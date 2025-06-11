What is the Neue Klasse?

As a recap if you've missed any of our earlier coverage, Neue Klasse is a term for what is something of a reboot for BMW's EV lineup, a new platform built on the learnings from machines like the iX, i4 and indeed the good ol' i3.

The new iX3 brings the Neue Klasse to market built around a battery pack that's approximately 100 kWh. Power output is said to be around 400 horsepower, with a 0-62 mph time of less than 5 seconds. More impressive, though, is the charging speed: A 400-kW max rate means upward of 200 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes.

And that rate is legit. BMW provided a demonstration of a 400-kW charger, and the peak rate actually exceeded that, reaching 403 kW and maintaining it for approximately 3 minutes. Over the full 10 minutes, the little SUV managed an average charge rate of 318 kW, faster than cars like the Volkswagen ID 4 can achieve in ideal conditions. BMW says the iX3's battery pack will provide something like 400 miles of range on the EPA cycle, handily besting the company's current range champion, the 2026 iX.

So, the hardware platform is solid, but it's the system controllers and the software that loves them that are really changing the game.