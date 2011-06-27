Close

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

Take your daily drive to the next level with our One Owner Accident-Free 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i Sedan shown in Glacier Silver Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder offering 180hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Steptronic Automatic transmission. You'll love that you can tailor each drive to your mood with our Rear Wheel Drive with Dynamic Control and enjoy near 34mpg along the way showing off beautiful alloy wheels and sculpted lines. Inside our 320i, you'll find a multitude of comfort and convenience features that start with a prominent sunroof, heated leather seating, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, advanced vehicle key/memory, automatic climate control, and more! Staying safely in-the-know is easy with our iDrive interface, Bluetooth, and amazing HiFi sound system with available satellite/HD radio. With BMW, safety and security are paramount as evidenced by ABS, a backup camera, advanced airbags, BMW Assist eCall, and stability/traction control. You desire the finest things in life, and our 320i more than delivers with ultimate thrills! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Dealer Review:

After dealing with several "used car salesmen" from other dealerships, it was refreshing to finally meet someone who was genuinely trying to help me. I ended up purchasing a vehicle from Al Hendrickson and would like to thank Renee Jacobs and her entire team for their efforts.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8E1G35HNU18995

Stock: PT3211

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-02-2020