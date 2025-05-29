Your Privacy

BMW i5 M60 vs. Dodge Charger Daytona: Big EVs Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

This race ends with one of our closest-ever finishes

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW i5 M60 vs. Dodge Charger Daytona EV
  • The Dodge Charger Daytona EV and the BMW i5 M60 go head-to-head in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • The BMW's power-to-weight ratio is 8.82 pounds per horsepower, to the Dodge's 8.92, and the Bimmer costs far more.
  • Who wins? Watch on to find out. 

The BMW i5 is one of our favorite electric sedans on the market. So much so that it won an Edmunds Top Rated award in 2024, and we added the hi-po M60 model to our One-Year Road Test fleet. Guess what? We've loved our time with this electric sedan. Its mix of power and performance means it truly represents the best of both worlds when it comes to luxury EVs. There probably isn't another EV sedan on the market we'd rather live with — even at our i5 M60's lofty $95,745 price tag.

The Bimmer isn't a natural rival for the Charger Daytona EV, Dodge's first crack at an electric muscle car. The Charger EV makes more peak horsepower (670 hp compared to the BMW's 593 hp), costs about $10,000 less and is a two-door coupe. That said, the BMW still weighs less than the Dodge (5,233 pounds vs. 5,974 pounds) and has a slightly better power-to-weight ratio. When you weigh that up, this is the BMW's race to lose. 

Who comes out on top? Watch our video below to find out. 

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

