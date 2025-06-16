- The Audi Q3 gets a redesign for the first time since 2019.
- There are larger screens and new tech inside.
- Audi says the Q3 will have improved on-road dynamics.
2026 Audi Q3 First Look: Bold Styling and Fresh Tech
The new Q3 is expected to arrive in the U.S. in early 2026
Audi introduced the European version of the Q3 subcompact SUV today with a lot of features that either won't make it to the U.S. or are still to be determined for the U.S. market. We do know, however, that the 2026 Audi Q3 will take on a new look, feature bigger screens inside, boast more technology and upgrade its driving feel.
The design is a more modern take on the current Q3 with a revised grille design, split headlights and a body that looks like it's hit the gym. It's also more slippery for better efficiency with a 0.30 coefficient of drag, which reduces wind noise and improves fuel economy.
Up front, the 2026 Q3 features matrix LED headlights that can display four different light signatures or project warnings like an ice crystal on the road to warn other drivers of possible icy conditions. It's not confirmed that the matrix LED headlights or their full functionality will make it to our shores; past Audis have not offered this tech in the U.S. Wheel sizes will range from 17 to 20 inches, though the U.S. version is unlikely to get the base 17-inchers.
Inside, the Q3's new design is marked by bigger screens, revised controls and new technology. The previous 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen give way to a curved panoramic display that includes an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. The touchscreen runs Audi's MMI infotainment system powered by the Android Automotive operating system. Third-party apps including YouTube will be available through the Audi app store, meaning they won't require a smartphone connection to use. A head-up display will also be offered, as will a 12-speaker, 420-watt Sonos audio system.
For the new Q3, the gear shifter moves from the center console to a stalk on the right side of the steering wheel. Another stalk on the left handles the lighting and wipers. Without a shifter, the center console opens up more space and features two cupholders, a wireless charging pad and two USB-C ports.
The interior design includes synthetic leather on the doors and dash, and the Q3 will be offered with cloth or microfiber upholstery. For a quieter environment, the Q3 will be the first small Audi with available acoustic glazing for the front and side windows. Ambient lighting will also be offered.
Europe will get a variety of engines, including a 148-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, 201-horsepower and 265-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, and a 268-horsepower plug-in hybrid that uses the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, an electric motor and a 19.7-kWh (usable) battery. Audi estimates the latter will have just under 75 miles of electric driving range on the more lenient European WLTP test cycle.
However, an Audi spokesman confirmed that the U.S. version will offer only one engine at launch. It will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an undisclosed output. The outgoing model offered turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines with either 184 hp or 228 hp. The plug-in hybrid may follow for U.S. customers.
The transmission will change from an eight-speed automatic to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system will come standard in the U.S., while certain European models will also offer front-wheel drive.
Audi says the Q3's suspension has been revised for improved driving performance. The Q3 will be offered with a standard MacPherson strut front and four-link rear suspension, a sport version with firmer tuning, and a version with new adaptive dampers that have separate control for rebound and compression. Audi says that drivers will be able to feel a greater spread between comfortable and sporty driving.
A new Balanced drive mode will replace Auto, and it will be adjustable. Audi will also offer an Offroad Plus mode that will likely adjust the stability and traction control to deal with slippery surfaces.
The other dynamic change is a newly optional progressive steering system that quickens steering response as you get closer to the end of the steering wheel travel. This will help the Q3 turn more sharply at parking lot speeds where not much steering wheel input is likely. Audi says no matter the steering system, the Q3's steering will offer more road feel.
Full specifications aren't available yet, but the new Q3 appears to be the same size as the outgoing model. Audi says the 2026 Q3 offers 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind rear seats, and that expands to 48.9 cubic feet with the rear seats down. For the current model, those figures are 18.7 cubic feet and 48 cubes, respectively.
Standard driver assistance features include lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, a driver attention monitor, and automatic emergency braking with intersection assist. Audi will also offer automatic parking, a system that lets drivers train the vehicle to perform up to five different automated parking maneuvers, an emergency assistant to pull the vehicle over safely if the driver is unresponsive, and Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus that handles the controls on the highway and can perform lane changes when the driver hits the turn signal.
Expect the 2026 Audi Q3 to launch in the U.S. in early 2026. Full U.S. specs and pricing should be announced this fall.