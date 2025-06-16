Up front, the 2026 Q3 features matrix LED headlights that can display four different light signatures or project warnings like an ice crystal on the road to warn other drivers of possible icy conditions. It's not confirmed that the matrix LED headlights or their full functionality will make it to our shores; past Audis have not offered this tech in the U.S. Wheel sizes will range from 17 to 20 inches, though the U.S. version is unlikely to get the base 17-inchers.

Inside, the Q3's new design is marked by bigger screens, revised controls and new technology. The previous 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen give way to a curved panoramic display that includes an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. The touchscreen runs Audi's MMI infotainment system powered by the Android Automotive operating system. Third-party apps including YouTube will be available through the Audi app store, meaning they won't require a smartphone connection to use. A head-up display will also be offered, as will a 12-speaker, 420-watt Sonos audio system.

For the new Q3, the gear shifter moves from the center console to a stalk on the right side of the steering wheel. Another stalk on the left handles the lighting and wipers. Without a shifter, the center console opens up more space and features two cupholders, a wireless charging pad and two USB-C ports.