Used Car Finder - Used Cars For Sale
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Type
Mileage
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features
Fuel Economy
Vehicle Listing Details
- $17,791| $2,541 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i43,799 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Take your daily drive to the next level with our One Owner Accident-Free 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i Sedan shown in Glacier Silver Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder offering 180hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Steptronic Automatic transmission. You'll love that you can tailor each drive to your mood with our Rear Wheel Drive with Dynamic Control and enjoy near 34mpg along the way showing off beautiful alloy wheels and sculpted lines. Inside our 320i, you'll find a multitude of comfort and convenience features that start with a prominent sunroof, heated leather seating, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, advanced vehicle key/memory, automatic climate control, and more! Staying safely in-the-know is easy with our iDrive interface, Bluetooth, and amazing HiFi sound system with available satellite/HD radio. With BMW, safety and security are paramount as evidenced by ABS, a backup camera, advanced airbags, BMW Assist eCall, and stability/traction control. You desire the finest things in life, and our 320i more than delivers with ultimate thrills! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
After dealing with several "used car salesmen" from other dealerships, it was refreshing to finally meet someone who was genuinely trying to help me. I ended up purchasing a vehicle from Al Hendrickson and would like to thank Renee Jacobs and her entire team for their efforts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1G35HNU18995
Stock: PT3211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-02-2020
- $7,995
2009 Toyota Camry LE146,221 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
QNQ Auto Group - Ontario / California
QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY LE 1-OWNER GREAT SHAPE and excellent condition clean title clean Carfax history perfect run drive properly maintained with, recently finished with SMOG and OIL FILTER, Super Fast Air Conditioning Non-Smoker,Full Service History,Multi-Point Inspected,Never Wrecked,Powerful Strong Running Engine,Fuel Efficient,Sport Handling,Luxury Sound,Clean Exterior,Clean Interior,Free Carfax Report,Carfax Dealer Certified Used Car Carfax One Owner Certified,All prices shown are CASH prices or On Approved Tier 1 Credit(720 fico and above). Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. If you are interested in financing you can submit an application online at our website QNQAUTOGROUP.COM . After you submit your application a salesperson will contact you to verify your information.Get Approved in 60 secs . Apply Now! No Hidden Fees or Costs · Rates Starting at 4.9% ·QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars, The Place For 2nd Chances Highlights: No Waiting, Applications Reviewed Quickly, No Fees For Application…? GET YOUR DREAM CAR WITH 0 DOWN PAYMENT ? we accepted good/bad no credit YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED DEALS FOR EVERYONE ? Get You The Lowest Monthly Payment! ? Get You The Lowest Price Guaranteed! ? Get You In The Nicest Car Possible! FOR MORE INVENTORY AND GREAT DEALS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ? www.qnqautogroup.com email?qnqautogroup@gmail.comQNQ AUTO GROUP ? (909) 781 -5319 CELL: (909) 225-2701 Address: 760 W. HOLT BLVD, ONTARIO, CA 91762
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T4BE46K39R101910
Stock: QNQ101910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,831
2019 Nissan Kicks SV20,341 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Jim Johnson Hyundai - Bowling Green / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL555947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,499
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE41,841 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Davenport Used Car Superstore - Davenport / Iowa
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! With just over 40,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include front bucket seats, power door mirrors, lane departure warning, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMBFREV9JD250752
Stock: P12191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2020
- Price Drop$32,500
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE33,252 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Lakeside - Macomb / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD HSE Black 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Please give us a call (586)203-2663 or check out our web site @ http://www.landroverlakeside.com/ Not all features described may be on this vehicle due to automated process. Land Rover Jaguar of Lakeside Offers Drivers in Macomb the Complete Automotive Experience Curious to learn more? Feel free to stop in to Jaguar Land Rover Lakeside of Macomb, where we are always eager to assist you. We can discuss vehicles here in our showroom, over the phone, or through our website. Getting to know all of you in the greater Grosse Pointe, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Sterling Heights, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Troy, and as far as Grand Rapids MI areas is always an enjoyable experience for us,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG1HH670185
Stock: JU6913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2020
- Price Drop$10,995
2011 GMC Acadia Denali127,263 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2011 GMC ACADIA AWD with powerful 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 engine and driven 127263 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
Dealer Review:
Great selection of german cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTED9BJ412250
Stock: CAG4176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-27-2020
- New Listing$24,995
2016 Ford Flex SEL48,953 milesDelivery available*
Chico Hyundai - Chico / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford Flex boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.Options:All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up CameraStop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Chico Nissan Hyundai - Retail/Exporting, 575 Manzanita Ave, Chico, CA 95926 to claim your Ford Flex!
Dealer Review:
After inquiring about the car I wanted online, the sales rep had it waiting for me to test drive it on my lunch break. When I came back after work to purchase it, everyone was ready for me
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C82GBA04539
Stock: P1755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2020
- $15,955
2018 Honda Civic EX50,082 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Acura Of Bay Shore - Bay Shore / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice. WAS $16,825, $2,900 below NADA Retail!, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with White Orchid Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6500 RPM*. AFFORDABILITY: Was $16,825. This Civic Sedan is priced $2,900 below NADA Retail. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Acura of Bay Shore is a premier Acura dealer serving both Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island With its huge inventory of new and certified pre-owned cars and SUVs, Acura of Bay Shore is dedicated to providing its customers with unparalleled service and commitment. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Civic EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC2F78JH533231
Stock: T12831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $15,788
2018 Nissan Sentra S17,433 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mitchell County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pelham / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6JY344431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900| $1,186 below market
2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV92,192 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2009 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan S. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan features the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Trunk escape handle, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary use spare tire, Sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors, Remote transmitter for central locking -inc: remote trunk release, Rear window defroster, P205/55HR16 all-season tires, Multi-link independent rear suspension, and Lighting -inc: front center dome light, (2) reading lights, luggage compartment light, front footwell lighting. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJZ71K99M131230
Stock: 26754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2020
- $36,990| $1,681 below market
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL47,435 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, SIGNATURE TRIM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Moonroof, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: SIGNATURE TRIM Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Piano Black Interior Surface, Automatic Climate Control, MINI Excitement Package, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Remote Services, Power Tailgate, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Rear Center Armrest, Space-Saver Spare, Car Jack & Wrench, Alarm System, Storage Package. MINI Cooper S with Moonwalk Grey metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: At MINI of Portland we are proud to invite you to come visit our new state of the art facility located at 9134 SW Canyon Rd in Portland, OR. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience to satisfy your MINI needs. In-warranty or after-warrany, MINI of Portlands expert service technicians are ready for your call. Sales or service, at MINI of Portland, were here for you. DISCLAIMER: All vehicles are equipped with the Stargard Theft Recovery accessory & exterior & interior sealant application priced at $995. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to a new vehicle .
Dealer Review:
Excellent low pressure, informative, forthright buying experience! Ryan Dooley, who we've now purchased two new MINIs from, is a wealth of knowledge on all things MINI, and maintains a relaxed and easygoing experience with his professionalism and friendliness.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C07L3L52267
Stock: L3L52267S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $53,491
2019 Porsche Macan Base5,989 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TURBOCHARGED, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 4.13, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Lane Change Assist (LCA), NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Porsche Communication Management, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Macan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A53KLB08426
Stock: B08426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-08-2020
- Price Drop$9,842
2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid83,294 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2013 Kia Optima Hybrid LXThis vehicle is nicely equipped with: 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
Dealer Review:
We have bought 3 cars with Nate Walker and his approach is honest and direct. His followup is amazing also. Please see him for your next car. He goes the extra mile.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Optima LX Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD5D5039815
Stock: 10N779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2020
- $20,991| $899 below market
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium7,166 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 10 Speakers, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power
Dealer Review:
This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: MAJ6S3KL4LC324543
Stock: W14573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2020
- New Listing$14,998
2017 Ford Escape SE63,623 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
Bartow Ford - Bartow / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0G99HUE20975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,998| $1,537 below market
2019 Nissan Armada SV34,522 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Armada SV with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AY2NDXK9089664
Stock: 19255272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,638
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV30,037 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sport Line AWD 8-Speed AutomaticComfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Increased Top Speed Limiter, LED Headlights, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 397), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Line Aesthetic Elements, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Sport Line, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Increased Top Speed Limiter, LED Headlights, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 397).Odometer is 2633 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G58HNU59964
Stock: 38894P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-21-2020
- $39,991
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC®49,875 milesNo accidentsDelivery available*
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 P1, Lane Tracking, Hk7, Easy Entry is offered to you for sale by Autobyzack Inc. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition.
Dealer Review:
I failed to mention that the car is fabulous. I traded in my VW Beetle Convertible for a beautiful Mercedes Benz C 300 Cabriolet. It is absolutely gorgeous with low mileage and gorgeous interior. Leo was my salesperson and this is the first time I left a dealership feeling like I got the best deal ever. Also, everyone at the place is super friendly and you don't feel hassled. If you need a car, you should try ABZ Motors. You will not leave disappointed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE3HA956470
Stock: HA956470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2020
More about Used Cars
Edmunds has 919,529 used Cars for sale near you, including a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV Sedan and a 2019 Porsche Macan Base SUV ranging in price from $4,900 to $53,491.
What is the best used car website?
- Everyone will have an opinion, but we happen to think Edmunds is the best used car website. Edmunds has expert and consumer reviews, nationwide inventory, and pricing information to assist in determining a fair price to pay for your next car. If you're looking for used vehicles for sale from private sellers, however, you might want to search elsewhere. Learn more
What used cars not to buy?
- In general, you'll want to avoid used vehicles that have been issued a junk or salvage title, been in numerous accidents, or have a serious mechanical issue that needs attention. Edmunds does not have reliability data, so it is difficult to make a blanket assessment of specific models. There are a number of factors, such as age, maintenance history, and how the vehicle was driven, that play a role in determining a good car. Learn more
What is the best pre-owned car to buy?
- The best pre-owned car you can buy is one that fits your needs and budget. There is no one body style or vehicle model that will be ideal for everyone. We recommend reading Edmunds expert reviews, consumer reviews, and test-driving the vehicle for yourself to determine what the best car is for you. Learn more
What is a good price for a used car?
- A good price for a used car is one that you can comfortably afford the payment on and still have enough for fuel, maintenance and insurance costs. In general, Edmunds recommends a used car payment of about 10% of your monthly take-home pay. Use that estimate to determine if you can afford the vehicle. As you browse the cars for sale on this page, use the filters to sort the car prices to a range you can afford. Learn more
Related vehicle information
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Chandler AZ
- Used Lexus RX 350 Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Irvine CA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Houston TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Arlington TX
- Used Ford Expedition Washington DC
- Used BMW X5 Garland TX
- Used Nissan GT-R Santa Monica CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Irvine CA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Grand Rapids MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Fort Worth TX
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Stockton CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5