2026 Nissan Leaf vs. Tesla Model Y vs. Chevy Equinox EV: Affordable EVs Compared

How does the new Leaf stack up on range?

Nissan hasn't given range estimates for every new Leaf trim yet, but it has said it will top out at around 303 miles on a full charge. Fully loaded models with larger, less aero-efficient wheels are rated at a Nissan-estimated 259 miles. Keep in mind, however, that all Leaf EVs will be front-wheel-drive only — so that lower range figure isn't just because there's another electric motor sucking up more power.

That doesn't compare well to the Equinox EV or the Model Y. The Chevy is rated at 319 miles of range for front-drive models, and all-wheel drive models get 307 miles. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, a front-wheel-drive Equinox EV blew its estimate away, clocking 356 miles. Perhaps the Leaf can pull off the same trick of overperforming, but we'll have to wait until we get one in for testing to know for certain.

The Model Y also fares better than the Leaf. The EPA puts the range of the model we tested at 327 miles, and that's exactly the figure it yielded on our range test. However, that's the fully loaded (and quite pricey) all-wheel-drive Launch Series. If you go for the more affordable rear-wheel-drive Model Y, the EPA says it will go up to 357 miles on a single charge.