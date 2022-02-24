Skip to main content
2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $68,680 - $88,770
Total MSRP$69,875
Edmunds suggests you pay$69,875
CAMERON ROGERS: The Lincoln MKT was kind of an odd duck. It wanted to be an SUV, a minivan, a wagon. It's kind of hard to tell. But the Aviator, the MKT successor, has its foot firmly planted in the midsize crossover category. Lincoln gave us a sneak peek a few days before its official unveil at this year's LA Auto Show. We first saw the Aviator at this year's New York Auto Show, but that was technically a concept. We walked away impressed by the expressive exterior styling and high quality interior. Thankfully, the final production model retains those same strengths. Next to me is the Grand Touring model, differentiated by its unique grill, blue Lincoln badge in the front, and blue aviator script on the side. The standard engine on this car is a twin turbo V6 with 400 horsepower. But the one next to me is a plug-in hybrid with 450 horsepower and a stunning 600 pound-feet of torque. Step to the side and you'll see the swoopy profile popularized by other luxury SUV coupes, but importantly, without a reduction in headroom. The first thing I noticed when stepping into the Aviator was how impressive this interior is. Without qualifications, this is a true luxury grade interior. And somebody coming from a Mercedes, or an Audi, or a Land Rover is not going to be let down. I mean, you have this really cool 3D texture sort of brushed aluminum look trim extending from a dash. And down here in the center console, you have leather coverings all the way up here. The seat leather seems to be really nice and supple. There's nothing in here that screams this is anything but a luxury car. There are, however, a few things that we hope get sorted out before the Aviator makes it to full production. The seat sits up pretty high. At 6' 4", I'm fairly tall. And this seat is in its lowest position. And my head seems very close to the headliner. The low roofline makes me feel a little claustrophobic when I look out the front. And while I have plenty of room up here on the front, the second and third row were a little tight. I can usually sit behind myself with little to no discomfort in most midsize crossovers. But sitting behind myself in the Aviator was a little tight in leg room. I also tried getting into the third row, and there's really no way to do that gracefully. But the Aviator doesn't just do the luxury stuff. It also has all of today's bells and whistles that you would expect of a car in this price range, from a 28 speaker premium sound system to an adaptive air suspension that can read the road ahead of you and firm up or soften the dampers to make the ride a little bit better. It also has what Lincoln says is the largest head up display in the industry. Has Lincoln finally produced a worthy rival to segment heavyweights like the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90? We'll have to wait until summer of 2019, when the Aviator hits dealership lots to find out.

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, but since the 2023 Lincoln Aviator is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2020 Lincoln Aviator First Look | New York Auto Show

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Aviator a good car?

Is the Lincoln Aviator a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Aviator both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Aviator has 18.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability.

Is the Lincoln Aviator reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Aviator is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aviator. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aviator's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2023 Lincoln Aviator a good car?

Is the 2023 Lincoln Aviator a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Lincoln Aviator is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Aviator is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2023 Lincoln Aviator?

The least-expensive 2023 Lincoln Aviator is the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,680.

Other versions include:

  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A) which starts at $68,680
  • Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A) which starts at $88,770
What are the different models of Lincoln Aviator?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Aviator, the next question is, which Aviator model is right for you? Aviator variants include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A), and Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A). For a full list of Aviator models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A), and Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A). The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a unlimited yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Aviator Plug-in Hybrid.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Aviator Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, Black Label Grand Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid?

2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A)

2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A)

Which 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

What is the MPG of a 2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid?

2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 MPG compined MPG,
22 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2023 Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 MPG compined MPG,
22 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase119.1 in.
Length199.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height69.2 in.
Curb Weight5673 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Lincoln Aviator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

