The 2025 Porsche Taycan Hits 364 Miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test

364 miles on a single charge

There are a lot of different Taycan variants, so it's important to note exactly which flavor we used for our test. Our vehicle was a base single-motor Taycan, though it had the optional ($5,780) Performance Battery Plus. It increases the battery size to 97 kWh (105 kWh gross capacity) and the EPA-estimated range from 274 miles to 318 miles. Prices for the Taycan start around $100,000. Our test vehicle was fitted with a handful of options, bringing the as-tested price to $124,015.

It was cloudy on the day of the test, with an average ambient temperature of 63 degrees. We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to validate the distance traveled.

The Taycan drove 364 miles on a single charge, 46 miles and 14.4% better than its EPA estimate. Consumption was better, too, measuring in at 30.8 kWh/100 miles, much lower than the car's estimate of 37 kWh/100 miles. (Lower figures are better when it comes to electric efficiency.)