Read about our ownership experience with our long-term Shelby GT500 here.
In this update, Carlos Lago explains what it's been like living with the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 so far. This video covers installing the front license plate, an update on fuel economy, and performance testing to see the difference between our GT500 and an earlier one we tested that had the optional — and pricey — Carbon Fiber Track Pack.Read Full Article
The Ford F-150 Raptor returns for 2022! Expect to see a coil-spring rear suspension and a supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. Check out our early look at the newest version of Ford's off-road beast. Read Full Article
The talk turns to V8s when Alistair Weaver joins Matt D'Andria and WWE star Bill Goldberg on this week's CarCast. Topics include Ram's reveal of the Hellcat-powered TRX, and the arrival of the newest member of Edmunds long-term fleet, a mid-engine Corvette.
Our first photos of a redesigned Rogue Sport has us excited about the future of Nissan's small SUV. Here's everything we know so far ahead of its expected reveal later this year. Read Full Article
The 2021 Ram 1500 brings the fight to Ford with the new 702-horsepower TRX. Read our First Look for more about this off-road-focused pickup truck driven by Ram's supercharged V8 Hellcat engine. Read Full Article
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA's looks bring it in line with the newest generation of M-B products, but the new face covers big changes. For starters, the next-generation GLA is taller and more SUV-like than the crossover we're familiar with. That's very deliberate, and now that the GLA is no longer an off-road-stanced hatchback masquerading as a crossover, it's a more convincing SUV in both shape and market positioning. Mark Takahashi explores more in his review. Read Full Article
We expect to see the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee unveiled later this year. Click to see our preview, which details the Grand Cherokee's new platform, expected powertrains and possible third row of seating. Read Full Article
Mark Takahashi gets behind the wheel of the redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. In this video we explore the most significant changes to the Tahoe and how it differs from the larger Chevrolet Suburban. Is the newly redesigned Chevrolet SUV a great family hauler? Watch to find out. Read Full Article
New tech, hybrid and performance models, and wireless Apple CarPlay — everything you need to know about the fully redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Read Full Article
You've watched the comparison video, but with this one we need to answer a simple question: Which is quicker off-road, the Ram Power Wagon or the Ford F-250 Tremor? In this video, Travis Langness and Ryan ZumMallen find out and demonstrate in the process just how much power the Ford Super Duty's turbodiesel has on hand.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC hasn't even been released in the U.S., but Mercedes is hard at work on its successor. Check out our article for the first glimpses of the second-generation model. Read Full Article
After introducing the next-generation 911 last year, Porsche has brought back the Targa version of its most popular sports car for 2021. In this video, Elana Scherr explains why the Porsche 911 remains one of our favorite sports cars. Read Full Article
Carlos Lago takes you on the road in the newly redesigned 2021 Chevy Suburban. In this video, we'll explore a 4WD High Country trim level that's equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. Read Full Article
The list of improvements to the redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is long, from a new independent rear suspension to a new optional inline-six turbodiesel. Read our First Drive for all our behind-the-wheel impressions. Read Full Article
If you're looking for an off-road heavy-duty pickup, your options are either the Ford Super Duty Tremor or the Ram Power Wagon. In this video, Travis Langness and Ryan ZumMallen test and compare both to explain what makes these trucks so capable, why their names are so kickin' rad, and why you might want to choose one over the other. Read Full Article
The 2023 Lyriq is the first electric vehicle for Cadillac. Read our First Look for more about this midsize SUV, which debuts heaps of cool new tech and targets more than 300 miles of range. Read Full Article
Does the world need another SUV with less rear headroom and more style? Infiniti sure hopes so with its 2022 QX55. Read Full Article
In this video, Alistair Weaver explains what you need to know about the redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue. Taking on the might of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Rogue enters the biggest, toughest sector of the SUV market. Read Full Article
In this comparison, Alistair Weaver pits the two hottest hatchbacks you can get against each other: the Mini John Cooper Works GP and the Honda Civic Type R. Read Full Article
Audi is challenging Mercedes for small luxury car supremacy. Read our First Look to learn more about the redesigned 2022 Audi A3, a compact luxury sedan with high-tech accoutrements and a wild new interior. Read Full Article
The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco's design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. Read Full Article
Nissan is reimagining itself, and the first vehicle in the new era is the 2022 Ariya. This is an all-electric crossover SUV that showcases the brand's new direction. Do you agree that it's the right move? Read Full Article
The new 2021 Kia K5 replaces the Optima in the midsize sedan class, and it makes a strong debut with sharp styling. The question is: Can it unseat the Honda Accord, the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan? Read Full Article
The Ford Bronco is back! And not only that, but it's also available in three different flavors: a two-door, a four-door and the Bronco Sport. Read Full Article
The redesigned Bronco is getting all the headlines. But we're also here to give a little love to the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Read our First Look to learn more about this Ford Escape-based small crossover SUV. How much off-road mojo will it really have? Read Full Article
A focus on off-road performance means the 4Runner TRD Pro is different from most midsize SUVs. In this video, Carlos Lago explains what you should know about this old yet still appealing SUV. Read Full Article
The uncertain automotive landscape makes certified pre-owned cars a compelling way to save money. But with some manufacturers still discounting new models, not all CPO deals are created equal. We show you which popular CPO cars, SUVs, and trucks really save you the most from new. Read Full Article
How reliable is a Honda CR-V after nearly 50,000 miles of use? Find out as Edmunds concludes ownership of its 2017 Honda CR-V. Read Full Article
For 2021, Mazda is introducing two familiar engines to the Mazda 3 lineup. Our First Look has details about both, including the turbocharged 2.5-liter, which will send up to 250 hp to all four wheels. Read Full Article
It's been a frustrating few months of ownership with our Tesla Model Y for one reason: We haven't been able to test it. While you normally wouldn't expect that to be the case for an SUV, especially an all-electric one, ours has the word "performance" twice in its name. Read Full Article
The revised 2021 Dodge Durango debuts aggressive new bodywork, a more luxurious interior and cutting-edge electronics. Read our First Look for more about the refreshed Durango, including the new 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat. Read Full Article
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid with around 40 miles of pure EV range. It's also the second-quickest vehicle Toyota makes, right behind the Toyota Supra. Mark Takahashi explains why and what else you should know about this compact SUV. Read Full Article
July 4th is here, but deals are a little thin on the ground this year. To help you plan your holiday car shopping, we've rounded up some of the biggest discounts currently available on dealer lots. Read Full Article
The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan will debut with even more fancy tech than before. Read our First Look for more about its steering wheel touch controls, driver assist upgrades, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Read Full Article
There's rarely a trim level niche that Porsche doesn't want to fill. Case in point: the V8-powered 2021 Cayenne GTS. How does this new Cayenne GTS bridge the gap between the V6-driven Cayenne S and the über-powerful Cayenne Turbo? Read our First Look to find out. Read Full Article
This new midsize sedan has got a sleek look, available all-wheel drive and the latest technology features. It replaces Kia's Optima for 2021. But will it be good enough to challenge the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Mazda 6? Read our First Look article to find out. Read Full Article
The Bentley Bentayga is an exceptional luxury SUV, but it isn't without flaws. Read our First Look to see how the refreshed 2021 Bentayga solves its predecessor's most egregious issue. Read Full Article
The Audi Q5 returns in 2021 with more power, improved efficiency, new tech features and a restyled exterior. Our First Look has all the details about this substantial midcycle refresh. Read Full Article
Automakers are still offering deep incentives, but quite a few are running out soon. We've rounded up some of the biggest and best so you can take advantage before they expire. Read Full Article
Ford has revealed the redesigned F-150. In this video, we explain what's new and what you should know about America's most popular pickup truck, including details about the Power Boost hybrid powertrain and new Active Drive Assist hands-free driving technology. Read Full Article
Outfitted with a lift kit and more aggressive off-road tires, the Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is built for general purpose off-roading. Carlos Lago explains what you should know about the 2020 Chevy Silverado in general while reviewing the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss. Read Full Article
The Dodge Charger carries on the long and wonderfully American tradition of rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedans. In this video, Kurt Niebuhr reviews the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and explains why it remains one of the best of its kind. Read Full Article
We've rounded up top MSRP discounts and manufacturer incentives for June to help you save big while inventory lasts. Check out these big deals on cars, trucks and SUVs. Read Full Article
Is this the year to finally grab that M5? The refreshed 2021 BMW M5 debuts a revised look on the outside and a more robust technology package inside. Read on to see the other ways the original supersedan is improved. Read Full Article
The Mustang named for breaking the sound barrier returns with 480 hp and increased cooling for track use. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 also gets unique styling and aerodynamic bits from the Shelby GT500 to attack apexes everywhere. Read Full Article
The Lexus IS 350 is a neat car, but since this generation debuted way back in 2013, we've been let down by its poor infotainment system and numb driving dynamics. That's set to change with the 2021 model, which counts a new touchscreen and improved handling among its many upgrades. Read Full Article
The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue gets more power, new tech features and a fresh look, but it faces an uphill battle. Read our First Look for more about Nissan's overhauled compact crossover. Read Full Article
Today Edmunds expert Mark Takahashi takes his automotive design criticism to the next level by highlighting why some modern car design trends need to go away.
Luxury automakers jumped on the incentives bandwagon this June, offering tons of low- and no-interest loans. We don't usually see this from luxury brands, especially not so many all at once. If you're in the market for a luxury car, now is your moment. Read Full Article
Elana Scherr explains what you should know about buying the BMW X3, explaining the highlights and differences between models. The new BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid is featured in this video, but we also cover the sDrive30i, xDrive30i and M40i models. Read Full Article
There's a new round of zero-interest financing deals on SUVs available for June, and a number of automakers who sat out last month are now participating. We round up our top picks for low- and no-interest loan offers on SUVs. Read Full Article
We've owned nearly every vehicle Tesla has ever sold. While we have — and have outlined — our complaints and criticisms, in this video Carlos Lago explains the things we think the rest of the industry could learn from Tesla. Read Full Article
The redesigned 2021 BMW 4 Series coupe promises more tech and better performance than its predecessor. Read our First Look for more, but be forewarned — its new grille might give you an uneasy feeling in your stomach. Read Full Article
The used market is a great option for buyers right now. Plenty of cars offer modern technology and features at very affordable prices. Here are 10 picks, from hatchbacks to crossovers, that should be on your list. Read Full Article
Today, Edmunds experts Alistair Weaver and Mark Takahashi are comparing the 2020 Bentley Continental GT and the 2020 McLaren GT. Comparison points include the McLaren GT's price versus Bentley Continental GT's price, interior, speed and more. Read Full Article
Each Friday, From the Vault highlights a former vehicle that Edmunds editors ran through our long-term test program. Our long-term program lets us share what it's actually like to own and live with a particular vehicle for an entire year.
This week's From the Vault features our dearly departed 1989 Yugo GVL, which still has the lowest ownership cost of any long-term vehicle we've run. Josh Sadlier, now our director of content strategy but formerly our semi-official Yugo Guy, tells you more about this singular chapter in Edmunds' history. Read Full Article
Edmunds gives our first impressions review of the new 2021 Acura TLX and Acura TLX Type S. Check out the specs, 0-60, redesign details, price and more. Is the new Acura TLX a good car? Let's find out with Mark Takahashi. Read Full Article
BMW adds styling tweaks and standard features to the refreshed 2021 5 Series, but the big news is a mild hybrid system for six-cylinder models. BMW says it enhances efficiency and acceleration response time. Read on to learn how it works and what other upgrades the new Bimmer brings to the plate. Read Full Article
The 2021 Mini Countryman sports a redesigned grille, new taillights and a host of interior improvements. These add up to the most customizable Countryman yet. Read Full Article
This week's From the Vault feature is our 2016 Tesla Model X. Content strategist Will Kaufman tells you more about it, how much you can buy one for now, and why the Model X will always have a special place in his heart, even though he thinks it sucks. Read Full Article
Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had. Read Full Article
Read the full review here. Carlos Lago drives and reviews the new 2020 Honda Civic Type R. In this video, we'll explore what's new with the 2020 Type R interior, exterior, suspension and brakes. We'll also discuss what's not new, like the 306-horsepower turbo 2.0-liter engine, transmission, wheels and tires. For 2020, the Type R also comes with new tech, including adaptive cruise control and active sound enhancement that boosts the engine sound. How does it all work? Watch to find out! Read Full Article
The 2020 Nissan Frontier gets more power and better fuel economy from an all-new 3.8-liter V6, but it's still powering an old truck. As we await the coming redesign, we get behind the wheel of this throwback truck with its new V6. Read Full Article
Alpina has done it again. It's taken BMW's flagship SUV to the next level with more power, an upgraded interior, and all sorts of attention to detail. Got about $143,000 to spend on a luxury SUV? You'll want to read more about this new 2021 Alpina XB7. Read Full Article
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale. Read more about Elana's picks here and check out Edmunds’ list of the best coupes. Read Full Article
The 2021 Toyota Venza returns as an all-new midsize crossover with a hybrid powertrain. In contrast to its stodgy predecessor, the new Venza is stylish, sophisticated and high-tech. Read our First Look for more information. Read Full Article
The Toyota Sienna is fully redesigned for 2021, but this isn't just the newest version of a familiar minivan. Toyota is putting other family haulers on notice with a newly standard hybrid powertrain. Read our First Look for more. Read Full Article
Edmunds experts Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago compare the pros and cons of Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E. Which is the best between the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, and how do the Model Y and Model 3 compare to the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Watch to find out as Alistair and Carlos discuss key differences in electric car price, range, interior, specs and more. Read Full Article
We crunched the numbers on dealer price markdowns and rounded up our picks from the biggest discounts on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had. Read Full Article
This week's From the Vault feature is our 2015 BMW M235i Convertible. Mike Schmidt, our Senior Manager of Vehicle Testing, tells you more about it, how much you can buy one for now, and what it was like driving top down in 35-degree air during a three-day/1,300-mile California road trip. Read Full Article
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is fully redesigned for 2022, with more power, more tech, and an increased emphasis on driving performance. Read our First Look for more about this overhauled hot hatch. Read Full Article
For 2021, the Toyota GR Supra gets a lighter and less expensive four-cylinder engine option as well as a more powerful six-cylinder. Kurt Niebuhr drives and reviews both versions. Read Full Article
Even if you have negative equity in your car, you might have an opportunity to save money on your monthly payments if you can take advantage of incentives and discounts now on offer. Read Full Article
This week's From the Vault feature is our 2016 BMW 340i xDrive. Jonathan Elfalan, senior Manager of vehicle testing, tells you more about it, how much you can buy one for now, and how he came to appreciate what advantages an all-wheel-drive sedan might offer in sunny Southern California. Read Full Article
Last year's refresh of the Lamborghini Huracan brought with it a new name — Huracan Evo. Since then, Lamborghini has expanded the Evo lineup. Read our First Look to learn about the newest variant, the rear-wheel-drive Spyder. Read Full Article
We love us some numbers, so when we heard that now was a great time to save on a truck, we decided to go to the data and find out which trucks offer the biggest discounts off MSRP right now. Read Full Article
Tesla fans had a lot to say about our first impressions video on Edmunds' new long-term test car: a 2020 Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Performance. Here, Carlos Lago addresses an error or two, adds clarity to the first video, and answers some of your most frequent comments, including those about price, storage, phone integration and additional controls. Read Full Article
U.S. auto sales in April slumped to a 30-year low, according to the Edmunds experts, but there's a silver lining for car shoppers: Zero-interest loans climbed to record highs. Is it time to buy now or lay low? Read Full Article
Today, Edmunds expert Carlos Lago shares his review of Edmunds' long-term Ram 1500 after 35,000 miles. Let's see how the short-bed 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 held up in our long-term vehicle test. Read Full Article
This week's From the Vault feature is our 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. Reviews Editor Travis Langness tells you more about it, how much you can buy one for now, and how he got to know the truck over a cross-country-and-back road trip. Read Full Article