nothing else checks almost all the boxes in such a wonderful package that gets you excited to drive it every time while knowing you’re safe. We’re very happy.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent SUV for the price and safety

Grayhawk , 08/17/2019

T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We purchased our 2019 Volvo XC40 through the overseas delivery program that Volvo offers. A fantastic program you should explore but that is not part of this review. We drove the car 3000 miles in Sweden and Norway during our trip and are now waiting for the car to be delivered to our dealer in Colorado. During those 3000 miles, the car functioned perfectly. All systems no problems. The car is reasonably quiet. Very responsive. Interior appointments are luxury level in my view since I am moving up from a Subaru Forester 2014, and the little touches to details are excellent. The bag hug on the glove box, the many little cubbies, the drawer under the driver's seat, the trash basket in the center armrest is the best. Storage behind the back seat is smaller than in the Subaru but very adequate. The way the area is configured in our model is perfect. There are several configuration options and you need to look at Volvo's site to check it out. You will love it. We got over 30 miles to the gallon (US) of gas and that was fine for me. Seats are very comfortable both front and back. The computer is similar to the one in Tesla in terms of the screen and a computer like operation style. Once I adjusted I started to get more comfortable with it. The safety features are numerous and I still need to learn more but the parking assist, the highway driving assistant, and the 360-degree camera are super. We are very pleased with the car and it is certainly a major upgrade from our Subaru which we also enjoyed.

5 out of 5 stars, After 7 months

Older dude , 07/10/2019

T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Extremely powerful performance from engine and transmission. Reasonable handling. Excellent ride for it size. Seats are comfortable for a 2 hour trip, we had no opportunity to take on longer jaunts. Great mileage, but with premium gas. Those who complain about fuel efficiency should realize that there is no 87 octane gasoline in Europe and although computers will let engine to work with low quality gas, it will not be efficient not as powerful as with recommended gas. The less developed point is outward visibility. Somehow car feel full of blind spots.

3 out of 5 stars, Great Car, But Could Be Better

Harley512 , 12/30/2019

T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I am happy with the XC40 is purchased a month ago, but there are a couple of things I dislike. As background, I traded in a five year old XC60. I was looking for something with all the safety features and tech, a little smaller, with better gas mileage, and the XC40 fit the bill. The car is zippy and I recently got 27 mpg in the city. The touchscreen interface is easy to learn, and has some cute features available. The drive is smooth overall. The automatic breaking when you back up in crowded parking lots really works well (ha!) and I've always loved the parking assist sensors, rain sensors, BLIS, etc. on the Volvos. The front is small, but the center console, dashboard and steering wheel are positioned for room to stretch a little bit, which is nice. One of the things I dislike about XC40 is the blind spots in the rear of the vehicle. The third pillar is too wide and it's unsettling not being able to see cars approaching, even with the BLIS engaged and mirrors set correctly. Although there are other car brands/ models that have blind spots like this, it is surprising Volvo allowed that design to pass. I am guessing it's for strong frame support, but my XC60 had virtually no blind spots so it's a real adjustment. For some reason, I didn't notice them during the test drive, otherwise I might have rethought my purchase. Additionally, despite the nifty front seat driver adjustments available, it's really hard to get comfortable in the car for more than an hour's drive. The rear seats are adequate in size for most humans, but even my kids complain about their backs hurting after awhile. Overall, a nice vehicle for city driving, but not for long commutes or trips.

