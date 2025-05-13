- The BMW iX is an all-electric two-row SUV.
- Three new trims offer between 402 and 650 horsepower, with up to 340 miles of range.
- A new, more affordable xDrive45 trim starts at $75,150.
2026 BMW iX First Drive: BMW's Ugly Duckling Gets More Affordable, More Compelling
Love or hate the style, BMW's electric SUV is now an even smarter buy
Most people's experiences with the BMW iX begin and end with a glance. While nearly everyone loved driving our long-term 2022 iX, few were charmed by its style. Suffice it to say, the iX sports a look that's not for everybody, but in a sea of cookie-cutter SUVs, you have to give it credit for doing something different.
Regardless, rare is the person who gets behind the wheel of an iX and isn't left enamored. For 2026, BMW has made only a token few styling changes that do little to change the vibe. More substantially, there's more power, more range and a more affordable entry-level trim too.
New models with more power, more range
With 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from a pair of electric motors, the new xDrive45 is down on power compared to the former xDrive50 model, which had 516 hp and 564 lb-ft. But the new version is also substantially cheaper, starting at $75,150 (the destination charge is still TBD) compared to the xDrive50's $87,250.
Instead, the xDrive50 has been replaced by the new xDrive60, with 536 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque for $88,500. At the top of the range is the new M70 xDrive, with 650 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, plus a BMW-claimed 3.6-second 0-60 time to match. It starts at $111,500, just like the old M60 xDrive.
So power is up, as is the range. The M70 will do 302 miles on a charge according to BMW, compared to the M60's 285 miles, while the xDrive60 now travels up to 340 miles on a charge. Even the xDrive45 will do 312 miles on a charge from its smaller 100.1-kWh battery. That's 3 more miles than the old iX xDrive50 could manage from its 110.4-kWh pack.
That makes the xDrive45 a potentially compelling package, even more so when you consider BMW has shuffled the deck when it comes to options, meaning you can spec the cheapest, slowest iX to have 22-inch wheels, an M Sport body kit and even sport seats, if you like.
Plenty of power
The xDrive45 may be the weakest of the trio, but it's far from slow. A 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds means the xDrive45 is half a second behind the xDrive60 on paper. But from behind the wheel and with Sport mode enabled, I did not want for power. Despite its Saint Bernard-like proportions, the lesser iX scoots forward like a scalded greyhound with the slightest stomp on the accelerator.
At lower speeds, the xDrive45's performance is almost indistinguishable from the outgoing xDrive50. Only when you start to approach highway speeds does the reduction in power become apparent, but you'll still never struggle to streak into any spot in traffic.
The xDrive60 maintains that level of aggression at any speed. You're likely to run out of road before it runs out of power. And then there's the top-shelf M70, with performance that's straight-up excessive for all but the most speed-addicted buyers.
Handling and feel
When it comes to overall driving feel, there's little to separate the trio. All can be had with big, low-profile wheels and tires. If you don't mind compromising range, you can get wheels up to 23 inches in diameter on the M70.
Despite the big wheels and small sidewalls outfitted to all the iX models BMW provided to test, the ride quality is never lacking. The iX's optional air suspension is as good as ever. And considering that with the air springs you get rear-wheel steering, which helps improve handling through corners, that's a $1,600 box worth ticking.
Again, you can get that even on the base xDrive45, which makes an exceedingly strong case for being the only trim worth considering. Load it up with the $1,600 air suspension, $2,550 Driving Assistance Professional package for hands-off driving on the highway, and the $4,500 M Sport package for the good seats, and you're still $4,700 cheaper than the xDrive60.
Those seats, by the way, are a big improvement over those in the base iX, which are plush and look nice but offer all the lateral support of a yoga ball. The M seats are still soft and squishy but much more aggressively bolstered, creating a planted yet comfortable experience.
Otherwise, the interior is effectively the same as before, which is to say great. It still offers the same striking layout and airy feel, but now, it has a few extra options for materials and trims, making it easier to make the iX your own.
A great EV gets better
The iX's polarizing looks continue on in '26. But with a broader selection of trims, colors and options, plus more power and range, this is an SUV that's even harder to ignore.