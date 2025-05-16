- Dodge says production of the electric Charger Daytona R/T is being "postponed" for the 2026 model year.
- This leaves only the more expensive Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV in the lineup.
- Four-door and gas-powered Charger variants are still coming.
The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T EV Is Likely Dead. We Aren't Surprised
Poor reviews, slow sales and new tariffs all mean bad things for Dodge's electric Charger
Dodge will postpone production of the 2026 Charger Daytona R/T electric coupe, the company confirmed Friday. The Charger EV suffers from poor initial reviews, slow sales and is subject to new tariffs on non-American-made parts and vehicles, all of which means bad news for Dodge's big electric coupe.
"Production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is postponed for the 2026 model year as we continue to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies," Dodge CEO Matt McAlear said in a statement.
We paid more than $80,000 for a well-equipped Charger Daytona Scat Pack for our One-Year Road Test fleet earlier this year. But not long after making that purchase, Dodge started offering hefty discounts on its two-door EV, and we've been seeing many Scat Pack models on sale for less than $70,000. The less expensive Charger R/T, which has a base price of $61,595, including destination, for the 2025 model year, is seeing similar discounts, with some websites even reporting new models being sold for less than $40,000.
Are we surprised about any of this? Not really. Obviously, the ever-changing tariff situation is partially to blame for the Charger's slow start. But poor initial reception is also a culprit.
When we tested a Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack earlier this year, we had numerous issues with inconsistent power delivery between the front and rear drive motors, as well as spotty traction control intervention. The steering is bad, the handling is sloppy, and the fake Fratzonic sound that is supposed to mimic a V8 engine is pretty lame. We were able to beat the EPA's estimated driving range during the Edmunds EV Range Test, but even then, 255 miles isn't a whole lot to write home about.
The Charger has performed decently well in our Edmunds U-Drags series, beating both a Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Mustang Mach-E GT. But against the Tesla Model 3 Performance, it was a different story completely. The smaller, less powerful, lighter Tesla absolutely smoked the big Dodge.
McAlear said the four-door Charger variants are still coming as planned, and that the company will "lean into the new Charger Sixpack models that will launch in the second half of the year." The Sixpacks are the gas-powered Chargers, powered by Dodge's twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine. We hope they find better footing than the EVs.