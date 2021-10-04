Skip to main content
2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance

MSRP range: $58,990
Total MSRP$60,190
Edmunds suggests you pay$60,190
RYAN ZUMMALLEN: If you haven't been paying close attention to EVs in a while, well, hold on to your butts. Today, we'll highlight 10 that have received the highest scores in our exhaustive testing. These 10 EVs are broken up into three categories, sedans, SUVs, and trucks. Before we get going, make sure you subscribe to our channel and hit that Like button. And, if you're trying to sell your car, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer right now. The Edmunds test team puts each vehicle through an intense evaluation, logging each car's performance, spaciousness, efficiency, and more. Then we score them in dozens of categories, add up all the points and ta-da, a top 10 ranking as of the making of this video. With that in mind, let's dive right in and see what we've got. Up first is the Tesla Model 3. The compact sedan with the big range and giant reputation. Basically, the Model 3 is a technological marvel. It has all the best parts of Tesla engineering wrapped in a small approachable package. Even better, you can use the supercharging network to juice up. And maybe best of all, you get periodic updates over the air just like a smartphone. Now you have more driving modes, games you can play or streaming platforms you can watch on the main screen today than you did yesterday. That also means you get the drawbacks of the Tesla experience. (SINGING) You must worship at the altar of the touchscreen. It's the only way to control nearly all functions. And there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Those are the apps that easily link your phone to your maps, phone calls and music that we really enjoy in other brands. It also means interior quality issues and EPA range estimates that we've never been able to fully match on our real world Edmunds EV range test. So it should say a lot about our opinion of the Model 3 that, despite those issues, it's still our Edmunds top rated EV for 2022. Let's get luxurious for a second, shall we? (IN HAUGHTY ACCENT) Yes, well, now we've come to the Mercedes EQS, a stately new sedan powered by electric propulsion for trips to the theater. Enough of that. The EQS is like an electric S-Class. And we know this because their length and wheelbases are almost identical. Like you'd expect from Mercedes, the EQS is ultra comfortable and very smooth on the road. Not quite as smooth but very close. What we really liked, the EQS is rated for 350 miles of range. But in our Edmunds EV range test, it easily exceeded 400 miles. That's under-promising and over-delivering on an astonishing level, folks. What happens when legacy luxury automakers get into the EV game? Impressive over-engineering that stretches our idea of what an EV can do. The Taycan is an exceptionally comfortable Cruiser and it outperforms its own estimated electric range, based on our testing. This is the electric performance car to get at the moment for its quick acceleration, but also attention to responsive handling and braking. As for downsides, the standard Taycan doesn't have much trunk space and it's low to the ground like a sports car, which isn't always easy to get in and out. Finally, this is a big one for lots of EV drivers, there is no one pedal driving down to a stop. But the Taycan is still a droolworthy EV, and we'll take as many of those as we can get. The Tesla Model S opened the door for lots of cars on this list. The Model S has not only kept pace with the new rivals sprouting up around it, but it's actually still leading the pack in many regards. For instance, Tesla claims an estimated 405 miles of range on the Model S long range. When it comes to estimates, handily beats everything on this list. It's just the EQS we tested went up to 422 miles. Then there's speed. Tesla replaced its popular Model S performance with the Model S Plaid. Maybe you heard of it? We did a video on it. It received some attention because it's mind-blowingly fast. SPEAKER 1: Oh my god. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Uses a goofy steering wheel? You didn't hear about this? Anyway. Our observed 0 to 60 mile per hour acceleration was 2.3 seconds, which is straight up bonkers, and the fastest vehicle Edmunds has ever tested. There's been controversy swirling around the Model S since its debut but, at the end of the day, it's an impressive machine indeed. SPEAKER 1: Whew. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Next up is the Kia Niro EV. We think the Niro EV is an excellent choice for shoppers because it hits specific target areas we know they're interested in, comfort, spaciousness, range, and, above all else, value. If electric vehicles are really going to take hold, they need to make financial sense to people. And the Niro does that, with an attractive starting price around $40,000, and lots of standard features. It's the Kia of EVs, which is not a bad thing at all. Electric Porsches and Benzes are fun, but it's the electric Kias and other affordable options that will really make EVs here to stay. If you want to try an EV but also want to stay anonymous, I've got the one for you, the Volkswagen ID.4. It's got a pretty nondescript shape and inoffensive styling. The ID.4 is actually pretty interesting under the surface. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. And the advanced driving aids are very well tuned. You can even option up to massaging seats. It also has an attractive price for an electric crossover at around 40k which, remember, is the same as the Kia Niro. That helps make it a near-perfect EV for families. Functional, spacious, and comfortable, it's clear that Volkswagen prioritized practicality. Total EPA estimated range can go as high as 260 miles. And we found that the ID.4 will far surpass that number if you need it to. Volkswagen appears to have made the 21st century people's car. Personally, I'm not all that interested in the debate about whether the Ford Mustang Mach-E should really be called a Mustang or not. The name just isn't that precious to me, unless we're talking about the Mach-E GT which, if you saw my video on it, only provides 5 seconds of full power and is a disgrace to nearly 60 years of Mustang pedigree. True, the GT is a lot of fun to drive, but it also starts around $60k. The standard Mach-E, however, starts under $45,000 before federal tax credits. And it's a really nice blend of performance, comfort, and style. There's also a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, estimated range up to 300 miles. And the Mach-E has exceeded its ratings in our testing so far. Here's the big takeaway from our hands-on evaluation, the Mach-E is buttoned up and detail-oriented with not a lot of weak spots. We're back with more Tesla. The Tesla Model Y is a crossover SUV and, with it, you get all of Tesla's most promising attributes, giant screen, supercharger stations, autopilot driver assist features, roomy seating and cargo space, and lots of range, just to name a few. We've sampled all this and more because we own a long term Model Y Performance, but the Model Y we recommend specifically is not the Performance but the Long Range. In our eyes, this is a better buy for most folks because you get more range and more comfort at a lower price. To a lot of people, the Model Y is a no-brainer, and we're fans too. We're just not sold on the interior quality, the fealty to the touchscreen, or the fact that no Tesla has ever met or exceeded its estimated range in our testing. You'll be able to tell when EV demand is really serious when automakers start to bring out super niche variants to fill all the little cracks and crevices of the automotive market like, for instance, if there were to be a high performance luxury station wagon with air suspension. Wait, there is one. The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, our 2022 Edmunds top rated luxury EV. So maybe SUV is stretching the definition a teensy bit here, but with the Cross Turismo's added utility and available off-road package over the standard Taycan, it certainly deserves some recognition for its capability. Now, it can be pricey. There's also no one pedal driving, and the Cross Turismo doesn't go as far as the regular Tayan on a single charge. But the starting price, around $95,000, is about that of a Tesla Model S. With pricing out the window, there's no question which one we'd take, the long boy. So far, we've seen a lot of amazing tech, and engineering, and luxury. But you know what we haven't seen yet? A bed. That ends now with the Rivian R1T. Our pick for the 2022 Edmunds top rated Editor's Choice Award, the first fully electric pickup truck to hit the streets. The R1T has loads of power, a comfortable and spacious interior, and smooth consistent braking. You can even one pedal drive it down to a stop due to strong regenerative brakes. You get more payload than a midsize truck and comparable towing to full size trucks. Then there's the clever storage tunnel which is just [CLAPPING] bravo. The R1T is expensive at around $70,000, and not all that efficient. It has an estimated range of 314 miles and, while our testing backed that up, the R1T used a lot of energy to do it. But there is currently nothing like this on the market, at least not until the Ford Lightning shows up and the Tesla Cybertruck shows up in-- [CRICKETS]. The R1T is versatile and it opens the door to a future with trucks that emit nothing. Now, wouldn't that be something? No matter what kind of electric vehicle you're on the hunt for, you can probably find at least one on this list that fits your needs. And sit tight because, in just the next few weeks, we'll have a closer look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Lucid Air luxury EV, and many more, as we only expect EVs to come in more sizes and styles and options. Thanks so much for watching. Don't forget to hit Like, if you like the video, and leave a comment to let us know which of these EVs is your pick. Finally, for all your car shopping needs, remember to visit edmunds.com.

FAQ

Is the Tesla Model 3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Model 3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Model 3 has 22.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Tesla Model 3. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Tesla Model 3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Tesla Model 3:

  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Tesla Model 3 reliable?

To determine whether the Tesla Model 3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Model 3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Model 3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Tesla Model 3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Model 3 and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Model 3 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Tesla Model 3?

The least-expensive 2022 Tesla Model 3 is the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,990.

Other versions include:

  • Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $58,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Tesla Model 3?

If you're interested in the Tesla Model 3, the next question is, which Model 3 model is right for you? Model 3 variants include Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). For a full list of Model 3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Overview

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance is offered in the following styles: Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive.

What do people think of the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Model 3 Performance.

Pros

  • Excellent range, performance and handling
  • Comfortable seating and lots of interior room
  • Access to Tesla's prolific Supercharger fast-charging stations

Cons

  • Touchscreen interface can lead to driver distraction
  • No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Model 3 Performance featuring deep dives into trim levels including Performance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performances are available in my area?

2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Tesla Model 3 Model 3 Performance you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Tesla for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all available trim types: Performance. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
118 city MPG/107 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger Volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.2 in.
Length184.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.8 in.
Curb Weight4065 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Tesla Model 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Tesla lease specials

