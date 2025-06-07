- The updated 2025 Porsche Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus drove 364 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- In addition to improved efficiency, the updated Taycan is quicker at our test track than before.
- Like the original Taycan, Porsche seems to be underselling this EV's performance.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan Hits 364 Miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test
A new record for Porsche's electric sedan
The Porsche Taycan has always been a stellar performer in Edmunds EV Range Tests. The first one we ever tested exceeded its EPA estimate by nearly 60%, and every Porsche EV we've tested since has also exceeded its estimates. Porsche tends to be a little conservative with its performance estimates for cars like the 911, so it's no surprise that the automaker plays it cool with its EVs too.
The Taycan got a major update for 2025, with more range, faster charging and improved efficiency. The styling got some small tweaks too. A 2025 Taycan 4S we tested traveled 337 miles, exceeding its estimate and turning in the best result we'd seen from any Taycan. But the single-motor Taycan has the potential to go even farther. and turned in the best result we'd seen from any Taycan, but the single-motor Taycan has the potential to go even farther.
364 miles on a single charge
There are a lot of different Taycan variants, so it's important to note exactly which flavor we used for our test. Our vehicle was a base single-motor Taycan, though it had the optional ($5,780) Performance Battery Plus. It increases the battery size to 97 kWh (105 kWh gross capacity) and the EPA-estimated range from 274 miles to 318 miles. Prices for the Taycan start around $100,000. Our test vehicle was fitted with a handful of options, bringing the as-tested price to $124,015.
It was cloudy on the day of the test, with an average ambient temperature of 63 degrees. We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to validate the distance traveled.
The Taycan drove 364 miles on a single charge, 46 miles and 14.4% better than its EPA estimate. Consumption was better, too, measuring in at 30.8 kWh/100 miles, much lower than the car's estimate of 37 kWh/100 miles. (Lower figures are better when it comes to electric efficiency.)
Track tested
Range and efficiency take precedence when discussing EVs, but this is a Porsche, and I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how the car performed at the Edmunds test track. Porsche says the 402-horsepower rear-wheel-drive Taycan can hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, though the car clocked a slightly quicker 4.4-second sprint on our straightaway. The Taycan passed the quarter-mile marker in 12.6 seconds at 112.2 mph.
Braking and handling performance were impressive too. The Taycan stopped from 60 mph in just 112 feet, very good for something that weighs nearly 5,000 pounds, or as much as a Porsche Cayenne. On our 200-foot skidpad, the Taycan pulled a respectable 0.94 g, matching the grip of the BMW 530i sedan.
Porsche so consistently overperforms that I asked the automaker why that was. In short, the company gives estimates for worst-case scenarios, be it range or acceleration. Underpromising and overdelivering is certainly fine by me.