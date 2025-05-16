The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T EV Is Likely Dead. We Aren't Surprised

We paid more than $80,000 for a well-equipped Charger Daytona Scat Pack for our One-Year Road Test fleet earlier this year. But not long after making that purchase, Dodge started offering hefty discounts on its two-door EV, and we've been seeing many Scat Pack models on sale for less than $70,000. The less expensive Charger R/T, which has a base price of $61,595, including destination, for the 2025 model year, is seeing similar discounts, with some websites even reporting new models being sold for less than $40,000.

Are we surprised about any of this? Not really. Obviously, the ever-changing tariff situation is partially to blame for the Charger's slow start. But poor initial reception is also a culprit.

When we tested a Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack earlier this year, we had numerous issues with inconsistent power delivery between the front and rear drive motors, as well as spotty traction control intervention. The steering is bad, the handling is sloppy, and the fake Fratzonic sound that is supposed to mimic a V8 engine is pretty lame. We were able to beat the EPA's estimated driving range during the Edmunds EV Range Test, but even then, 255 miles isn't a whole lot to write home about.

The Charger has performed decently well in our Edmunds U-Drags series, beating both a Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Mustang Mach-E GT. But against the Tesla Model 3 Performance, it was a different story completely. The smaller, less powerful, lighter Tesla absolutely smoked the big Dodge.