2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
What’s new
- Additional rear seating options
- Part of the first Cullinan generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Stratospheric levels of luxury
- Excellent isolation from road and wind noise
- Effortless acceleration
- Unlimited customization opportunities
- Less than elegant proportions
- Prohibitively expensive, even for the class
2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Review
If, like us, you thought that Rolls-Royce might be immune from the allure of SUV sales, you'd be wrong. In 2019, Rolls-Royce bent to the trends and introduced what is, without question, the most luxurious SUV ever built. Named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, the Cullinan is outfitted in the finest tradition of British opulence. Controversy comes in equal measure thanks to the Cullinan's exterior styling and extraordinary road presence. But as the saying goes, "When you've got it, flaunt it!"
Luxury can also be found under the hood of the Cullinan, where you'll see a 6.75-liter turbocharged V12 engine. The 571-horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque is sufficient enough to propel this more than 6,000-pound SUV with authority. Inside, the Cullinan shrouds its occupants in silence. It's difficult to fathom just how quiet and refined the Cullinan really is.
The Cullinan doesn't have many natural predators that don't already share the Rolls-Royce nameplate, but the closest is the Bentley Bentayga. Like other Bentleys, the Bentayga prioritizes driver engagement a bit more than the Rolls-Royce. The Bentayga is quite happy to be tossed around like a much smaller and sportier SUV. But if conspicuous luxury is all that will do, there is only one SUV.
Which Cullinan does Edmunds recommend?
Rolls-Royce Cullinan models
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes in two trim levels: Cullinan and Black Badge. All Cullinans are all-wheel-drive, use an eight-speed automatic transmission, and draw power from a 6.75-liter twin turbocharged V12 engine with two available levels of output. There are a myriad of stand-alone options, encompassing everything from an upgraded audio system to a gold-plated hood ornament, as well as endless options for interior and exterior color combinations. Highlight features include:
Cullinan
Sets the bar high with:
- Turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 (571 hp, 627 lb-ft)
- Full leather interior
- Laser headlights
- 22-inch wheels
- Adaptive air suspension
- Retractable hood ornament
- Power-closing doors
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated front seats
- 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 10-speaker audio system
- Head-up display
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Black Badge
Adds power and unique style with:
- V12 upgraded to 600 hp and 664 lb-ft
- Red brake calipers
- Larger brakes
- Retuned suspension
- Unique 22-inch wheel
- Black chrome exterior trim
Features & Specs
|Black Badge 4dr SUV AWD
6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$382,000
|MPG
|12 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5250 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$330,000
|MPG
|12 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|571 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cullinan safety features:
- Automatic Rear Braking
- Brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot.
- Night Vision
- Helps the driver to see beyond the reach of headlights.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Bentley Bentayga
The Bentayga represents the closest competition, at least in SUV form, to the Cullinan. It offers a more engaging driving experience with surprisingly good handling and a selection of powerful engines. It's far from cheap, but the Bentayga represents a better value and starts about $100,000 less than the Cullinan.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
Perhaps the only real competition for a Rolls-Royce is another Rolls-Royce. The Ghost Series II offers the buyer more conventional styling with the same stratospheric levels of luxury available in the Cullinan. As a result, the Ghost represents a more discreet expression of wealth and power.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
If ostentatious styling and flagrant exhibitions of money are your thing, as well as only being seen in vehicles with a hyphenated name, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be right up your alley. It lacks the luxury, prestige and gravitas of the Cullinan, but in return it's dramatically less expensive.
FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan:
- Additional rear seating options
- Part of the first Cullinan generation introduced for 2019
Is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan reliable?
Is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
The least-expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $330,000.
Other versions include:
- Black Badge 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $382,000
- 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $330,000
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
More about the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Overview
The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is offered in the following submodels: Cullinan SUV. Available styles include Black Badge 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Cullinan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Cullinan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
