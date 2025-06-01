Tested: 2025 Volvo V60 Polestar Says a Quick Goodbye

Thanks to that 14.9-kWh battery, the V60 Polestar is good for an estimated 41 miles of electric-only range, and during our testing, it was also capable of accelerating to 60 mph under electric power in 11.2 seconds and finishing the quarter mile in 18.4 seconds at 76.5 mph. Hardly thrilling numbers, but it proves the V60 Polestar is capable of moving itself around up to and at freeway speeds without disturbing its internal combustion engine.

But you're here for the quick stuff, so here it is. Selecting the Power drive mode and briefly overlapping the full throttle and full brake pressure (we call it powerbraking) activates the Volvo's low-key launch control system. This results in the V60 Polestar sprinting to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds with a quarter-mile dash done in 12.6 seconds at 109.3 mph.

Our test driver tells us what it's like: "The V60 moves away quickly, but without drama, and simply piles on the speed. It's so powerful that we nearly hit the car's 113-mph speed limiter before the end of the quarter mile. Not bad for a station wagon. The engine doesn't sound nearly as exotic as you'd think (and hoped) it would, but it's generally pleasing and refined. Shifts from the transmission are quick enough but never feel too aggressive."

Secure your belongings

Adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain with two electric motors definitely incurs a weight penalty. All in, our V60 Polestar tipped the scales at 4,488 pounds — 341 pounds more than a V60 Cross Country we tested a little while ago. Combine that extra weight with relatively modest 235 section tires (the same width as we had on a recent Hyundai Sonata) and our expectations for decent braking and handling numbers were a bit low.