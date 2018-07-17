Each Friday, From the Vault highlights a former vehicle that Edmunds editors ran through our long-term test program. Our long-term program lets us share what it's actually like to own and live with a particular vehicle for an entire year.

This week's From the Vault features our dearly departed 1989 Yugo GVL, which still has the lowest ownership cost of any long-term vehicle we've run. Josh Sadlier, now our director of content strategy but formerly our semi-official Yugo Guy, tells you more about this singular chapter in Edmunds' history.