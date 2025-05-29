BMW i5 M60 vs. Dodge Charger Daytona: Big EVs Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

The BMW i5 is one of our favorite electric sedans on the market. So much so that it won an Edmunds Top Rated award in 2024, and we added the hi-po M60 model to our One-Year Road Test fleet. Guess what? We've loved our time with this electric sedan. Its mix of power and performance means it truly represents the best of both worlds when it comes to luxury EVs. There probably isn't another EV sedan on the market we'd rather live with — even at our i5 M60's lofty $95,745 price tag.

The Bimmer isn't a natural rival for the Charger Daytona EV, Dodge's first crack at an electric muscle car. The Charger EV makes more peak horsepower (670 hp compared to the BMW's 593 hp), costs about $10,000 less and is a two-door coupe. That said, the BMW still weighs less than the Dodge (5,233 pounds vs. 5,974 pounds) and has a slightly better power-to-weight ratio. When you weigh that up, this is the BMW's race to lose.

Who comes out on top? Watch our video below to find out.