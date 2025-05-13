New models with more power, more range

With 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from a pair of electric motors, the new xDrive45 is down on power compared to the former xDrive50 model, which had 516 hp and 564 lb-ft. But the new version is also substantially cheaper, starting at $75,150 (the destination charge is still TBD) compared to the xDrive50's $87,250.

Instead, the xDrive50 has been replaced by the new xDrive60, with 536 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque for $88,500. At the top of the range is the new M70 xDrive, with 650 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, plus a BMW-claimed 3.6-second 0-60 time to match. It starts at $111,500, just like the old M60 xDrive.

So power is up, as is the range. The M70 will do 302 miles on a charge according to BMW, compared to the M60's 285 miles, while the xDrive60 now travels up to 340 miles on a charge. Even the xDrive45 will do 312 miles on a charge from its smaller 100.1-kWh battery. That's 3 more miles than the old iX xDrive50 could manage from its 110.4-kWh pack.

That makes the xDrive45 a potentially compelling package, even more so when you consider BMW has shuffled the deck when it comes to options, meaning you can spec the cheapest, slowest iX to have 22-inch wheels, an M Sport body kit and even sport seats, if you like.