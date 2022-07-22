FAQ
Is the Cadillac XT4 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 XT4 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT4 has 22.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT4. Learn more
Is the Cadillac XT4 reliable?
To determine whether the Cadillac XT4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XT4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XT4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Cadillac XT4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 XT4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Cadillac XT4?
The least-expensive 2023 Cadillac XT4 is the 2023 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,295.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,295
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,195
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,695
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,295
What are the different models of Cadillac XT4?
If you're interested in the Cadillac XT4, the next question is, which XT4 model is right for you? XT4 variants include Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of XT4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
