- The Nissan Leaf is all-new, offers more range, and has fresh SUV-like styling.
- It's also gotten bigger to compete with the likes of Tesla and Chevy.
- We compare it to the Model Y and Equinox EV to see how it stacks up.
2026 Nissan Leaf vs. Tesla Model Y vs. Chevy Equinox EV: Affordable EVs Compared
How does the new Leaf stack up to class leaders on paper?
The Nissan Leaf has just entered its third generation. It's blobbier, has more range, and is packed full of new features and tech. But how does it stack up to other affordable EVs in the class? We put it up against the ubiquitous Tesla Model Y and budget-friendly Chevy Equinox EV to see if the new Leaf has what it takes to make some waves in a crowded market.
How does the new Leaf stack up on range?
Nissan hasn't given range estimates for every new Leaf trim yet, but it has said it will top out at around 303 miles on a full charge. Fully loaded models with larger, less aero-efficient wheels are rated at a Nissan-estimated 259 miles. Keep in mind, however, that all Leaf EVs will be front-wheel-drive only — so that lower range figure isn't just because there's another electric motor sucking up more power.
That doesn't compare well to the Equinox EV or the Model Y. The Chevy is rated at 319 miles of range for front-drive models, and all-wheel drive models get 307 miles. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, a front-wheel-drive Equinox EV blew its estimate away, clocking 356 miles. Perhaps the Leaf can pull off the same trick of overperforming, but we'll have to wait until we get one in for testing to know for certain.
The Model Y also fares better than the Leaf. The EPA puts the range of the model we tested at 327 miles, and that's exactly the figure it yielded on our range test. However, that's the fully loaded (and quite pricey) all-wheel-drive Launch Series. If you go for the more affordable rear-wheel-drive Model Y, the EPA says it will go up to 357 miles on a single charge.
Nissan Leaf vs. Tesla Model Y vs. Chevy Equinox EV
Range
Edmunds EV Range Test
Starting price
|2026 Nissan Leaf
|259-303 miles, manufacturer est.
|n/a
|~$30,000 (Edmunds est.)
|2025 Tesla Model Y
|EPA-estimated 327 miles (AWD), 357 miles (RWD)
|327 miles (AWD)
|$46,630
|2025 Chevy Equinox EV
|EPA-estimated 307 miles (AWD), 319 miles (FWD)
|356 miles (FWD)
|$34,995
As for charging, both the Model Y and Leaf come with Tesla's NACS charging port, which means both have access to Tesla's robust Supercharger network. The Equinox EV currently comes with the CCS charge port, which means it will have to rely on Electrify America and ChargePoint stations for now. However, General Motors has said it will be switching to NACS with future EVs, so the Equinox's eventual refresh will likely bring it on par with the Model Y and Leaf.
Driver assistance and safety tech
All three of these vehicles come with niceties like blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance and pre-collision warning systems. The budget-friendly Equinox can be had with GM's Super Cruise system, an eyes-on, hands-off driver assist system that will do most of the driving for you, provided you're paying attention. Super Cruise is one of the best systems of its kind, and it operates on a wide array of paved roads across the U.S.
Tesla's Autopilot is essentially an adaptive cruise control system. It asks you to keep your hands on the wheel as it maintains a gap to the traffic in front, but it will also handle tasks like switching lanes and adjusting to speed limits automatically. Tesla's Full Self-Driving system is still in development, but not every Tesla comes with the software — it is an $8,000 option on all new Model Ys.
Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.1 is a hands-free driving assist system similar to Super Cruise. It's one of our favorites on the market, but the Leaf won't come with this version of the system. It will have to make do with the old version of ProPilot, which combines lane centering and adaptive cruise control and still demands you keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
How much do these EVs cost?
The rear-wheel-drive Long Range Model Y starts at $46,630. As of right now, that's the cheapest way to get into Tesla's compact crossover.
The cheapest Chevy Equinox EV is a front-wheel-drive LT1 model, and it starts at $34,995. Keep in mind, this is the version that we eked 356 miles out of, so while it won't be the most feature-laden, it will deliver when it comes to range.
Nissan hasn't released pricing for the new Leaf yet. We expect it to start at around $30,000 when it goes on sale, but top-spec trims will likely creep over the $40,000 mark.